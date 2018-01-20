15 inspiring facades for modern houses

In olden times you only saw the housing projects on paper with some color given by the designers. But now you can see the floor plans, facades, details, and even videos of the construction as if it is already built. That's why when you look at projects you think they are photographs of ready houses. This advantage allows you to modify the project details like color, texture, and materials.

Everything is possible with the current representation techniques. In those drawings or videos, you can decide what you prefer and change it to your liking. Join us through this article and check out these 15 facades of modern houses, so they can serve as inspiration before making yours.