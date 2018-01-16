10 mistakes to avoid while choosing new furniture

Whether you are buying a new home or renovating your old one, you need to buy new furniture to make your interiors stylish and comfortable. But if you don’t pick the right furniture, it can cost you money or might not last long. Also, the wrong furniture is often not versatile, and might not be a suitable option for different homes, if you are someone who moves constantly. So, here are a few tips to keep in mind before you go furniture shopping.
A large study or library looks great in any home and lend personality to the interiors. But if they are soconstructed that they can’t be dismantled, then you will face a big problemwhile moving. It is rather a better idea to go for a modular study or librarywith pieces that can be disassembled and reassembled easily. Take inspiration fromthis beautiful wooden study rendered by the interior architects at MariangelCoghlan.
Choose dining table with discretion
While a large dining table can be difficult to position in an average dining space, a very small table might be inadequatefor hosting all family members. So, the best trick is to choose a table thatcan be folded or extended to become small or large, as the situation demands.
A very exclusive or uncommon furniture piece like the one shown here might not look great in all homes. It is better to go for modern yet neutral items that can complement any decor or home.
Upholstered furniture often gets stained or dirty with time. And this is a big problem if you have children or pets. So, either choose stain-resistant upholstery for your chairs and sofas, or get protective covers that can be easily removed and washed when needed.
Though recycled furniture like this charming dog shelf is very much unique and attractive, it can be fragile and might not last long. These are especially not a good idea with kids or pets around.
Though vintage or classic style chairs or tables can add an eclectic touch to your modern home, these are often recycled by sellers who might not do a good job. Hence, these might not last long.
While an island is perfect for a large kitchen, it might not be a good idea for small ones. This is because, islands take up quite a bit of space and unless your kitchen is spacious, you won’t be able to move around easily.
DIY shelves can be very affordable but are only a wise buy if you have the right tools and ample patience to build the shelf yourself. Otherwise, they often stay tucked away unpacked and offer no use.
Though large living rooms or bedrooms look great when decked with large furniture, avoid pieces that are hard to move from one place to another. Modular furniture, even if they are large, will be a better option. You can dismantle them easily when you want to move.
Though recycled or treated vintage pieces of furniture are very much in vogue now, they might not be so popular tomorrow. So, choose pieces that are more or less always aesthetic no matter what trend is in.
Here is another story you can read –How to paint your unfinished wooden furniture