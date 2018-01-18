Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 beautiful small gardens for the entrance of your house

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
CASA CEIBA, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Tropical style garden Multicolored
Loading admin actions …

To beautify the entrance of your home nothing works better than a garden. Things like fresh and colorful vegetation, harmonious designs, pots to match the style of the house, aromatic herbs, small trees, flowerpots, palm trees surrounded by flowering shrubs or coverings of tiny flowers of many colors are ideal for brightening the view. In this ideabook, we are going to show you 21 designs of gardens that can be made to at the entrance of your house or either in the courtyard before the threshold.

1. Something very light

Casa na montanha., Giselle Wanderley arquitetura Giselle Wanderley arquitetura Country style doors
Giselle Wanderley arquitetura

Giselle Wanderley arquitetura
Giselle Wanderley arquitetura
Giselle Wanderley arquitetura

If you do not have space for a garden, then do not forget that there are pots available. Look for designs of containers that go with the style of your home. You can plant some lilies, a little rosebush, lucky bamboo, a phone holding its branches up, some geraniums and hydrangeas as well.

2. Well delimited

Diseno de Interiores, D.I. Liliana López Zanatta D.I. Liliana López Zanatta Modern Garden
D.I. Liliana López Zanatta

D.I. Liliana López Zanatta
D.I. Liliana López Zanatta
D.I. Liliana López Zanatta

If you are a perfectionist, this design is for you. A garden correctly delimited in sections, with a grass area, a small stone fence, floor coverings in sections defining colors and behind them some shrubs.

3. The outside entrance

Remodelación Casa habitación en Av. Scop, ÖQ Arquitectos ÖQ Arquitectos Modern Garden
ÖQ Arquitectos

ÖQ Arquitectos
ÖQ Arquitectos
ÖQ Arquitectos

If between the entrance to your land and the main door of the house you have the opportunity to install a garden, do not hesitate. This will give life to your home along with color and freshness.

4. On platforms

Jardin MirFar, Axonometrico Axonometrico Modern Garden
Axonometrico

Axonometrico
Axonometrico
Axonometrico

Having your house built on a higher level of the sidewalk does not mean you can not have your garden. On the contrary, you can generate platforms and vegetation levels, such as this facade.

5. By the door

Remodelación Casa habitación en Av. Scop, ÖQ Arquitectos ÖQ Arquitectos Single family home White
ÖQ Arquitectos

ÖQ Arquitectos
ÖQ Arquitectos
ÖQ Arquitectos

A discreet and beautiful garden can include a couple of Benjamins, a cypress, some palm trees, desert-like shrubs and a lot of colors. If it is placed in front of the window of the room, you can make both the places look good.

6. An accent in the garden

Jardines en campo de golf, Tropico Jardineria Tropico Jardineria Modern Garden
Tropico Jardineria

Tropico Jardineria
Tropico Jardineria
Tropico Jardineria

If you have a large garden, do not cover all the area with ornamental plants. You can leave most of it covered in grass and accentuate an area using a discreet design of palm trees, bushes of different shades of green and some volcanic stones.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Something surprising

Hotel Mesón de Santa Rosa, Tectónico Tectónico Colonial style garden
Tectónico

Tectónico
Tectónico
Tectónico

An excellent garden on the way to the entrance of the house can include a pair of terrestrial lily pans or St. George swords. They can be protected in the front with some cover or colorful flower shrubs, such as sun brides, lavender or colored dogs.

8. With stone and variety of shrubs

SAKLIKORU VİLLALARI- VİLLA PEYZAJ PROJE&UYGULAMA // SAKLIKORU - VILLA LANDSCAPE PROJECT, AYTÜL TEMİZ LANDSCAPE DESIGN AYTÜL TEMİZ LANDSCAPE DESIGN Modern Garden
AYTÜL TEMİZ LANDSCAPE DESIGN

AYTÜL TEMİZ LANDSCAPE DESIGN
AYTÜL TEMİZ LANDSCAPE DESIGN
AYTÜL TEMİZ LANDSCAPE DESIGN

Using different types of stones and shrubs in the same place will allow you to create a dynamic landscape. It can also be adjusted according to the available area.

9. For a classic entry

CASA CP-34, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern Garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

Using different types of stones and shrubs in the same place will allow you to create a dynamic landscape. It can also be adjusted according to the available area.

10. An interior garden

CASAS CECSA, Tectónico Tectónico Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Tectónico

Tectónico
Tectónico
Tectónico

Behind the door, a small garden can also look great. You can plant some espatifilos, dwarf palms, calatheas and dracaena within the area. The intensity of the green shades will beautify the place instantly.

11. Framing the entrance

Jardines en campo de golf, Tropico Jardineria Tropico Jardineria Tropical style garden
Tropico Jardineria

Tropico Jardineria
Tropico Jardineria
Tropico Jardineria

These bougainvilleas perfectly trimmed and accompanied by other shrubs, guard the threshold that leads us to the front door. They look majestic and at the same time discreet.

12. Brightening the way

Jardin para entrada, NATURA NATURA Modern Garden
NATURA

NATURA
NATURA
NATURA

It would be ideal for your home to use a route by platforms, so as not to concentrate steps in one place. You can surround them with areas of grass, some sabilas, cypresses, and lilies.

13. For the hall and the staircase

Casa Lagunas, Slab Arquitectos Slab Arquitectos Modern Garden
Slab Arquitectos

Slab Arquitectos
Slab Arquitectos
Slab Arquitectos

For the entrance to the interior, you can create a garden under the stairs or in the corner of the hall as well. Something like a dry stone garden and a palm tree, a set of bamboo or an elephant's foot would be ideal.

14. On a water mirror

CASA DEL ARBOL, Vau Studio Vau Studio Modern Garden
Vau Studio

Vau Studio
Vau Studio
Vau Studio

If you already have one or two large trees in front of the entrance, you can close your bowls and design a water feature. With a simple concrete structure and the necessary waterproofing on the ground, in addition to a pump to reuse water, you can place aquatic plants such as lilies, ferns around and even water lilies.

15. A monumental garden

CASA CEIBA, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Tropical style garden Multicolored
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

An excellent way to frame the porch is by placing plants of different levels, such as dwarf shrubs in the foreground, some palm trees, obelisks or tall shrubs with flowers and finally, some bamboos or palm trees close the frame. 

16. A fern garden

Casa Bissu, Paisaje Radical Paisaje Radical Modern Garden
Paisaje Radical

Paisaje Radical
Paisaje Radical
Paisaje Radical

Something simple that also looks great is the ferns. They reflect freshness and vivid movements generated by the wind making them look incredible.

17. Something discrete

Casa AT, Cenit Arquitectos Cenit Arquitectos Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Cenit Arquitectos

Cenit Arquitectos
Cenit Arquitectos
Cenit Arquitectos

If you do not have much space for a garden, then a side planter in the garage can change the atmosphere. Try to build a linear planter with a covering that combines with the design of the space.

18. A vertical garden

Cozinha SJ, KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design Modern conservatory
KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design

KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design
KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design
KC ARQUITETURA urbanismo e design

A vertical garden is always good to enhance the trails. You can plant a climbing shrub such as ivy, bell, virgin vine, bougainvillea or honeysuckle.

19. Stepped path

CASA-EL, RIVERA ARQUITECTOS RIVERA ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
RIVERA ARQUITECTOS

RIVERA ARQUITECTOS
RIVERA ARQUITECTOS
RIVERA ARQUITECTOS

If the door of your house is far from the entrance to the land, do not let the journey be tedious and lonely. Delimits a linear or stepped zone along the road and places two types of floor coverings.

20. A small detail

Casa CCQ 538, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Modern houses
Loyola Arquitectos

Loyola Arquitectos
Loyola Arquitectos
Loyola Arquitectos

You can also place a pot near the doorbell to make it look beautiful. The plants should be small and manageable. You can plant some succulents like a cactus or biznaga.

21. A shaded path

Casa Horizonte, VMArquitectura VMArquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Concrete
VMArquitectura

VMArquitectura
VMArquitectura
VMArquitectura

A simple design which is also discreet is creating a hallway with plants on one side. You can choose varieties like the ferns, monsteras, espatifilos or swords of San Jorge to frame the home.

For more designs check out our ideabooks 

​Kombuis-versiering foute wat jy NIE moet maak nie
Are you planning a small garden outside the entrance of your house or inside, like a vertical garden?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks