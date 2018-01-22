Your browser is out-of-date.

13 charming rustic kitchens that you can copy

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
casa CR, Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Kitchen
One of the most classic forms of kitchen designs is rustic. They never go out of fashion which is why most people prefer similar concepts. However, some of you might think that it is challenging to build a traditional looking cooking space in modern homes. But this is far from being true. In today's ideabook we are focusing on 13 charming rustic kitchen designs that you can copy instantly. Read the entire article to see which one suits your home the most.

1. Natural wood

THE AZÓIA´S JEWEL, pedro quintela studio pedro quintela studio Kitchen Wood effect
pedro quintela studio

pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio
pedro quintela studio

A material which can always be used for creating rustic kitchens is natural wood. You can incorporate it in the form of furniture, counter, or even floor to add a warm touch.

2. Granite slabs

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Another must-have for classic looking kitchens is dark color granite slabs. You can place them on top of your counters to make them durable as well as beautiful.

3. Mosaic tiles

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Instead of simple tiles try using the ones with mosaic patterns. They will add a dynamic touch to your kitchen without being too expensive.

4. Wooden ceiling

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Another way to use wood in your kitchen is by incorporating it in the ceiling. Here the designer has painted the roof in a darker color so that it matches the rest of the room.

5. Wood fire oven

Hotel Six Sense - Lamego, IMPORCHAMA, FOGÕES DE SALA LDª IMPORCHAMA, FOGÕES DE SALA LDª Kitchen
IMPORCHAMA, FOGÕES DE SALA LDª

IMPORCHAMA, FOGÕES DE SALA LDª
IMPORCHAMA, FOGÕES DE SALA LDª
IMPORCHAMA, FOGÕES DE SALA LDª

If you do not want to reconstruct your existing kitchen then adding rustic elements can also work. Appliances like a wood fire oven are one of the most classic forms of kitchen appliances for creating a rustic layout.

6. Wooden cabinets

Casa de Campo, Espazio - Home & Office Espazio - Home & Office Kitchen Beige
Espazio—Home &amp; Office

Espazio - Home & Office
Espazio—Home &amp; Office
Espazio - Home & Office

The cabinets that you install in your kitchen can also be made out of wood so that it gives a traditional look to the space.

7. Stone wall

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you are willing to spend a little extra while transforming your kitchen into a rustic looking space, then try incorporating a stone wall. Hear the two walls of the kitchen are made with big boulders.

8. Open beams

Casa de Campo na Aldeia da Felgueira, André Eduardo Tavares Arquitecto André Eduardo Tavares Arquitecto Kitchen
André Eduardo Tavares Arquitecto

André Eduardo Tavares Arquitecto
André Eduardo Tavares Arquitecto
André Eduardo Tavares Arquitecto

There are simple design alternatives that can be used for creating a rustic kitchen. One of them is leaving open wooden beams within the space.

9. Furniture

casa CR, Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Kitchen
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

You can even play a little with the furniture of the kitchen so that it adds a classic look to the room. Here the designer has incorporated jute chairs for the same purpose.

10. Brick wall

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Similar to stone you can also create a wall using red bricks. Nothing is more rustic than the use of such building materials.

11. Colorful elements

Home Staging vivienda Pirineo, Noelia Villalba Interiorista Noelia Villalba Interiorista Kitchen
Noelia Villalba Interiorista

Noelia Villalba Interiorista
Noelia Villalba Interiorista
Noelia Villalba Interiorista

Rustic kitchens are also known for showcasing bright colors. That is why incorporating elements that stand out is a must. Here the chairs and the kitchen towels add a wonderful contrast to the overall design.

12. Bright back splash

9 piece solid oak Hallmark Kitchen Designs Kitchen
Hallmark Kitchen Designs

9 piece solid oak

Hallmark Kitchen Designs
Hallmark Kitchen Designs
Hallmark Kitchen Designs

Another way to add color to your rustic kitchen is by incorporating bright color tiles. One of the ways to do so is by creating back splash using vibrant tones.

13. Combining materials

Dom w Grajowie , MIKOŁAJSKAstudio MIKOŁAJSKAstudio Kitchen
MIKOŁAJSKAstudio

MIKOŁAJSKAstudio
MIKOŁAJSKAstudio
MIKOŁAJSKAstudio

Last but surely not the least, you can even combine different building materials to create your very own custom look just like this picture.

Which design are you picking then, natural wood, stone, or brick? 

