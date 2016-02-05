The Dynamic House on the Hill

Ever wondered what makes a good house great? Is it the form of the structure? Is it the use of particular materials? Or is it a dynamic interaction between all of these aspects? The latter seems to be a good indicator of what a great house should be, and this is clearly evident in the Bosch en Duin House by Maas Architects in the Netherlands. A complex fusion of different volumes which create a persistent dynamic character is the key feature of the house we will view today.

This beautiful house near a hillside in Baarn is a masterful combination of modern building materials in a geometric formation. This contemporary feat of architecture is neatly nestled into the charming indigenous vegetation of the country and the resulting mixture of the man-made and the natural.