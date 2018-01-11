13 Beautiful exterior wall coating ideas for your home

The coating is a great ally when it comes to wrapping a particular surface with a layer of material or paint that can contribute to its decoration. Among the different varieties for outdoor areas, we find in the decoration surfaces worked in natural or artificial stone, cement, plaster, treated wood and even ceramic.

However, some materials seem to have higher affinity with the exterior, and this is the case with stones. Having a facade or exterior stone wall as a constructive element of decoration and protection gives a warm and natural feel to the house. Also for those looking for cheaper options, but not weak ones, some coatings can even simulate stones.

We invite you to check this article with 13 beautiful wall coating ideas so that you can evaluate the different options and realize the importance of the external coverings.