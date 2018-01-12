​How to install polycarbonate roofing sheets for your patio

It’s a fact that some man-made materials, despite being useful in the construction industry, can still give off harmful fumes or gases if handled or disposed of incorrectly. But what’s the general consensus when it comes to polycarbonate translucent roof sheeting?

Polycarbonate is a versatile material used extensively as a roof light glazing. It is highly resistant to impact, transmits high levels of light, is relatively easy to use, and it has a good fire rating.

This durable and practical roofing material is perfect for conservatories, patios, terraces and deck areas, yet not recommended to be used as an entire roof for a house. And while it’s less aesthetically pleasing than tiles, tiles are completely opaque and won’t allow a glimmer of that South African sunshine to gleam through your patio roof. Or allow you to scope out that rainstorm while you sit, safe and dry, underneath it, right?

And even though we firmly advise that you allow a professional to take care of the physical installation process, it will go something like this…