Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

How to design your kitchen with a sitting area (20 ideas you can copy)

Rachel Grossman—Homify Rachel Grossman—Homify
REFORMA EM APARTAMENTO CONSTRUÍDO A MAIS DE 50 ANOS., Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

The kitchen is one of the main environments of a residence and is often considered the heart of the home as it brings together all the residents. Therefore, in addition to serving the preparation of meals, the kitchen is also a meeting place for the whole family. And there's nothing nicer than starting the day and enjoying breakfast in the company of family members. For this, it is necessary that the space offers the appropriate structure. Check out 20 ideas with a sitting area that you can copy at home.

1- L-shaped bench

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

2—Conceptual bench

Apartamento tipo Loft São Paulo, Decoradoria Decoradoria Kitchen units Granite Black
Decoradoria

Decoradoria
Decoradoria
Decoradoria

3—Bar style

Apartamento AD, Escritório 238 Arquitetura Escritório 238 Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Escritório 238 Arquitetura

Escritório 238 Arquitetura
Escritório 238 Arquitetura
Escritório 238 Arquitetura

4—Simple bench

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

5—For the whole family

REFORMA EM APARTAMENTO CONSTRUÍDO A MAIS DE 50 ANOS., Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Modern kitchen
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

6—Double bench

Casa M&C, Híbrida Arquitetura, Engenharia e Construção Híbrida Arquitetura, Engenharia e Construção Modern kitchen
Híbrida Arquitetura, Engenharia e Construção

Híbrida Arquitetura, Engenharia e Construção
Híbrida Arquitetura, Engenharia e Construção
Híbrida Arquitetura, Engenharia e Construção

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7—Functional workbench

Reforma de apartamento - Ateliê Paralelo, Joana França Joana França Modern kitchen
Joana França

Joana França
Joana França
Joana França

​8 – Aditional bench

Penthouse, HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design Modern kitchen
HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design

HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design
HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design
HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design

9—Extended Bench

LUMINOSA COCINA DE AIRE SEÑORIAL, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Kitchen Wood White
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

10—Island shaped bench

homify Kitchen units Granite White
homify

homify
homify
homify

11—Wide bench

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

12—Wooden countertop

Aimbere, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Industrial style kitchen
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

13—Compact bench

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

14—Dividing the space

Apartamento LP, Escritório 238 Arquitetura Escritório 238 Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Escritório 238 Arquitetura

Escritório 238 Arquitetura
Escritório 238 Arquitetura
Escritório 238 Arquitetura

15—Integrated table top dining table

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

16—Granite countertop

homify Kitchen units Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

17—With an island

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

18—Long wood countertop

Filiz Ozcan Yaz, Bilgece Tasarım Bilgece Tasarım Modern kitchen
Bilgece Tasarım

Bilgece Tasarım
Bilgece Tasarım
Bilgece Tasarım

19—Mini workbench

Contemporary take on a French Country Kitchen At No 19 Kitchen
At No 19

Contemporary take on a French Country Kitchen

At No 19
At No 19
At No 19

20—White

​Small matt kitchen design LWK London Kitchens Modern kitchen
LWK London Kitchens

​Small matt kitchen design

LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens
17 charming wall coating ideas for your home

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks