Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 beautiful and efficient roofs for your barbeque

Justwords Justwords
Casa MM, FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc. FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc. Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

No outdoor barbeque is complete without a roof that not only looks great but also protects you from the sun, rain and gusty wind. With a roof over your barbeque area, you can enjoy hearty outdoor meals with your loved ones, even when the weather doesn’t look too good. And here are 7 designs that will inspire you to get started.

Tiled affair

Casa Imbassaí, Jamile Lima Arquitetura Jamile Lima Arquitetura Patios
Jamile Lima Arquitetura

Jamile Lima Arquitetura
Jamile Lima Arquitetura
Jamile Lima Arquitetura

Traditional and charming, the roof of this barbeque area is tiled and supported by wood. The beautiful ceramic tiles on the backsplash, the mix of vintage and modern furniture and the pops of colour make it a very happening space.

Transparent elegance with floral beauty

ESTADERO ROZO ARB , COLECTIVO CREATIVO COLECTIVO CREATIVO Kitchen
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

stylish pergola with transparent plates can be built to cover your barbeque, so that you get all the sun without falling prey to bad weather. Vines with colourful flowers can be grown on it for extra charm.

Warmth of wood joins hands with transparency

Outdoor Cooler, Blastcool Blastcool Garden Accessories & decoration
Blastcool

Outdoor Cooler

Blastcool
Blastcool
Blastcool

A shade made with natural and treated wood and transparent polycarbonate plates is a great idea for a rustic outdoor kitchen. This way, you will get enough sunlight and be able to watch the rain without getting wet.

Rich wooden roof with stylish lamps

CASA EN LA HORQUETA, Fainzilber Arqts. Fainzilber Arqts. Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Fainzilber Arqts.

Fainzilber Arqts.
Fainzilber Arqts.
Fainzilber Arqts.

Rendered by the architects at Fainzilber Arqts., this barbeque features a beautiful wooden roof with trendy pendant lamps hanging from it. These lamps add warmth to the space and illuminate the countertops nicely.

Slatted creation in wood and polycarbonate

Casa MM, FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc. FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc. Modern houses
FAARQ—Facundo Arana Arquitecto &amp; asoc.

FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc.
FAARQ—Facundo Arana Arquitecto &amp; asoc.
FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc.

The very modern roof shown here is almost transparent, thanks to the polycarbonate used. It allows sunlight to flood the barbeque effortlessly, but protects you from rain and rough winds. The neat wooden slats are a warm and stylish touch.

Reed and wood structure

homify Commercial spaces Hotels
homify

homify
homify
homify

The roof shown here is a very creative combination of wood and reed, which looks stylish yet cosy. The thatched roof of the house and the brick walls intensify the rustic appeal.

Vintage charm reinvented

Casa El Paso I, ARRILLAGA&PAROLA ARRILLAGA&PAROLA Modern Garden
ARRILLAGA&amp;PAROLA

ARRILLAGA&PAROLA
ARRILLAGA&amp;PAROLA
ARRILLAGA&PAROLA

The large and sloping white roof makes a very vintage and bright statement in this barbeque. A beautiful lamp hanging from it fills the space with golden light, while the vintage furniture invites you to share tasty meals and chat for long hours.

Here is another story you can read –10 covered patios perfect for summer

​18 pictures of kitchens to inspire you
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks