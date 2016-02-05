The Dynamic House on the Hill

Ever wondered what makes a good house great? Is it the form of the structure? Is it the use of particular materials? Or is it a dynamic interaction between all of these aspects? The latter seems to be a good indicator of what a great house should be, and this is clearly evident in the Bosch en Duin House by Maas Architects in the Netherlands. A complex fusion of different volumes which create a persistent dynamic character is the key feature of the house we will view today.
This beautiful house near a hillside in Baarn is a masterful combination of modern building materials in a geometric formation. This contemporary feat of architecture is neatly nestled into the charming indigenous vegetation of the country and the resulting mixture of the man-made and the natural.
This bold and robust building houses much more than seems possible, and even boasts with its own gym and sauna. This is all skilfully distributed among the different geometric volumes of the home we see here, which fit into one another perfectly.
The driveway rolls out like a concrete carpet to meet any guest to the property, and your first walk up to the building is politely accompanied by many different species of indigenous flora to beautify the space.
Between the white plaster and overwhelming use of glass in the façade, we can also see some areas covered in wooden panels. This adds another material to the mix to create an interesting first impression and diversify the appearance.
Here we get a good sense of the large dimensions of the home, and it truly seems enormous. The building consists of an impressive total volume of 2000 cubic metres! What we cannot see in the image is that the house also has an underground level, extending the space offered by the house even more.
Out here from this point of view we are also in the privileged position to view the extended lawn, as well as a tranquil and charming pond on the side. The state of the pond is certainly dictated by nature, strengthening the home's relationship with the outdoors and allowing for balance to be found with natural elements. A picnic on the lawn here may just as well feel like a day trip in the country!
Our introduction to the home is a stylistic one. What may seem as a rather unimpressive staircase at first glance, is actually a great example of good design.
The wooden stair treads are constructed from a light and subtle wood, creating a warm glow that must be inviting in any hallway or atrium, leading the guest to whatever lies beyond.
What's more is the ingenious placement of a skylight above the stairwell to illuminate the guest or inhabitant's way up the staircase—onwards and upwards. The thinly shaped, rectangular skylight is ideally situate across the stair treads in order to allow the necessary amount of natural light to fill the area like a trail of breadcrumbs in the forest or the milky way across the night sky.
Upon further investigation into the home's interior, we find ourselves taking a closer look at the details of the furnishings and decoration. Here we see a corner of the home, bordered by glass and offering panoramic views to the outside. At the edge of the image we can see the leaves of an indoor plant, indicating the inclusion of natural elements with this modern structure.
The curtains we see here has also in a soft grey to keep thing neutral but a little heavier. The fabric is of a translucent quality, however, to balance the colour and ensure that the general atmosphere remains gentle and comforting. The lightness of the fabric also ensures the allowances of continual and effortless movement, which renders the character of the space ever dynamic.
Now to the kitchen of the home. The first prominent aspect of the room is its absolute lightness. The the exterior boundaries of the space consists entirely of glass, allowing abundant amounts of natural light to enter the room. This renders the space bright and fresh, as well as ensuring good visibility when preparing and cooking meals—exactly what you want in a functional kitchen.
As you can see, though, the space is just aesthetically pleasing as it is functional. The laminate floor gives a sleek appearance to the entire room, and the white cabinets with stainless steel finishes provide a minimal and clean look. In this kitchen we find simple beauty in modern design.
For further inspiration, gaze longingly at: The Functional And Modern Kitchen Of Your Dreams.
For our last sight of the home, we view yet another side of the home's exterior. Here we find a patio and swimming pool area. Concrete blocks were used to pave the area, but it has different tonal qualities to create subtle variation and once again promote a feeling of movement and dynamism.
The swimming pool itself is classic and uncomplicated, allowing a large area for exercise or recreation. There are several deck chairs around the pool—on the concrete, up on the patio and even on the balcony of the second floor. This provides several spots to relax around the pool, enjoy the scenery, and bathe in the sun.
The large spaces of this home, both inside and outdoors, allows for an unparalleled freedom of movement, but we're sure no-one would mind just enjoying the house in one place either!