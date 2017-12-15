How do I paint wooden furniture (8 easy ideas with pictures)

Follow below the step by step.
Basically, the painting of wooden furniture should rely on the following materials:
- Wooden sandpaper # 100 and 180 (the larger the number, the thinner)
- Wood repair mass
- Primer
- Enamel or acrylic (or other water-based paint)
- Wood Protective Varnish
- Foam roll for painting
- Soft bristle brush
- Cloth
- Cardboard or newspaper to cover the floor where the painting will take place
- Gloves, mask and equipment to protect against splashes
First, you should use thicker sandpaper to remove paint and shine from the furniture you want to renovate. Sanding the entire part correctly will be essential so that the paint can really set and thus have a good finish.
If the wood furniture that you have sanded has imperfections, such as small holes or other problems, use the wood dough and wait to dry according to the instruction of use of the packaging. After completely dry, evenly sand the surface so that it is completely flat.
With the dough already dry, use a soft cloth slightly moist and pass through the furniture. Take care not to soak the piece. The main idea is to remove the dust from the sandpaper and the dough for the paint to be applied.
After the piece is cleaned, it is time to protect it so that its durability is even greater and the paint fits better in the furniture. For this, apply two coats of primer, checking on the product packaging the minimum drying interval between the coats.
Remember that we suggest buying a thicker and finer sandpaper. With the thick you have prepared the furniture and, now with the thin, you will remove possible excesses of the primer in the furniture, ensuring perfection to the finish.
We have reached the point of applying the paint on the furniture! Keep in mind that water-based paints, such as acrylic or enamel paint, are the best options. In order for the paint to work better, dilute with a little water, according to the instructions on the packaging. Apply the paint one way to give greater uniformity and, if necessary, apply another coat after complete drying.
When choosing the color, consider a tone that can match the environment where the furniture will be present. Vibrant colors can be a great request, if the idea is to value the creativity of the piece!
The varnish provides shine and excellent protection to wooden furniture. Therefore, applying it after painting is an excellent option. Use a varnish in which the color tone does not interfere with the final finish of the piece, wait dry and ready: you already have a brand new piece of furniture in your home!