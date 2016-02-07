This Home's the Shining Star of the Street

Mexican architects, Grupo Arsciniest, have taken a modern family home to the next level with this stunning piece of architecture that capitalises on strong clean lines and a minimalist style. Think white, light and bright.

Chic and sleek, this is the type of house that would suit a Johannesburg neighbourhood or a suburb in a coastal town. It's designed for a family that embraces trend and style but don't want to give up on comfort and cosiness in the home.

This is the perfect house to get you inspired to make some much needed changes to your own house. Even if it's little touches here and there, you can make a huge difference to your home right now.

Follow us on a tour that will change how you see modern family homes!