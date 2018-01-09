Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​13 custom beds that are just a carpenter away

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Cobertura Freguesia, fpr Studio fpr Studio Scandinavian style bedroom White
Loading admin actions …

We all know how important a good night’s sleep is, which means a bit of thought needs to go into the buying (or designing) of your bed. And while the bed is definitely the number one image we conjure up when thinking about resting, sofas and armchairs aren’t far behind. These especially come in handy when it’s time to search for sleeping spots for visiting friends and relatives, with sofa-turned-beds (or pullout beds) being one of the prime options we usually opt for when not having adequate space for a spare bedroom

The flexibility of modern furniture to carry out multiple responsibilities is a great advantage over traditional ones as they can easily integrate into either small or wide spaces, depending on requirements. That is why we bring you these designs of multi-tasking beds that carry out several functions apart from providing a decent spot for sleeping, such as storage (a huge benefit in today’s day and age). 

And while some of these may be available in furniture stores, a decent carpenter will have no problem building them for you from scratch!

1

Camas, Aros y Canapes, Baixmoduls Baixmoduls BedroomBeds & headboards
Baixmoduls

Baixmoduls
Baixmoduls
Baixmoduls

2

Depto FL, MeMo arquitectas MeMo arquitectas Modern style bedroom
MeMo arquitectas

MeMo arquitectas
MeMo arquitectas
MeMo arquitectas

3

Крошка, Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ
Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ

Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ
Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ
Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ

4

Cobertura Freguesia, fpr Studio fpr Studio Scandinavian style bedroom White
fpr Studio

fpr Studio
fpr Studio
fpr Studio

5

better.sleeping, better.interiors better.interiors Eclectic style bedroom
better.interiors

better.interiors
better.interiors
better.interiors

6

Appartement Refuge d'un voyageur, Jean-Bastien Lagrange + Interior Design Jean-Bastien Lagrange + Interior Design Asian style bedroom
Jean-Bastien Lagrange + Interior Design

Jean-Bastien Lagrange + Interior Design
Jean-Bastien Lagrange + Interior Design
Jean-Bastien Lagrange + Interior Design

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7

Conoce esta Casa Estilo Nórdico [Barcelona], A! Emotional living & work A! Emotional living & work Teen bedroom
A! Emotional living &amp; work

A! Emotional living & work
A! Emotional living &amp; work
A! Emotional living & work

8

Quarto Ikea, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Minimalist bedroom
José Tiago Rosa

José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa

9

progetto, Katia Maniello Photography Katia Maniello Photography Modern style bedroom
Katia Maniello Photography

Katia Maniello Photography
Katia Maniello Photography
Katia Maniello Photography

10

Dormitorios Juveniles , Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style bedroom
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

11

дизайн студии в скандинавском стиле, sreda sreda Scandinavian style bedroom
sreda

sreda
sreda
sreda

12

MONOLOCALE FENG SHUI, ROBERTA DANISI architetto ROBERTA DANISI architetto Modern style bedroom
ROBERTA DANISI architetto

ROBERTA DANISI architetto
ROBERTA DANISI architetto
ROBERTA DANISI architetto

13

Лофт, ToTaste.studio ToTaste.studio Industrial style bedroom
ToTaste.studio

ToTaste.studio
ToTaste.studio
ToTaste.studio

From one room to another, don’t miss these 6 Smart Kitchen Storage Solutions.

Modern and spectacular pergolas - 12 designs that look good in any yard
Which bed would look perfect in your bedroom?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks