17 ideas to give your garden the stunning look it deserves

Justwords Justwords
PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
A well-maintained and aesthetic garden doesn’t just appeal to the senses, but it can be a great place to relax, chat with loved ones, meditate and connect with nature. And there’s always some way you can make it look better. So check out these 17 ideas and find out the ones that inspire you. From colourful flowers and beautiful planters to vertical garden and Zen garden, you will be spoilt for choices.

Beautiful vertical garden

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

This unique vertical garden was composed by hanging pots of colourful flowers against old shutters. Very ingenious!

Vibrant flowers in a wheelbarrow

Projeto para um carrinho de flores, Casa Nova Paisagismo Casa Nova Paisagismo Rustic style garden
Casa Nova Paisagismo

A hand truck filled with colourful flowers looks charming always! It will be a quaint touch for your garden.

Potted greens

Pinheiros, Camila Vicari Arquitetura da Paisagem Camila Vicari Arquitetura da Paisagem Modern Garden
Camila Vicari Arquitetura da Paisagem

Pinheiros

Lively green bushes in elegant pots like the ones shown here is a great way to add colour to garden walls.

Charm of clay pots

Projeto de Paisagismo , Greice Peralta Greice Peralta Tropical style garden
Greice Peralta

The earthy colour of clay pots can add warmth and cosiness to the smallest and dingiest of gardens.

Stylish garden paths

Jardim romântico, Lúcia Vale Interiores Lúcia Vale Interiores Rustic style garden
Lúcia Vale Interiores

Garden paths help you to walk around your garden easily without stepping on the soil or grass. And they look beautiful too. Credit for this garden goes to the interior architects at Lucia Vale Interiores.

Antique bench

Bancos Rústicos, Barrocarte Barrocarte Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture Solid Wood Wood effect
Barrocarte

Old wooden benches like these can add much comfort as well as class to any garden.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Ultramodern garden

Casa e Consultório Votorantim, Richard Aléxis Silva Richard Aléxis Silva Rustic style garden
Richard Aléxis Silva

This modern garden uses sleek lines, a concrete bench and concrete planter and pretty cacti for a tasteful look.

Light the fire

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Tropical style garden
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

A bonfire in the garden can take the space to another level of style altogether. Plus, the fire will be great on cold evenings.

Stylish hammock

homify Modern Garden
homify

A single trendy hammock can add a whole new edge to your garden and offer the scope of ample relaxation.

A corner to enjoy nature

Jardim romântico, Lúcia Vale Interiores Lúcia Vale Interiores Rustic style garden
Lúcia Vale Interiores

Beautifully manicured green grass and a pebbled pathway make this garden beautiful. But the wooden bench flanked by potted shrubs is perfect for resting and enjoying nature.

Tropical splendour

Tropical Contemporâneo, Mateus Motta Paisagismo Mateus Motta Paisagismo Tropical style garden
Mateus Motta Paisagismo

To make a tropical garden like this one, all you need are some lush ferns, palms, bamboo and other tropical foliage.

When maintenance is a cakewalk

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Mediterranean style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

If you are short on time, a low maintenance garden like this can help you out since cacti hardly need any looking after.

Garden for winters

MÃO NA TERRA, in Belo Horizonte. BR (2015), Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Rustic style garden
Luiza Soares—Paisagismo

The good thing about a winter garden is that it can be introduced into a social area for a fresh feel. Note how pots of greens have been hung from the gazebo and mounted against the wall to liven up the space.

Hang them!

Mostra de Ambientes de Sete Lagoas - Cozinha Gourmet e Área Livre de Lazer, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern Garden
Lider Interiores

Pretty flower pots when hung from the ceiling or against the wall can look beautiful indeed. They will brighten up any wall and save on floor area.

Get creative with stones

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Take a cue from this very elegant garden featuring stones of different sizes, shapes and colours.

Experiment with water plants

PEQUENOS JARDINS, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

If watering your greens sufficiently is not a problem, you can grow reeds or water lilies or other aquatic plants.

Follow Feng Shui

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Add a simple fountain like the one shown here to make your garden serene and compliant with Feng Shui. The bamboos and the white pebbles enhance the Asian look here.

Very Zen!

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

White pebbles, a few rocks and lush Asian greens make this Zen garden a soothing sight against the rich wooden flooring.

Recycle and reinvent

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Eclectic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

Don’t underestimate the power of old objects when it comes to beautifying gardens. This vertical garden for instance was actually the headboard of a wood and iron bed!

Think vertically

Espaço Gourmet em sintonia com o Paisagismo Exuberante, RABAIOLI I FREITAS RABAIOLI I FREITAS Tropical style garden Wood Green
RABAIOLI I FREITAS

Don’t leave your garden walls bare. Fix sleek wooden shelves to them and place colourful pots on them for a lively look.   

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

