9 simple tricks to rid your home of bad luck

You don't necessarily have to believe in luck, but what if we told you that you could do a few things to draw more positive energy into your home? A lot of interior designers have used Feng Shui principles in order to create a more upbeat, happy space for their clients and given that you won't have to fork out a huge amount of money to give it a try, we thought we'd give you a few pointers today, just to see if the ambiance and fortune of your entire household could be improved! It can't hurt to try, so let's see what steps you can take to bring some good luck into your rooms and if you decide to give any of these a whirl… don't forget to buy a lottery ticket!
The basics of Feng Shui relies on decluttered spaces to bring in positive energy. This is particularly true at the entrance of the home which is the inception point of all that positive energy! Clear it out and make sure that there is nothing hindering the way.
The Chinese Horoscope determines the lucky colors for each year. The year 2018 saw earthy tones such as brown, yellow, beige, green and blue. The year 2019, however, have white, orange, red, pink, white and gray as the favorites. If you want to tap in on some luck, then have your front door painted in one of these colors.
Fresh flowers and plants light up the area like none other and underlie the principles of Feng Shui. The purity and freshness of the air that you breathe indoors has an adverse effect on your well being. In order to clean the air around, befriend a few fresh flowers.
You can also opt to have these lovely small gardens indoors!
The fish symbol is associated with wealth and abundance in Feng Shui and is therefore considered to be an element of prosperity. Water is beneficial not only for your health and the environment, but also in bringing luck and prosperity into your life. A combination of water and the fish symbol makes for a wholesome way to reel prosperity and luck in.
Haphazard arrangement of furniture disrupts the chi or energy in your home. It is of the essence to have your furniture neatly arranged, with everything in place at all times. Be sure to keep the area neat and tidy as well.
In Feng Shui, bamboo is considered to be lucky due to its peaceful vitality and strong growth. The Feng Shui elements of water, wood and earth are manifested in the bamboo. Essentially an easy to maintain plant, bamboo can survive in any kind of light as it attracts chi or energy.
For more ways to tap in on the principles of Feng Shui, look here.
There are a certain number of things you can do to cleanse the space in your home. One way is to burn incense to rid the space of negative energy as is determined by the principles of Feng Shui. This process essentially clears negative chi.
The most popular Feng Shui fruit symbol is peach. It symbolizes immortality and is considered to be the fruit of heaven because of its prominence in ancient Chinese legends about the immortal Gods. Peach has been come to be known for its association with wealth, health, abundance and longevity.
The image of the horse brings the energy of success, freedom, speed and fame. This Feng Shui symbol uses the inherent energy that the mind associates with a specific symbol so as to evoke its energy. Be sure to hang pictures of horses around your house for the aforementioned benefits.