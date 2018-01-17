7 beautiful and efficient roofs for your barbeque

No outdoor barbeque is complete without a roof that not only looks great but also protects you from the sun, rain and gusty wind. With a roof over your barbeque area, you can enjoy hearty outdoor meals with your loved ones, even when the weather doesn’t look too good. And here are 7 designs that will inspire you to get started.
Traditional and charming, the roof of this barbeque area is tiled and supported by wood. The beautiful ceramic tiles on the backsplash, the mix of vintage and modern furniture and the pops of colour make it a very happening space.
A stylish pergola with transparent plates can be built to cover your barbeque, so that you get all the sun without falling prey to bad weather. Vines with colourful flowers can be grown on it for extra charm.
A shade made with natural and treated wood and transparent polycarbonate plates is a great idea for a rustic outdoor kitchen. This way, you will get enough sunlight and be able to watch the rain without getting wet.
Rendered by the architects at Fainzilber Arqts., this barbeque features a beautiful wooden roof with trendy pendant lamps hanging from it. These lamps add warmth to the space and illuminate the countertops nicely.
The very modern roof shown here is almost transparent, thanks to the polycarbonate used. It allows sunlight to flood the barbeque effortlessly, but protects you from rain and rough winds. The neat wooden slats are a warm and stylish touch.
The roof shown here is a very creative combination of wood and reed, which looks stylish yet cosy. The thatched roof of the house and the brick walls intensify the rustic appeal.
The large and sloping white roof makes a very vintage and bright statement in this barbeque. A beautiful lamp hanging from it fills the space with golden light, while the vintage furniture invites you to share tasty meals and chat for long hours.
