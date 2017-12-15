How do I paint wooden furniture (8 easy ideas with pictures)

Basically, the painting of wooden furniture should rely on the following materials:

- Wooden sandpaper # 100 and 180 (the larger the number, the thinner)

- Wood repair mass

- Primer

- Enamel or acrylic (or other water-based paint)

- Wood Protective Varnish

- Foam roll for painting

- Soft bristle brush

- Cloth

- Cardboard or newspaper to cover the floor where the painting will take place

- Gloves, mask and equipment to protect against splashes