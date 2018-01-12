​13 breakfast bars to style up your modern kitchen

Ah, the beauty and functionality of the breakfast bar! Such a cosy little spot to sit and enjoy one’s morning coffee / afternoon snack / evening glass of wine. And let’s not forget how it also offers up extra prepping space for the hard-working chef.

Whether it’s the stand-alone kitchen island or its cousin, the connected-to-a-wall peninsula, there are so many options when it comes to designing and styling up a breakfast bar: the material for the countertop (shall we go with a monochrome marble, an earthy granite, a block-patterned stone… ?), the type of stools to complement the design, the lighting fixtures that are to be dangled above, the accessories and decorative pieces to be added in, etc.

Let’s take a look at 13 prime examples of islands and peninsulas that are sure to bestow so much beauty upon the modern-style kitchen.