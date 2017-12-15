Your browser is out-of-date.

9 images of indoor BBQs that you cannot miss

Linh Pham—homify
Espaço Gourmet , Lúcia Vale Interiores
One thing you can say about us South Africans: we sure love to socialise. Throw in an open fire, a grill with a sizzling piece of steak (or chicken or fish or some roasting veggies) and you have a real ‘braai’ on your hands (don’t forget the friends and beverages of choice).

1. Mosaic magic

Espaço Gourmet , Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores

Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores

2. Modern

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Marble countertops, elegant illumination and even a spot to enjoy the game in between meals… you'll never get a more amazing indoor braai zone.

3. A simple one

1200 Super Deluxe Built-in Braai The Braai Man
The Braai Man

1200 Super Deluxe Built-in Braai

The Braai Man
The Braai Man
The Braai Man

If space is a problem, then opt for a simple built-in braai setup.

4. Under the pergola

Casa MM, FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc.
FAARQ—Facundo Arana Arquitecto &amp; asoc.

FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc.
FAARQ—Facundo Arana Arquitecto &amp; asoc.
FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc.

Create a pretty perfect patio with a charming wooden pergola.

5. At garden level

Casa Guaecá , Conrado Ceravolo Arquitetos
Conrado Ceravolo Arquitetos

Conrado Ceravolo Arquitetos
Conrado Ceravolo Arquitetos
Conrado Ceravolo Arquitetos

So you've built your home with a grand patio at garden level, now don't forget about adding an easily accessible kitchen.

6. For the modern

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

A modern homeowner admires all things eye-catching, which is exactly what this sleek and sophisticated all-white design is.

7. Country

Restauro di un casolare di fine 800, Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina
Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina

Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina
Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina
Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina

Arches, exposed brick and rustic cement features make this kitchen a gorgeous idea.

8. Exposed brick

Retrofit - Residência Alphaville, Moran e Anders Arquitetura
Moran e Anders Arquitetura

Moran e Anders Arquitetura
Moran e Anders Arquitetura
Moran e Anders Arquitetura

Brick walls and counters are a durable and dynamic choice for a modern kitchen.

9. Keep it authentic

São Lourenço da Serra/SP, Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores
Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores

Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores
Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores
Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores

 A wood fired oven opens up a number of awesome culinary possibilities.

14 chic balconies with striking designs (that allow you to enjoy fresh air and sunshine)

