15 amazing ceiling light ideas for your home

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Riad Lluvia, Cetina y Ancona Arquitectos
To be exact, we have prepared this ideabook with 15 different ways so that your roof is well lit. The reasons for the realization of this article were two. The first is a common belief that the room receives lighting from the ceiling, but the actual roof is never highlighted. The second, because it is an excellent way to innovate and play with the lights that eradicate the inner shadows.

1. A luminous line

FUENTES / TRENDO, Idea Cubica
Idea Cubica

Idea Cubica
Idea Cubica
Idea Cubica

This first way to illuminate the ceiling is fabulous because most of the light is concentrated in a single point. It is in a bright line, located where there is a more significant load of furniture so that there are no light problems in the area.

2. In center and on the edges

Casa 55, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

When the light spreads from the center of an area, the edges tend to suffer. Although, this roof will never suffer because the designer has installed some luminaires around its perimeter as well.

3. Lights on two levels

Iluminación, Xaquixe
Xaquixe

Xaquixe
Xaquixe
Xaquixe

It is good that the lights that hang from the ceiling to illuminate the rooms are far from the surface. In case they are closer then make them stand out just as we see in this cute dining room.

4. Light and ventilation

Riad Lluvia, Cetina y Ancona Arquitectos
Cetina y Ancona Arquitectos

Cetina y Ancona Arquitectos
Cetina y Ancona Arquitectos
Cetina y Ancona Arquitectos

Two significant benefits of the ceiling and the room are a powerful light and fan. It is so practical that it can even be turned on with the same switch.

5. Ceiling that marks the way

Casa Esther, DHI Riviera Maya Architects & Contractors
DHI Riviera Maya Architects & Contractors

DHI Riviera Maya Architects & Contractors
DHI Riviera Maya Architects &amp; Contractors
DHI Riviera Maya Architects & Contractors

In addition to providing proper lighting in the room, they also mark the way around the gallery.

6. Light and fun

Ampliación Residencia BG, Arstudio
Arstudio

Arstudio
Arstudio
Arstudio

Illuminate and give a fun touch to the corridor at the same time by using color filters like blue, green, and red.

7. Shores of light

Veletta in cartongesso Moderna Milano Monza illuminata con LED., TecnoArtEdil
TecnoArtEdil

TecnoArtEdil
TecnoArtEdil
TecnoArtEdil

This roof was not the same after its entire shore was illuminated. The most prominent trick here was to embed the luminaires so that the ceiling does not look dark.

8. Several lines

RESIDENCE VILLA INTERIOR / ALMATY, Lenz Architects
Lenz Architects

Lenz Architects
Lenz Architects
Lenz Architects

If the idea of lighting the ceiling with LED line has captivated you, then try using three of them instead of one.

9. Dark cubes that flash

AVIVIA, BOSQUES DE LAS LOMAS, Hat Diseño
Hat Diseño

Hat Diseño
Hat Diseño
Hat Diseño

A black roof is not synonymous with darkness and zero personality. It can stand out wonderfully if contrasts of light are generated.

10. Minute flashes

The Sea House, Porth, Cornwall, The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

The Sea House, Porth, Cornwall

The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

This ceiling captivated us because without having intense flashes of light it attracts the looks towards the surface. Also, there is no doubt that the subtlety is very attractive.

11. Light from below

Parque Victoria 56, Pure Design
Pure Design

Pure Design
Pure Design
Pure Design

To ensure that the light directed to the ceiling does not appear to be illuminating the entire room, install them on the floor facing directly upwards.

12. Whiteness in light

CASA ALEGRA, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

For total whiteness, dye the ceiling in white and accompany it with luminaries of that same tone. However, always remember to embed them in the roof.

13. The exterior ceilings

Casa MM, FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc.
FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc.

FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc.
FAARQ—Facundo Arana Arquitecto &amp; asoc.
FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc.

The best way to light an exterior ceiling is getting inspired by the picture. This one did magic by placing acrylic in its entire area and taking advantage of sunlight to make it stand out.

14. Close gaps

De Quinchos, Parrillas y Hogares, Pia Janzen
Pia Janzen

Pia Janzen
Pia Janzen
Pia Janzen

If what you want to give light to your ceiling without putting anything then creates gaps in the corners of the walls. They will attract rays of the sun making the roof look bright.

15. Mobile flashlights

Casa de Campo, Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln
Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln

Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln
Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln
Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln

Finally, another way to illuminate the ceiling is by using mobile lamps. They can be removed when not in use.

Do share with us your pick from the list for your dream house. 

