15 inspiring facades for modern houses

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Casa Paraiso, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

In olden times you only saw the housing projects on paper with some color given by the designers. But now you can see the floor plans, facades, details, and even videos of the construction as if it is already built. That's why when you look at projects you think they are photographs of ready houses. This advantage allows you to modify the project details like color, texture, and materials. 

Everything is possible with the current representation techniques. In those drawings or videos, you can decide what you prefer and change it to your liking. Join us through this article and check out these 15 facades of modern houses, so they can serve as inspiration before making yours.

1. With stones

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The different stones that cover parts of this facade provide color, which is complemented with the final finish.

2. With different materials

Casa Paraiso, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern houses
RIMA Arquitectura

RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

The materials on the facade are what often determine the color and textures. In this facade wood, iron, glass, and masonry painted white combine to give the house an especially unique character.

3. The concrete frame

CASAS HABITACION, Xome Arquitectos Xome Arquitectos Modern houses
Xome Arquitectos

Xome Arquitectos
Xome Arquitectos
Xome Arquitectos

The ground level with its wooden door and fixed glass window is framed by the upper floor of the house, which is defined in part by a gray concrete box.

4. A detail of color

Casa Habitación, Arquitecto Alan RGA Arquitecto Alan RGA Modern houses
Arquitecto Alan RGA

Arquitecto Alan RGA
Arquitecto Alan RGA
Arquitecto Alan RGA

Not all the colors that can be used in a facade are neutral. In this case, you see an interesting detail in green color which is present on the balcony frame of the upper floor.

5. Transparency and lighting

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The glass in the facade allows a virtual connection with the exterior with its transparency. The large balcony and proper illumination are the details of a good design.

6. A closed garage

Proyecto Casa MF, Acrópolis Arquitectura Acrópolis Arquitectura Modern houses Stone White
Acrópolis Arquitectura

Acrópolis Arquitectura
Acrópolis Arquitectura
Acrópolis Arquitectura

In this modern house, it has been decided to store vehicles behind security gates. In this case, the transparency of the iron bars prevent the visuals towards the interior.

7. The gray wall

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

A massive wall, covered with gray stone, marks the entrance of this house. The grid with geometric designs, light-colored stone and glass are the other materials that characterize this facade.

8. White walls

Proyecto RR, SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño Minimalist house Bricks White
SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño

SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño
SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño
SANT1AGO arquitectura y diseño

The white color dominates this facade. The white color is the dominant one in this facade design and can be seen on the exterior walls.

9. The windows

VIVIENDA VP, epb arquitectura epb arquitectura Modern houses
epb arquitectura

epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura

The design and location of the windows, in this facade, are the details that dominate the house. Although the shapes are different but they all harmonizing in their perfect proportions.

10. The stone defines the entrance

CASA HERNANDEZ, FERAARQUITECTOS FERAARQUITECTOS Minimalist house White
FERAARQUITECTOS

FERAARQUITECTOS
FERAARQUITECTOS
FERAARQUITECTOS

A very rustic stone wall, quite thick, is what defines vehicular access and the main entrance of this house.

11. Horizontal

Casa KR, NUV Arquitectura NUV Arquitectura Modern houses
NUV Arquitectura

NUV Arquitectura
NUV Arquitectura
NUV Arquitectura

The horizontality in this facade is marked by the openings in the wall of the entrance, the design of the garage grille and the shaping of the windows.

12. A high stone wall

Proyectos Recientes, CouturierStudio CouturierStudio Modern houses
CouturierStudio

CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio

Perpendicular to the facade, there is a high stone wall, in gray, that exceeds the height of the upper floor. This wall next to the main door marks the entrance.

13. With garage for two cars

Proyectos...., CouturierStudio CouturierStudio Modern houses
CouturierStudio

CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio

The upper floor creates the garage for two cars. The combination of wooden paneling as part of the balcony on the top floor, framed by a thick border of concrete and masonry painted white is the design of this modern facade.

14. The present nature

Proyectos...., CouturierStudio CouturierStudio Modern houses
CouturierStudio

CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio

On the edge of the upper part of the garage and in the interior courtyard of the house, the plants are an essential element of the design of this facade. It gives a natural green color that brings freshness to this home.

15. Two types of enclosures

Proyectos...., CouturierStudio CouturierStudio Modern houses
CouturierStudio

CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio
CouturierStudio

The iron grate and sheet metal are an important part of the facade of this house. The grill is closing a part of the facade that allows excess ventilation and lighting of the interior.

How would you like the facade of your dream house to be?

