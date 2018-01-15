11 low cost ideas for remodeling your terrace

Your terrace is a place where you spend the best moments with your family and friends. It allows you to have many nostalgic afternoons, romantic nights and childhood game events. But it's already a little old fashioned and does not look as attractive as it was once. That is why renovating your terrace is the best idea. There are many ways to improve this part of the house that too with little money. In this ideabook, we give you 11 tips to remodel this place with a tiny investment. So go through the entire article and create a terrace that lives up to your expectation.
If you do not have space for a garden, you can install a network of threads and laces on the fence that delimits the yard. One can also sow them either in thin pots or on the ground. You can even incorporate plants or climbers like ivy, virgin vine, bougainvillea, and honeysuckles.
Laces of lights for Christmas in white color can make a terrace look amazing. It can also give a romantic touch if you place them hanging around the pergola, garden or near pieces of furniture like the chairs or armchairs. The effect is charming and the cost is very low.
To have a functional terrace, it is not necessary that you saturate furniture or decoration. First of all get rid of those old and damaged tables. Instead, place two eye bolts on the walls to hang a beautiful hammock under a shade. Place a reused wood bench on one side and leave a lantern or candle with a screen on the floor.
If you can not build a pergola, do not worry. Sometimes, in furniture stores and home equipment, they offer dining tables with chairs and umbrellas for the garden. There are many models with a variety of prices. The table is usually small and the chairs no more than four, so it will not occupy much space on the terrace.
Maybe the only thing missing from your terrace is to give it a new color by changing the tone of the space or renewing the old paint. Try to use an intense and striking tone. However, do not surround the area entirely. Use it on either one or two walls, while keeping the rest of the space in a neutral tone. Contrast the color with the furniture or decoration that you like.
In case you have a stone or brick wall that stops showing when the sun hides or a flower bed that nobody observes because it does not stand out in the environment. The solution is to install a set of spot or directed lights. You do not have to do an electrical installation, open the walls or pull power from the load center. Simply buy solar-powered lamps. Other options are LED lights that can be connected to the closest contact and it consume very little energy.
In the first idea, we recommend you get rid of the old and worn furniture of the terrace. But another option is to reuse them after giving them a simple touch-up. It includes cleaning and sanding the roughness along with using polish, ink, paint, seal. The good idea is to create mosaic design with pieces of tiles that you have at home for making a table or lamps.
There are many prices and styles including modern, rustic, vintage, and minimalist. Also, you must change the ugly spots you have on the walls and install a beautiful set of lamps to intensify the style of the space.
Many times the only thing a terrace need is that it should be useful. If you use it just to play and rest, then place a shelf or movable table so to organize the accompaniments. You can even use it to prepare the sauce, to chop the meat or the vegetables that you will grill.
This detail sounds quite glamorous, but the truth is that ethanol fireplaces are increasingly popular. There are different prices, sizes, and styles easily. They are ecological, do not emit ash, do not need particular installation or maintenance, and can adapt to your budget. Give a romantic and seductive touch to your terrace with an ethanol fireplace on the edge of the floor or next to the living room.
LATTESCREEN
Take out the ornaments that mom once gave you. Including things like paintings that no longer match the room, the vases or the metal butterflies that were fashionable twenty years ago. You can paint the pieces in a modern color or change the frame of the paintings to make it look clean. Also, try placing them on the flower boxes, the fences, the coffee table or on the edge of the terrace.
For more tips check out our ideabooks