Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 rustic facades that will impress you in more ways than one!

Justwords Justwords
Casa en Manzanares - Pcia de Buenos Aires, Rocha & Figueroa Bunge arquitectos Rocha & Figueroa Bunge arquitectos Rustic style house
Loading admin actions …

No one can deny that there’s something about colonial or rustic houses that appeals to the warm feelings in us. Stone, brick, wrought iron and earthy hues have a character of their own and can make the simplest of homes amazing. Hence, we have collated the images of 9 country style houses that will leave you in awe.

1. Simple yet beautiful

Casa en Manzanares - Pcia de Buenos Aires, Rocha & Figueroa Bunge arquitectos Rocha & Figueroa Bunge arquitectos Rustic style house
Rocha &amp; Figueroa Bunge arquitectos

Rocha & Figueroa Bunge arquitectos
Rocha &amp; Figueroa Bunge arquitectos
Rocha & Figueroa Bunge arquitectos

Smooth clay-hued walls and the entrance clad with local stones make this big house very attractive and welcoming. The tall green grass in between the windows lends contrast and freshness.

2. Simply gorgeous in dull pink

Los Sauces 201. Nordelta, HOUSING ARGENTINA SA HOUSING ARGENTINA SA Rustic style house
HOUSING ARGENTINA SA

HOUSING ARGENTINA SA
HOUSING ARGENTINA SA
HOUSING ARGENTINA SA

This beautiful colonial style house with pink walls, wrought iron railings and glass windows is a sight for sore eyes. It is nicely complemented by the lush garden in front. Credit goes to the architects at Housing Argentina SA.

3. Delicious in chocolate

Una Casa con historia, Abitar arquitectura Abitar arquitectura Rustic style house Grey
Abitar arquitectura

Abitar arquitectura
Abitar arquitectura
Abitar arquitectura

We love how the chocolate coloured walls of this charming home pairs with wooden doors, wrought iron grilles and shingles on the roof for a warm and rustic appeal.

4. Brick for a raw and earthy effect

CASA EN EL BOSQUE, LLACAY arq LLACAY arq Rustic style house
LLACAY arq

LLACAY arq
LLACAY arq
LLACAY arq

This rustic house has reddish brick walls for a warm and cosy feel. The corner window is of special interest as it brings in tons of sunlight and offers a lovely view.

5. Colonial beauty

CASA BA, ARBOL Arquitectos ARBOL Arquitectos Rustic style house
ARBOL Arquitectos

ARBOL Arquitectos
ARBOL Arquitectos
ARBOL Arquitectos

Stone walls and beautiful details make this colonial style house a visual delight. The gentle arch of the wide entrance and those above the wooden doors has been nicely complemented by the manicured lawn and cacti.

6. Charming house with a porch

Residencia KFA, IAD Arqutiectura IAD Arqutiectura Rustic style house Tiles Beige
IAD Arqutiectura

IAD Arqutiectura
IAD Arqutiectura
IAD Arqutiectura

The spacious porch of this pretty house boasts of stone tiles on the floor, solid columns, wooden beams and shingles on the roof. The beautiful arched doors add to the attraction.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Elegant in stone and brick

Mountain House, David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style house
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

Mountain House

David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores
David Guerra Arquitetura e Interiores

Since using stone to cover the entire facade is often very expensive, locally sourced grey stones have been used to line parts of this facade for a very rustic and earthy look. And the stone goes well with the red brick walls too.

8. Magic with black stone

CASA WT, REW. Arquitectura & Diseño REW. Arquitectura & Diseño Rustic style house Stone Wood effect
REW. Arquitectura &amp; Diseño

REW. Arquitectura & Diseño
REW. Arquitectura &amp; Diseño
REW. Arquitectura & Diseño

For an exclusive look, there’s nothing like using black stones for the facade. This home does it brilliantly, and pairs the stones with modern lines and a rustic roof.

9. Traditional chalet style

homify Rustic style house Bricks Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

The beauty of a chalet is timeless and this is what this big house mimics with tiles, exposed bricks and stones. The soft neutral tones of the house are well contrasted by the bright greenery all around.

Here is another story you can read – 21 pictures of rustic homes to inspire you

​7 Feng Shui wenke om rykdom na jou huis te lok
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks