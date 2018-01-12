Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​13 breakfast bars to style up your modern kitchen

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
VILLAS DOCE LUX, Adagio Arquitectos Adagio Arquitectos Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Ah, the beauty and functionality of the breakfast bar! Such a cosy little spot to sit and enjoy one’s morning coffee / afternoon snack / evening glass of wine. And let’s not forget how it also offers up extra prepping space for the hard-working chef.

Whether it’s the stand-alone kitchen island or its cousin, the connected-to-a-wall peninsula, there are so many options when it comes to designing and styling up a breakfast bar: the material for the countertop (shall we go with a monochrome marble, an earthy granite, a block-patterned stone… ?), the type of stools to complement the design, the lighting fixtures that are to be dangled above, the accessories and decorative pieces to be added in, etc.

Let’s take a look at 13 prime examples of islands and peninsulas that are sure to bestow so much beauty upon the modern-style kitchen.

1

CASA IVANNA, OBRA BLANCA OBRA BLANCA Modern kitchen
OBRA BLANCA

OBRA BLANCA
OBRA BLANCA
OBRA BLANCA

2

Cocina Los Tuxtlas., arQing arQing Modern kitchen
arQing

arQing
arQing
arQing

3

Casa Caritas No.58, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern kitchen
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

4

Casa Basaltica, grupoarquitectura grupoarquitectura Kitchen
grupoarquitectura

grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura

5

CAMPESTRE 752, GRUPO VOLTA GRUPO VOLTA Modern kitchen
GRUPO VOLTA

GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA
GRUPO VOLTA

6

Casa Banak, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7

CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Kitchen
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

8

VILLAS DOCE LUX, Adagio Arquitectos Adagio Arquitectos Kitchen
Adagio Arquitectos

Adagio Arquitectos
Adagio Arquitectos
Adagio Arquitectos

9

PROJEKT WNĘTRZ DOMU JEDNORODZINNEGO, Kunkiewicz Architekci Kunkiewicz Architekci Modern kitchen
Kunkiewicz Architekci

Kunkiewicz Architekci
Kunkiewicz Architekci
Kunkiewicz Architekci

10

интерьер кухни, DONJON DONJON Kitchen Wood Beige
DONJON

DONJON
DONJON
DONJON

11

Kuchnia cała w bieli, Korin Design Korin Design Kitchen MDF White
Korin Design

Korin Design
Korin Design
Korin Design

12

homify Kitchen Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

13

Appartement Amsterdam, Bobarchitectuur Bobarchitectuur Kitchen
Bobarchitectuur

Bobarchitectuur
Bobarchitectuur
Bobarchitectuur

Styling up your culinary space? Be sure to sidestep these 12 common kitchen design mistakes.

A warm and rustic house with charming interiors
So, which one would be ideal for your kitchen?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks