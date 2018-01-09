6 Pictures of an inspiring small family home

Here at Homify we always make it quite clear that while modern and super current trends can be very inspiring, our own home should be built keeping the personal taste in mind. Today we will know a house that was developed based on the comfort and tranquility that the clients wanted. It is a little charm in the middle of a quiet neighborhood.

The architects and professionals bring together in their portfolio a series of architectural solutions that are practical, beautiful and also affordable. By just entering the interior you can realize how architecture can contribute to a pleasant and delicate environment, which is required for having a nice and quiet family life.