10 mistakes to avoid while choosing new furniture

A large study or library looks great in any home and lend personality to the interiors. But if they are soconstructed that they can’t be dismantled, then you will face a big problemwhile moving. It is rather a better idea to go for a modular study or librarywith pieces that can be disassembled and reassembled easily. Take inspiration fromthis beautiful wooden study rendered by the interior architects at MariangelCoghlan.





Choose dining table with discretion

While a large dining table can be difficult to position in an average dining space, a very small table might be inadequatefor hosting all family members. So, the best trick is to choose a table thatcan be folded or extended to become small or large, as the situation demands.