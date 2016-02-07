Create a cosy corner in your house

Reading is one of the most enriching habits that we have, it is a way to disconnect from the outside world and dive into the pages that promote the development of our imagination and intellect, as well as being a distraction in the best way.
Reading brings us great benefits: enriched culture, more mastery of language, increased creativity to stimulate your imagination and have a wide variety of conversational topics. For this reason it is highly recommended to have a small space set aside for this fruitful activity.
The first thing to do is to locate the place, preferably a corner, which is not often busy where you can concentrate on your readings and find peace and serenity while enjoying your favourite drink and make the reading experience all the more pleasant.
In this Ideabook we will bring you some ideas for a sensational design of your own reading corner at home.
Shall we start?
When we sit down for a long reading, we surround ourselves with elements that help us feel really comfortable to enjoy the moment. Of course, there’s nothing as comforting as a good pillow and blanket with soft textures, which can feel like a caress and keep us at just the right temperature.
Believe it or not, the curtains also influence the atmosphere of our small space for reading, since the type of fabric can be heavy and hinder the passage of light.
In this space designed by Vadain, we see a swing chair, which in turn brings smooth movement produced by the suspension, almost like a hammock, accompanied by the perfect complementary textiles to provide the necessary comfort and make the most of your reading.
A key, basic element of your reading corner will be a small side table to have next to your chair and footrest. This functional and indispensable complement will serve you well in holding your book when you’re not busy with it, a small lamp, your favourite drink, reading glasses (if you wear them), an ashtray if you smoke – in short, everything you need to have at hand without needing to get up and lose you comfort and concentration.
House Envy gives us a good example to put into practice: simple with elegance and modernity.
The first thing that comes to mind with a reading corner, is the seat that will accompany us to live through the adventures we discover in the pages of the book. Keep in mind that this chair has to be comfortable enough to allow you to spend a few hours sitting in it at a time.
Another great option as your go-to chair for reading, is the classic chaise lounge. It is a type of shaped sofa chair which has a long enough extension to support your legs, like a couch. They are elegant, modern and adapt to any style. Ideal to find support for your neck and spine, it is the perfect solution to maintaining a correct and comfortable position to read in peaceful sessions.
Last Stop designed a smooth and delicate texture, a caress for our body, accompanied by the warm and welcoming lights to reinforce the concept of art and culture, making it a beautiful photograph of an elegant space.
Lighting is key in this activity, without it we cannot see beyond our noses. Light is a basic to keep our eyes in good shape, since spending a long time staring without the right amount of light can be very straining on our eyes, taunting irreversible damage.
It will always be best to have natural light, so it would be helpful to place your reading corner near a window. If, however, the arrangement of your space does not allow it, lamps will be the most desirable alternative, since you can adjust the intensity to your needs. In addition, lamps offer the helpful feature of not disturbing others when reading at night.
Interieurs Wonen Hemels present the perfect combination for a reading corner. Windows, adequate light and comfort on the couch and with textiles. Don’t you think this is a good idea?
Specific furniture for your intended reading corner will make the space even more special and help you to include more useful space.
A good bookshelf or small bookcase is one of the key points for a successful reading space. It will include the titles that are part of your personal library, and you should place your chair in order that you can almost reach out and choose the book you prefer.
To complete the design, add a warm fireplace and a carpet of soft fibres, and your little paradise will surely make you enjoy your reading sessions even more, as evidenced here by the design of Kjubik Innenarchitektur.
Any corner or our house would benefit from the presence of plants, so be sure to place them in will be your little space for reading.
This image by Miafleur is an excellent example to decorate with the presence of nature. The environment will be provided with fresh air and a relaxed feeling will prevail.
At the table where you have support for your books and coffee, you can place a nice tea pot which is not too large and allows you to support everything you need without complications. If you’ve resigned your reading corner to the terrace, you can include many plants, filling the environment with delicate aromas.
The ideal complement will be to add a few candles to make the space even more cosy and warm.