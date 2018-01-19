9 beautiful patio designs worth copying

One of the significant advantages of getting home after long working days is being able to relax outdoors, breathe fresh air and get a little closer to nature. For this, you do not require vast expanses of gardens. Just a small portion of the outside environment, patio, garden or terrace is enough so that the energy is renewed and it improves our mood. In today's ideabook, we want to dedicate ourselves to those homes which have small but energizing outdoor environments.

A little patio or garden where you can calm your head looking at the sky or share a chat with friends is essential. The lucky ones may have a pool or pond with a little water to help with the relaxation. But what is certain is that a small patio can always be improved. So here we want to share proposals for gardens and backyards that are a delight and may inspire you to redesign yours.