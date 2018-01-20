17 ideas to give your garden the stunning look it deserves

A well-maintained and aesthetic garden doesn’t just appeal to the senses, but it can be a great place to relax, chat with loved ones, meditate and connect with nature. And there’s always some way you can make it look better. So check out these 17 ideas and find out the ones that inspire you. From colourful flowers and beautiful planters to vertical garden and Zen garden, you will be spoilt for choices.
This unique vertical garden was composed by hanging pots of colourful flowers against old shutters. Very ingenious!
A hand truck filled with colourful flowers looks charming always! It will be a quaint touch for your garden.
Lively green bushes in elegant pots like the ones shown here is a great way to add colour to garden walls.
The earthy colour of clay pots can add warmth and cosiness to the smallest and dingiest of gardens.
Garden paths help you to walk around your garden easily without stepping on the soil or grass. And they look beautiful too. Credit for this garden goes to the interior architects at Lucia Vale Interiores.
Old wooden benches like these can add much comfort as well as class to any garden.
This modern garden uses sleek lines, a concrete bench and concrete planter and pretty cacti for a tasteful look.
A bonfire in the garden can take the space to another level of style altogether. Plus, the fire will be great on cold evenings.
A single trendy hammock can add a whole new edge to your garden and offer the scope of ample relaxation.
Beautifully manicured green grass and a pebbled pathway make this garden beautiful. But the wooden bench flanked by potted shrubs is perfect for resting and enjoying nature.
To make a tropical garden like this one, all you need are some lush ferns, palms, bamboo and other tropical foliage.
If you are short on time, a low maintenance garden like this can help you out since cacti hardly need any looking after.
The good thing about a winter garden is that it can be introduced into a social area for a fresh feel. Note how pots of greens have been hung from the gazebo and mounted against the wall to liven up the space.
Pretty flower pots when hung from the ceiling or against the wall can look beautiful indeed. They will brighten up any wall and save on floor area.
Take a cue from this very elegant garden featuring stones of different sizes, shapes and colours.
If watering your greens sufficiently is not a problem, you can grow reeds or water lilies or other aquatic plants.
Add a simple fountain like the one shown here to make your garden serene and compliant with Feng Shui. The bamboos and the white pebbles enhance the Asian look here.
White pebbles, a few rocks and lush Asian greens make this Zen garden a soothing sight against the rich wooden flooring.
Don’t underestimate the power of old objects when it comes to beautifying gardens. This vertical garden for instance was actually the headboard of a wood and iron bed!
Don’t leave your garden walls bare. Fix sleek wooden shelves to them and place colourful pots on them for a lively look.
