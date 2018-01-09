​13 custom beds that are just a carpenter away

We all know how important a good night’s sleep is, which means a bit of thought needs to go into the buying (or designing) of your bed. And while the bed is definitely the number one image we conjure up when thinking about resting, sofas and armchairs aren’t far behind. These especially come in handy when it’s time to search for sleeping spots for visiting friends and relatives, with sofa-turned-beds (or pullout beds) being one of the prime options we usually opt for when not having adequate space for a spare bedroom.

The flexibility of modern furniture to carry out multiple responsibilities is a great advantage over traditional ones as they can easily integrate into either small or wide spaces, depending on requirements. That is why we bring you these designs of multi-tasking beds that carry out several functions apart from providing a decent spot for sleeping, such as storage (a huge benefit in today’s day and age).

And while some of these may be available in furniture stores, a decent carpenter will have no problem building them for you from scratch!