Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

How do I paint wooden furniture (8 easy ideas with pictures)

Rachel Grossman—Homify Rachel Grossman—Homify
Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Living room
Loading admin actions …

Follow below the step by step.

Separate these materials

Fazenda Laranjeiras, ISLA ARQUITETURA, INTERIORES E DESIGN ISLA ARQUITETURA, INTERIORES E DESIGN Kitchen MDF Blue
ISLA ARQUITETURA, INTERIORES E DESIGN

ISLA ARQUITETURA, INTERIORES E DESIGN
ISLA ARQUITETURA, INTERIORES E DESIGN
ISLA ARQUITETURA, INTERIORES E DESIGN

Basically, the painting of wooden furniture should rely on the following materials:

- Wooden sandpaper # 100 and 180 (the larger the number, the thinner)

- Wood repair mass

- Primer

- Enamel or acrylic (or other water-based paint)

- Wood Protective Varnish

- Foam roll for painting

- Soft bristle brush

- Cloth

- Cardboard or newspaper to cover the floor where the painting will take place

- Gloves, mask and equipment to protect against splashes

Step 1: Sand the furniture you want to paint

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Living room
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

First, you should use thicker sandpaper to remove paint and shine from the furniture you want to renovate. Sanding the entire part correctly will be essential so that the paint can really set and thus have a good finish.

Step 2: Apply a proper dough to imperfections

SÍTIO OURO PRETO, Beth Marquez Interiores Beth Marquez Interiores Kitchen
Beth Marquez Interiores

Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores

If the wood furniture that you have sanded has imperfections, such as small holes or other problems, use the wood dough and wait to dry according to the instruction of use of the packaging. After completely dry, evenly sand the surface so that it is completely flat.

Step 3: Clean the cabinet thoroughly

Casa em Guararema, Cabana Arquitetos Cabana Arquitetos Rustic style dining room Wood
Cabana Arquitetos

Cabana Arquitetos
Cabana Arquitetos
Cabana Arquitetos

With the dough already dry, use a soft cloth slightly moist and pass through the furniture. Take care not to soak the piece. The main idea is to remove the dust from the sandpaper and the dough for the paint to be applied.

Step 4: Apply primer on the piece

Varanda Gourmet, Cláudia Hypolito Arquitetura & Interiores Cláudia Hypolito Arquitetura & Interiores Patios
Cláudia Hypolito Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Cláudia Hypolito Arquitetura & Interiores
Cláudia Hypolito Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Cláudia Hypolito Arquitetura & Interiores

After the piece is cleaned, it is time to protect it so that its durability is even greater and the paint fits better in the furniture. For this, apply two coats of primer, checking on the product packaging the minimum drying interval between the coats.

Step 5: Use thinner sandpaper to give better finishing

SÍTIO OURO PRETO, Beth Marquez Interiores Beth Marquez Interiores Patios
Beth Marquez Interiores

Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores

Remember that we suggest buying a thicker and finer sandpaper. With the thick you have prepared the furniture and, now with the thin, you will remove possible excesses of the primer in the furniture, ensuring perfection to the finish.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Step 6: Use enamel or acrylic paint

RESIDÊNCIA MM, MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA Kitchen
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA

MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA

We have reached the point of applying the paint on the furniture! Keep in mind that water-based paints, such as acrylic or enamel paint, are the best options. In order for the paint to work better, dilute with a little water, according to the instructions on the packaging. Apply the paint one way to give greater uniformity and, if necessary, apply another coat after complete drying.

When choosing the color, consider a tone that can match the environment where the furniture will be present. Vibrant colors can be a great request, if the idea is to value the creativity of the piece!

Step 7: If you prefer, use varnish

Residencia Villa Bela, Valquiria Leite Arquitetura e Urbanismo Valquiria Leite Arquitetura e Urbanismo Rustic style house
Valquiria Leite Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Valquiria Leite Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Valquiria Leite Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Valquiria Leite Arquitetura e Urbanismo

The varnish provides shine and excellent protection to wooden furniture. Therefore, applying it after painting is an excellent option. Use a varnish in which the color tone does not interfere with the final finish of the piece, wait dry and ready: you already have a brand new piece of furniture in your home!

15 open plan kitchen ideas (that make the perfect use of space)

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks