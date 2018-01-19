9 beautiful patio designs worth copying

One of the significant advantages of getting home after long working days is being able to relax outdoors, breathe fresh air and get a little closer to nature. For this, you do not require vast expanses of gardens. Just a small portion of the outside environment, patio, garden or terrace is enough so that the energy is renewed and it improves our mood. In today's ideabook, we want to dedicate ourselves to those homes which have small but energizing outdoor environments.
A little patio or garden where you can calm your head looking at the sky or share a chat with friends is essential. The lucky ones may have a pool or pond with a little water to help with the relaxation. But what is certain is that a small patio can always be improved. So here we want to share proposals for gardens and backyards that are a delight and may inspire you to redesign yours.
Nothing is better than filling them with green and vital vegetation to break the coldness of the walls. Whether they are vines or large bushes, anything goes to give life to the hard wall. Good advice for these elections is to have the right perspective of a landscape professional.
If you are one of those who likes the comfort of an armchair and wants to relax outside as well as inside, then nothing is better than to build another living room in the backyard. Make sure that it is a roofed place to protect it from the weather and that the furniture is specially designed for the exterior.
A backyard, although small, can be transformed into a nocturnal exterior oasis by playing with designer lighting that transports us to a dreamy atmosphere. Options with LED or neon can give excellent results with the opportunity to choose between various colors and intensities.
If your garden is small and you want to expand it then try using the vertical space. Do not forget that walls can become vertical gardens thanks to the work and grace of a good landscaper. These are tremendously decorative and can give a great personality to the environment.
The pergolas offer shelter and are a great decorative element as well. Although, wooden structures are warm and cozy. But there are also other materials that can be used. In this outdoor shelter, the furniture and lighting complete a beautiful and original environment.
This proposal presents a sweet exterior refuge where you can spend days and nights in the company of friends. Here you are surrounded by an extraordinary natural beauty and shelter from the warm fire.
Here is a small garden with everything in mind for enjoyment and comfort. Pool with clear water, barbecue area with a grill, purifying vegetation, and lounge chairs to rest in the sun.
As a great environment without end, this back garden is coupled with the interior of the house providing almost the same comfort. A dining area with tables, chairs as well as a grill is the highlight. Also, a large sofa with cushions which are soft and comfortable is ready to receive the rest of its inhabitants.
In this well distributed and organized patio with great beauty, the massive wooden deck and an imposing pool give a spectacular look to this outdoor environment. The turquoise color of cushions, sofa and chairs contrast with the brown of the wood.
