How to protect my home from thieves and robbers (9 must know tips)

In addition to good materials, you should ensure that the doors and windows close properly. If you are going to be away, make sure that all accesses are tightly closed: this includes windows, garage, rear doors or any other that gives to some smaller room.
Do not just think of the main door and the most exposed windows, give each access a lock that guarantees security. In terms of security, there are no expenses, yes investment.
Motion sensors can be installed inside and outside the house. In addition to lightening, many of them have alarms and their prices may vary. So when it comes to shopping, pay attention to those which resist the weather—if you install them outside the house. Sensors are good to unwind visitors.
Leave the façade of your house well lit, with no dark spots, as in the example above.
When going on holidays, we have the habit of turning off all the lights and closing all the curtains and blinders. This is a sign that no one is at home. Always leave open curtains and a few lights on, as a precautionary measure. You can also ask a neighbor to clean the façade if you are going to spend too much time outside, and pick up the mail that arrives so they do not pile up.
The neighbors must be more than those people who greet with a head movement before entering or leaving the house. Creating a community with neighbors is necessary in many points of view. In this case, the coexistence network is indispensable for everyone to feel more secure. If you are traveling, who is the best person who can take a look at your home? To create a closer connection, invite them to have dinner or chat.
Behaving discreetly when you are at home is also recommended. One tip is to store your car in an enclosed garage; if you do not have this option, avoid leaving out valuable items. Be careful with the items you leave exposed by the window and if you have many items of values, think about having a safe to store them.
Fences can have dual function. Firstly they can be a security element that prevents access to doors and windows that could allow the entrance to the interior of the house, and also can be a decorative element in the facade.
Having grilles on doors and windows leaves the house looking much safer and discourages thieves from stealing in and out.
Having a large façade can be a great advantage, since it does not expose anything from the entrance to the street. Not having a window in sight on the main façade is of great help, and conveys great security to the exterior.
The large metal doors are an excellent addition to this form of security in a residence.
If the house counts on only one entrance, it is possible to have a better control of who enters and leaves it. This allows the home to be much safer.
Lastly, we recommend that your home is not too flashy, as it may be a safety point because the home becomes much more attractive in the eyes of a thief.
By having a simple façade, no cars or any other luxuries and signs that there is something in the house that is worth being stolen, makes the home safer.