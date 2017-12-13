How to design your kitchen with a sitting area (20 ideas you can copy)

The kitchen is one of the main environments of a residence and is often considered the heart of the home as it brings together all the residents. Therefore, in addition to serving the preparation of meals, the kitchen is also a meeting place for the whole family. And there's nothing nicer than starting the day and enjoying breakfast in the company of family members. For this, it is necessary that the space offers the appropriate structure. Check out 20 ideas with a sitting area that you can copy at home.