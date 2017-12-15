Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​Tips to style up your small back yard

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
Loading admin actions …

Our title might say ‘back’ yard, but don’t think that these tips we are about to share with you can’t be used in the front yard too – or the side yard, or the balcony of a 12th storey apartment, or anywhere else that’s a small outdoor space that is in need of a stunning touch or two! Because we know how frustrating it is to see a little gardenpatio, terrace or courtyard that deserves a little TLC.

So, with style and functionality in mind (and also because it’s summer and we’re going to be spending lots of time outdoors), let take it away!

1. Exterior lighting is not only for safety reasons. How elegant does this covered deck become at night?

Ponticello sulla' acqua, Small bridge on the water, sabigarden sabigarden Balconies, verandas & terraces Lighting
sabigarden

sabigarden
sabigarden
sabigarden

2. Got the time (and budget)? Ever thought of treating that little patio to a new pebble-clad floor?

Casa Polo Sotogrande, Melian Randolph Melian Randolph Modern Garden
Melian Randolph

Melian Randolph
Melian Randolph
Melian Randolph

3. Why not treat yourself to a seating spot in your cosy little courtyard and enjoy fresh air to your heart’s content?

Garden Ed Reeve Minimalist style garden
Ed Reeve

Garden

Ed Reeve
Ed Reeve
Ed Reeve

4. You don’t need an abundance of plants and flowers to enjoy a beautiful garden – pebbles and rocks work just as well.

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Garden Fire pits & barbecues
GH Product Solutions

GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions

5. On the other hand, a few potted plants (in stunning potters) never hurt anyone.

Black Wicker Chair homify Garden Furniture
homify

Black Wicker Chair

homify
homify
homify

6. A splash of paint, anyone? Who says a wooden deck has to be brown?

House of Shells by Ramón Castellanos. Sanlúcar de Barrameda, Cadiz, Spain. , Pablo Cousinou Pablo Cousinou Patios
Pablo Cousinou

Pablo Cousinou
Pablo Cousinou
Pablo Cousinou

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. See how some fabulous fabrics can style up a seating space? Those scatter cushions and upholstered benches look so inviting!

homify Garden Furniture
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. Colour in a neutral palette with some vivid hues, like these shocking-pink potters.

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

9. Dare to be creative and bold with your outdoor space – who knew framed mirrors on shrubs could look so… otherworldly?

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping Modern Garden
Cool Gardens Landscaping

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden

Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping

You might be doing it wrong… see these 10 great ideas to make gardening easier.

11 pictures of economic pools that will add charm to your backyard
Which of these tips and tricks will you be trying out?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks