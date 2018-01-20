15 inspiring facades for modern houses

In olden times you only saw the housing projects on paper with some color given by the designers. But now you can see the floor plans, facades, details, and even videos of the construction as if it is already built. That's why when you look at projects you think they are photographs of ready houses. This advantage allows you to modify the project details like color, texture, and materials.
Everything is possible with the current representation techniques. In those drawings or videos, you can decide what you prefer and change it to your liking. Join us through this article and check out these 15 facades of modern houses, so they can serve as inspiration before making yours.
The different stones that cover parts of this facade provide color, which is complemented with the final finish.
The materials on the facade are what often determine the color and textures. In this facade wood, iron, glass, and masonry painted white combine to give the house an especially unique character.
The ground level with its wooden door and fixed glass window is framed by the upper floor of the house, which is defined in part by a gray concrete box.
Not all the colors that can be used in a facade are neutral. In this case, you see an interesting detail in green color which is present on the balcony frame of the upper floor.
The glass in the facade allows a virtual connection with the exterior with its transparency. The large balcony and proper illumination are the details of a good design.
In this modern house, it has been decided to store vehicles behind security gates. In this case, the transparency of the iron bars prevent the visuals towards the interior.
A massive wall, covered with gray stone, marks the entrance of this house. The grid with geometric designs, light-colored stone and glass are the other materials that characterize this facade.
The white color dominates this facade. The white color is the dominant one in this facade design and can be seen on the exterior walls.
The design and location of the windows, in this facade, are the details that dominate the house. Although the shapes are different but they all harmonizing in their perfect proportions.
A very rustic stone wall, quite thick, is what defines vehicular access and the main entrance of this house.
The horizontality in this facade is marked by the openings in the wall of the entrance, the design of the garage grille and the shaping of the windows.
Perpendicular to the facade, there is a high stone wall, in gray, that exceeds the height of the upper floor. This wall next to the main door marks the entrance.
The upper floor creates the garage for two cars. The combination of wooden paneling as part of the balcony on the top floor, framed by a thick border of concrete and masonry painted white is the design of this modern facade.
On the edge of the upper part of the garage and in the interior courtyard of the house, the plants are an essential element of the design of this facade. It gives a natural green color that brings freshness to this home.
The iron grate and sheet metal are an important part of the facade of this house. The grill is closing a part of the facade that allows excess ventilation and lighting of the interior.
For more designs check out our ideabooks