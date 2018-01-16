Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 mistakes to avoid while choosing new furniture

Justwords Justwords
muebles exclusivo , comprar en bali comprar en bali Living roomSide tables & trays Iron/Steel Metallic/Silver
Loading admin actions …

Whether you are buying a new home or renovating your old one, you need to buy new furniture to make your interiors stylish and comfortable. But if you don’t pick the right furniture, it can cost you money or might not last long. Also, the wrong furniture is often not versatile, and might not be a suitable option for different homes, if you are someone who moves constantly. So, here are a few tips to keep in mind before you go furniture shopping.

Choosing a study or library

Roble, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Study/office
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

A large study or library looks great in any home and lend personality to the interiors. But if they are soconstructed that they can’t be dismantled, then you will face a big problemwhile moving. It is rather a better idea to go for a modular study or librarywith pieces that can be disassembled and reassembled easily. Take inspiration fromthis beautiful wooden study rendered by the interior architects at MariangelCoghlan.


Choose dining table with discretion 

While a large dining table can be difficult to position in an average dining space, a very small table might be inadequatefor hosting all family members. So, the best trick is to choose a table thatcan be folded or extended to become small or large, as the situation demands.

Stay away from too unique pieces

muebles exclusivo , comprar en bali comprar en bali Living roomSide tables & trays Iron/Steel Metallic/Silver
comprar en bali

comprar en bali
comprar en bali
comprar en bali

A very exclusive or uncommon furniture piece like the one shown here might not look great in all homes. It is better to go for modern yet neutral items that can complement any decor or home.

Be careful about upholstered sofas and chairs

Muebles ambientados, Ayacucho estudio Ayacucho estudio Modern living room
Ayacucho estudio

Ayacucho estudio
Ayacucho estudio
Ayacucho estudio

Upholstered furniture often gets stained or dirty with time. And this is a big problem if you have children or pets. So, either choose stain-resistant upholstery for your chairs and sofas, or get protective covers that can be easily removed and washed when needed.

What about recycled furniture?

Perro de Cartón "Dachshund", Milimetrado Milimetrado HouseholdStorage
Milimetrado

Milimetrado
Milimetrado
Milimetrado

Though recycled furniture like this charming dog shelf is very much unique and attractive, it can be fragile and might not last long. These are especially not a good idea with kids or pets around.

Period pieces might not always be right

Muebles varios, info7707 info7707 Living roomSofas & armchairs
info7707

info7707
info7707
info7707

Though vintage or classic style chairs or tables can add an eclectic touch to your modern home, these are often recycled by sellers who might not do a good job. Hence, these might not last long.

Think before buying a kitchen island

Temporada Otoño-Invierno 2015, VILLATTE - La Maison VILLATTE - La Maison KitchenTables & chairs
VILLATTE—La Maison

VILLATTE - La Maison
VILLATTE—La Maison
VILLATTE - La Maison

While an island is perfect for a large kitchen, it might not be a good idea for small ones. This is because, islands take up quite a bit of space and unless your kitchen is spacious, you won’t be able to move around easily.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Avoid DIY shelves

Exhibidor de zapatos a medida, CA.ZA CA.ZA Office spaces & stores Wood
CA.ZA

CA.ZA
CA.ZA
CA.ZA

DIY shelves can be very affordable but are only a wise buy if you have the right tools and ample patience to build the shelf yourself. Otherwise, they often stay tucked away unpacked and offer no use.

Don’t pick large and immovable furniture

CASA HARAS, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA Modern living room
ESTUDIO GEYA

ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA

Though large living rooms or bedrooms look great when decked with large furniture, avoid pieces that are hard to move from one place to another. Modular furniture, even if they are large, will be a better option. You can dismantle them easily when you want to move.

Remember that styles keep changing

MUEBLES RECICLADOS, nataliab75 nataliab75 Living roomSide tables & trays
nataliab75

nataliab75
nataliab75
nataliab75

Though recycled or treated vintage pieces of furniture are very much in vogue now, they might not be so popular tomorrow. So, choose pieces that are more or less always aesthetic no matter what trend is in.

Here is another story you can read –How to paint your unfinished wooden furniture

​Hou jou huis koel dié somer
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks