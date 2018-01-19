Your browser is out-of-date.

9 beautiful patio designs worth copying

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Projeto, Hungaro Decor Hungaro Decor Modern Garden
One of the significant advantages of getting home after long working days is being able to relax outdoors, breathe fresh air and get a little closer to nature. For this, you do not require vast expanses of gardens. Just a small portion of the outside environment, patio, garden or terrace is enough so that the energy is renewed and it improves our mood. In today's ideabook, we want to dedicate ourselves to those homes which have small but energizing outdoor environments.  

     A little patio or garden where you can calm your head looking at the sky or share a chat with friends is essential. The lucky ones may have a pool or pond with a little water to help with the relaxation. But what is certain is that a small patio can always be improved. So here we want to share proposals for gardens and backyards that are a delight and may inspire you to redesign yours.

1. Green walls

Área de Lazer na cidade, Stefani Arquitetura Stefani Arquitetura Garden Furniture Wood Wood effect
Stefani Arquitetura

Stefani Arquitetura
Stefani Arquitetura
Stefani Arquitetura

Nothing is better than filling them with green and vital vegetation to break the coldness of the walls. Whether they are vines or large bushes, anything goes to give life to the hard wall. Good advice for these elections is to have the right perspective of a landscape professional.

2. An outside living area

Projeto, Hungaro Decor Hungaro Decor Modern Garden
Hungaro Decor

Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor

If you are one of those who likes the comfort of an armchair and wants to relax outside as well as inside, then nothing is better than to build another living room in the backyard. Make sure that it is a roofed place to protect it from the weather and that the furniture is specially designed for the exterior.

3. Illuminated

Casa R08, Rotoarquitectura Rotoarquitectura Modern houses
Rotoarquitectura

Rotoarquitectura
Rotoarquitectura
Rotoarquitectura

A backyard, although small, can be transformed into a nocturnal exterior oasis by playing with designer lighting that transports us to a dreamy atmosphere. Options with LED or neon can give excellent results with the opportunity to choose between various colors and intensities.

4. Vertical garden

Mayadeni – Jardim Paulista – SP, Gigi Botelho Paisagismo Gigi Botelho Paisagismo Garden
Gigi Botelho Paisagismo

Gigi Botelho Paisagismo
Gigi Botelho Paisagismo
Gigi Botelho Paisagismo

If your garden is small and you want to expand it then try using the vertical space. Do not forget that walls can become vertical gardens thanks to the work and grace of a good landscaper. These are tremendously decorative and can give a great personality to the environment.

5. Pergolas

Casa Clemente, Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Modern houses
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

The pergolas offer shelter and are a great decorative element as well. Although, wooden structures are warm and cozy. But there are also other materials that can be used. In this outdoor shelter, the furniture and lighting complete a beautiful and original environment.

6. The heat of the fire

homify Classic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

This proposal presents a sweet exterior refuge where you can spend days and nights in the company of friends. Here you are surrounded by an extraordinary natural beauty and shelter from the warm fire. 

7. A dream patio

Espaço Gourmet S|M, Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados Pool
Argollo &amp; Martins | Arquitetos Associados

Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados
Argollo &amp; Martins | Arquitetos Associados
Argollo & Martins | Arquitetos Associados

Here is a small garden with everything in mind for enjoyment and comfort. Pool with clear water, barbecue area with a grill, purifying vegetation, and lounge chairs to rest in the sun.

8. An extension

Casa GL53, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Mediterranean style house
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

As a great environment without end, this back garden is coupled with the interior of the house providing almost the same comfort. A dining area with tables, chairs as well as a grill is the highlight. Also, a large sofa with cushions which are soft and comfortable is ready to receive the rest of its inhabitants.

9. The elegance of the deck

Casa Altos de Trancoso, Vida de Vila Vida de Vila Rustic style garden Green
Vida de Vila

Vida de Vila
Vida de Vila
Vida de Vila

In this well distributed and organized patio with great beauty, the massive wooden deck and an imposing pool give a spectacular look to this outdoor environment. The turquoise color of cushions, sofa and chairs contrast with the brown of the wood.

How would you like your patio to look? Do you have something specific in mind?

