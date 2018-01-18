14 smart tricks to make a small house stunning

Designing, furnishing, or decorating a small house is not always easy. You surely want it to appear beautiful, and be comfy and practical. But with a few creative ideas and help from professionals, this can be achieved easily. Read on to know more.
Small rooms can look spacious and bright, when you use light colours for walls or even furniture. A few contrasting accessories like a bright rug or colourful cushions can be used of course. Take a cue from this beautiful living room designed by the architects at Grupo Arsciniest.
Integrating the living with the dining or an open kitchen is a very good idea for small homes. This also ensures better ventilation and flow of light.
Natural light can make even the smallest room appear spacious and cheerful. So make sure you have large windows and use sheer curtains.
You can use different kinds of floorings or different wall colours to differentiate various functional areas in a small room. Using a longish TV unit is also a great idea as shown here.
Though light colours are the best for small spaces, make sure there are contrasting elements as well. This trendy dining space is a great example of that.
Since your home is small, it doesn’t make sense to buy large appliances that take up more space than needed. Rather, small and sleek ones are a better option. The TV should ideally be mounted on the wall to save on floor area.
Owing to the lack of sufficient space, customised and modular furniture is becoming more and more popular. This bold red kitchen is a fine example and its L-shape is very convenient.
Since floor and counter areas are likely to be less in small kitchens, you can fix hooks on the backsplash to hang pots, pans, ladles and trays. Wall racks to organise spices are a great idea.
Use indirect lighting around the ceiling and stylish wall sconces to save on floor area. You wouldn’t need desk lamps or floor lamps this way.
A small bathroom can be very fashionable and cosy if the layout is right, lighting is ample and the materials used are premium. You can use contrasting shades to create personality.
The bathroom is a great place to introduce a sleek and tall shelf to organise toiletries, baskets and even potted greens.
By freshly painting your walls with a light colour, you can make your small home look big and inviting.
Changing the bedroom furniture can be expensive and troublesome in a small home. Instead, you can use linens in soft neutral tones or earthy ones for a cosy and bright feel.
A bunk bed doesn’t just look fun, but also uses the walls very effectively and reduces the wastage of floor area. Plus, they are often vibrant, equipped with storage cabinets and ideal for kids.
