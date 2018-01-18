Your browser is out-of-date.

14 smart tricks to make a small house stunning

homify Modern kitchen
Designing, furnishing, or decorating a small house is not always easy. You surely want it to appear beautiful, and be comfy and practical. But with a few creative ideas and help from professionals, this can be achieved easily. Read on to know more.

1. Light and soft hues

Casa Banak, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern living room Stone White
Small rooms can look spacious and bright, when you use light colours for walls or even furniture. A few contrasting accessories like a bright rug or colourful cushions can be used of course. Take a cue from this beautiful living room designed by the architects at Grupo Arsciniest.

2. By merging spaces

Projeto Apartamento Jardins MBD, Ambienta Arquitetura Ambienta Arquitetura Modern dining room
Integrating the living with the dining or an open kitchen is a very good idea for small homes. This also ensures better ventilation and flow of light.

3. Allow natural light

homify Modern dining room
Natural light can make even the smallest room appear spacious and cheerful. So make sure you have large windows and use sheer curtains.

4. Divide areas cleverly

Apartamento LD, Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração Living room
You can use different kinds of floorings or different wall colours to differentiate various functional areas in a small room. Using a longish TV unit is also a great idea as shown here.

5. Introduce contrast

Proyecto de Remodelacion y Decoracion Casa Interes Social, IDEA Studio Arquitectura IDEA Studio Arquitectura Modern dining room
Though light colours are the best for small spaces, make sure there are contrasting elements as well. This trendy dining space is a great example of that.

6. Small appliances are the best

Apartamento Parque Butantã - 50m², Raphael Civille Arquitetura Raphael Civille Arquitetura Media room
Since your home is small, it doesn’t make sense to buy large appliances that take up more space than needed. Rather, small and sleek ones are a better option. The TV should ideally be mounted on the wall to save on floor area.

7. Customised furniture is in

homify Modern kitchen
Owing to the lack of sufficient space, customised and modular furniture is becoming more and more popular. This bold red kitchen is a fine example and its L-shape is very convenient.

8. Practical hacks for small kitchens

homify Kitchen Wood White
Since floor and counter areas are likely to be less in small kitchens, you can fix hooks on the backsplash to hang pots, pans, ladles and trays. Wall racks to organise spices are a great idea.

9. Smart lighting

SDV | Projeto de Interiores, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Modern living room
Use indirect lighting around the ceiling and stylish wall sconces to save on floor area. You wouldn’t need desk lamps or floor lamps this way.

10. Well-planned bathroom

homify Modern bathroom
A small bathroom can be very fashionable and cosy if the layout is right, lighting is ample and the materials used are premium. You can use contrasting shades to create personality.

11. Storage solution

Lavabo e banheiros, Maceió AL, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style bathroom
The bathroom is a great place to introduce a sleek and tall shelf to organise toiletries, baskets and even potted greens.

12. Change wall colour

Proyecto de Remodelacion y Decoracion Casa Interes Social, IDEA Studio Arquitectura IDEA Studio Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
By freshly painting your walls with a light colour, you can make your small home look big and inviting.

13. Textile colours in bedroom

Proyecto Residencial "La Ramona.", PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Eclectic style bedroom
Changing the bedroom furniture can be expensive and troublesome in a small home. Instead, you can use linens in soft neutral tones or earthy ones for a cosy and bright feel.

14. Bunk bed for kids

Cliente F, Link Interiores Link Interiores Nursery/kid’s room
A bunk bed doesn’t just look fun, but also uses the walls very effectively and reduces the wastage of floor area. Plus, they are often vibrant, equipped with storage cabinets and ideal for kids.  

Here is another story you can read –8 modern living rooms with tips to copy

20 beautiful small gardens for the entrance of your house
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

