The perfect garden according to your star sign (Capricorns do you agree)?

The key to becoming a plant person is to find ones that fit your personality. Zodiac signs depict the personality of a person which means to say that there are plants that are more suited to a particular sign when compared to the others. They key is to find that right pair for your garden- once you do that there's no turning back! In your house, you can take into consideration personal characteristics so that the space is better aligned and favors you in a positive way. Therefore, at homify we offer you this guide so you can apply it in your garden and know for sure the perfect composition according to the day you came to the world.
Individuals with the Aries star sign have a distinct enthusiasm for life. They are creatives who wish to leave a mark in all that they do. Colorful and showy flowers such as dahlias, geraniums and lilies are best suited to this star sign.
Taurus individuals build their lives on security and stability which is why there is no surprise that their gardens take more planning than most. The right color of flowers will have to be pink, so different colored roses are the perfect choice when it comes to creating harmony in the garden.
Geminis are communicative and quick to capture the hearts of the people around them. Fragrant flowers such as daisies, azaleas or lavender are just the right match for them.
People with the Cancer star sign are calm and understanding in nature. They are both caring and compassionate- paying attention to the importance of emotions. The ideal flowers for this star sign would be jasmine, white roses, and other similar flowers.
The king of the jungle- the lion is always glad to be at center stage. A perfectly manicured garden with green and flowering plants is the best for this star sign. Typical flowers include brightly colored flowers and bushes, lilies or sunflowers.
Virgos are organized, hardworking and gentle. They have aspirations to get everything in order attaching importance to careful work. Classic roses are perfect for Virgos.
Libras are diplomatic, romantic and refined in a manner that they pay attention to interior style and personal landscaping. A private garden is best for Libras with comfortable seating, with flowers of varied colors and shapes!
Scorpions are vindictive of strangers that approach their personal property. A private garden is best which is secluded. Roses and Aralia are perfect for this star sign.
Sagittarius people are individuals who are protective of their loved ones, paying great attention to companionship. They are optimistic, adaptable, intuitive and adventurous. Tulips and hydrangeas are perfect for these imaginative free thinkers.
Capricorns are ambitious and determined- quiet and tend to hide their true feelings behind a facade. Violets, orchids, and tiger lilies are ideal for this star sign.
Aquarius born people are independent and social, who love to look into the future. Water is the element of Aquarius and therefore lilies can be found in their gardens. Ponds or water bodies are common in their gardens.
Pisces are dreamy, romantic and sensitive. They are ready to help people in their environment and are confidants almost immediately. Tulips, and white lilies are ideal for this star sign.
