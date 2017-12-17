Your browser is out-of-date.

42 Beautiful and budget friendly closet designs

Ritika Tiwari
Casa em Sonoma, California, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style dressing rooms
Loading admin actions …

There are many ways to organize our clothes and accessories. Some people prefer open cabinets with everything hanging in plain sight, while others prefer cabinets with fully reserved doors. May of you might even like closets where you can head into the fashion world and come out ready for any occasion. 

For example, if you had a choice, would you like to keep your clothes free of dust? Or turn your bedroom into a store, where everything is at hand? All of these choices affect the size and layout of your closet and the necessary elements such as shelves, drawers and hangers. 

Also, do not forget to take into consideration what type of layout your pieces ask for and that it is not over your final budget. Today we will show 42 ideas for the wardrobe or closet so that you can organize your belongings without going overboard with expenditure.  

1. Open shelves

Cabina Armadio, Contesini Studio & Bottega Contesini Studio & Bottega Scandinavian style dressing room Solid Wood Wood effect
Contesini Studio &amp; Bottega

Contesini Studio & Bottega
Contesini Studio &amp; Bottega
Contesini Studio & Bottega

Open shelves are best in case you want everything to be visible. 

2. Hanging rack

Home Staging a Ponte Milvio, Flavia Case Felici Flavia Case Felici Classic style dressing room
Flavia Case Felici

Flavia Case Felici
Flavia Case Felici
Flavia Case Felici

If you want your clothes to be easy to grab then such racks are ideal. 

3. Metal racks

Home Staging al Quartiere Collatino: Idee, Flavia Case Felici Flavia Case Felici Modern dressing room
Flavia Case Felici

Flavia Case Felici
Flavia Case Felici
Flavia Case Felici

For a more sturdy version of open shelves you must consider using metal ones. 

4. Hanger unit

Wohnung Dror, Birgit Glatzel Architektin Birgit Glatzel Architektin Industrial style dressing room Wood Red
Birgit Glatzel Architektin

Birgit Glatzel Architektin
Birgit Glatzel Architektin
Birgit Glatzel Architektin

Similar hanger units are not only sleek but also perfect for small storage needs. 

5. Walk-in closet

Cabina Armadio, Contesini Studio & Bottega Contesini Studio & Bottega Scandinavian style dressing room Solid Wood Wood effect
Contesini Studio &amp; Bottega

Contesini Studio & Bottega
Contesini Studio &amp; Bottega
Contesini Studio & Bottega

In case you want something more elaborate then create a proper walk-in closet. 

6. Open cabinet

Walk in Closet with storage for Shoes and Handbags designed and made by Tim Wood Tim Wood Limited Classic style dressing room
Tim Wood Limited

Walk in Closet with storage for Shoes and Handbags designed and made by Tim Wood

Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited

For storing accessories the best option is to use low-height cabinets. 

7. Hanging rods

casa sul lungomare , BARBARA BARATTOLO ARCHITETTI BARBARA BARATTOLO ARCHITETTI Minimalist dressing room
BARBARA BARATTOLO ARCHITETTI

BARBARA BARATTOLO ARCHITETTI
BARBARA BARATTOLO ARCHITETTI
BARBARA BARATTOLO ARCHITETTI

Another option available to those looking for simple cupboards are these hanging rods. 

8. Pull-out rods

Vestidor, Trestrastos Trestrastos Modern dressing room
Trestrastos

Trestrastos
Trestrastos
Trestrastos

A more modern version of the traditional hanging rods are these pull-out ones. 

9. Prefabricated fixture

CASA STUDIO [2003], na3 - studio di architettura na3 - studio di architettura Minimalist dressing room Iron/Steel White
na3—studio di architettura

na3 - studio di architettura
na3—studio di architettura
na3 - studio di architettura

There are many companies which build prefabricated cabinet fixtures and they are easy to install. 

10. Single line rod

TÜ90, Studio DLF Studio DLF Modern dressing room
Studio DLF

Studio DLF
Studio DLF
Studio DLF

Place a single metal rod in your room so that it can be used as a place to hang clothes. 

11. Wall mounted

Die Welt von Elfa, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Minimalist dressing room
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Similar to prefabricated ones these units also come ready made. Although, they need to be mounted on the wall. 

12. Wood cabinets

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern dressing room
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

using wood to create your cabinet will allow you to have a strong structure. 

13. In the attic

LOFT 4, Valtorta srl Valtorta srl Modern dressing room
Valtorta srl

Valtorta srl
Valtorta srl
Valtorta srl

If you want to create a closet in the attic then use the lower side to install open shelves.

14. Fully functional

Vestidor, Trestrastos Trestrastos Modern dressing room
Trestrastos

Trestrastos
Trestrastos
Trestrastos

Create a corner cupboard combining different storage units. 

15. Sliding door

Appartamento SK alla Giudecca, Giorgio Pettenò Architetti Giorgio Pettenò Architetti Modern dressing room
Giorgio Pettenò Architetti

Giorgio Pettenò Architetti
Giorgio Pettenò Architetti
Giorgio Pettenò Architetti

closets with sliding doors are ideal if you are looking to save space. 

16. Regular cupboard

CASA OC, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Eclectic style dressing rooms White
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Standard cupboards can also be a great alternative if you want to stick to traditional layouts. 

17. Sliding hangers

Cobertura Piratininga 2015, Catharina Quadros Arquitetura e Interiores Catharina Quadros Arquitetura e Interiores Modern dressing room
Catharina Quadros Arquitetura e Interiores

Catharina Quadros Arquitetura e Interiores
Catharina Quadros Arquitetura e Interiores
Catharina Quadros Arquitetura e Interiores

Here the designer has installled sliding hanges to make the process convenient. 

18. Glass shelves

Casa em Sonoma, California, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style dressing rooms
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

You can even use glass shelves to make the overall structure light. 

19. Fiber board

Maison agrandie et rénovée de tous cotés, agence MGA architecte DPLG agence MGA architecte DPLG Modern dressing room
agence MGA architecte DPLG

agence MGA architecte DPLG
agence MGA architecte DPLG
agence MGA architecte DPLG

Another light weight alternative for cupboards are the ones made with fiber board. 

20. Entirely white

White house Palermo, Giovanni Costagliola Archifotografia Giovanni Costagliola Archifotografia Modern dressing room
Giovanni Costagliola Archifotografia

Giovanni Costagliola Archifotografia
Giovanni Costagliola Archifotografia
Giovanni Costagliola Archifotografia

Color your closet with the color white to make it look modern. 

21. Adjustable shelves

CABINA ARMADIO, MARA GAGLIARDI "INTERIOR DESIGNER" MARA GAGLIARDI 'INTERIOR DESIGNER' Modern dressing room
MARA GAGLIARDI <q>INTERIOR DESIGNER</q>

MARA GAGLIARDI "INTERIOR DESIGNER"
MARA GAGLIARDI <q>INTERIOR DESIGNER</q>
MARA GAGLIARDI "INTERIOR DESIGNER"

Use similar shelves that can be adjusted according to your needs. 

22. Drawers

Mansarda P, Studio Architettura Pappadia Studio Architettura Pappadia Modern dressing room
Studio Architettura Pappadia

Studio Architettura Pappadia
Studio Architettura Pappadia
Studio Architettura Pappadia

A chest of drawers can also serve the purpose of storage. 

23. Storage wall

La reforma new-vintage de Gonzalo y Eva, emmme studio emmme studio Classic style dressing room
emmme studio

emmme studio
emmme studio
emmme studio

Here the entire wall has been transformed into an open cupboard. 

24. Natural wood closet

Casa - Studio, ARCHILAB architettura e design ARCHILAB architettura e design Modern dressing room
ARCHILAB architettura e design

ARCHILAB architettura e design
ARCHILAB architettura e design
ARCHILAB architettura e design

Using wood in its real form will add a unique warmth to your closet. 

25. Proper lighting

Casa - Studio, ARCHILAB architettura e design ARCHILAB architettura e design Modern dressing room
ARCHILAB architettura e design

ARCHILAB architettura e design
ARCHILAB architettura e design
ARCHILAB architettura e design

Make sure that you incorporate proper lighting in the closet as well. 

26. Hanging nobs

homify Scandinavian style dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Similar looking hanging nobs are ideal for storing daily essentials.

27. Wall separator

Rehabilitación bajocubierta, TEKNIA ESTUDIO TEKNIA ESTUDIO Scandinavian style dressing room
TEKNIA ESTUDIO

TEKNIA ESTUDIO
TEKNIA ESTUDIO
TEKNIA ESTUDIO

Here the designer has used a wall separator to divide the bedroom and closet. 

28. Vertical storage

Cabina armadio, Falegnemeria Morosi Falegnemeria Morosi Modern dressing room
Falegnemeria Morosi

Falegnemeria Morosi
Falegnemeria Morosi
Falegnemeria Morosi

Even if it is a walk-in closet make sure you use the verticle space well. 

29. Mezzanine

Ristrutturazione loft, Contesini Studio & Bottega Contesini Studio & Bottega Scandinavian style dressing room Solid Wood Wood effect
Contesini Studio &amp; Bottega

Contesini Studio & Bottega
Contesini Studio &amp; Bottega
Contesini Studio & Bottega

Here the mezzanine has been used as a open concept cupboard. 

30. Near the bathroom

Casa Joe, due piani a Montecarlo, studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern dressing room
studiodonizelli

studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli

The dresser or closet should always be placed near the bathroom to make everyday easy. 

31. For formal wear

progetto, ODD - Officina D'architettura e Design ODD - Officina D'architettura e Design Modern dressing room
ODD—Officina D&#39;architettura e Design

ODD - Officina D'architettura e Design
ODD—Officina D&#39;architettura e Design
ODD - Officina D'architettura e Design

Hanging units are the best option when your looking to store your formal wear. 

32. Open concept

CHALET VALDEMARIN, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern dressing room Wood
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

Here the bathroom and cupboard are both designed on an open concept. 

33. Glass door

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Glass doors can also be used in case you want to conceal the closet.  

34. Creative ideas

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Using creative ideas like these will allow you to create a hanging unit out of reusable wood and other materials.

35. Subtle interior

WHITE TREE , Artichok Design Artichok Design Scandinavian style dressing room
Artichok Design

Artichok Design
Artichok Design
Artichok Design

This walk-in closet has been designed completely with wood, including its floor giving it a traditional look. 

36. Concealed cupboard

The Three Cusps Chalet, Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Eclectic style dressing rooms
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

The Three Cusps Chalet

Tiago do Vale Arquitectos
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

In case you do not want the closet to stand out then use the same building material as teh rest of teh room. 

37. Polished wood

Inloopkast, slaap/Badkamer, Hoogerheide, Leonardus interieurarchitect Leonardus interieurarchitect Modern dressing room
Leonardus interieurarchitect

Leonardus interieurarchitect
Leonardus interieurarchitect
Leonardus interieurarchitect

Another good alternative to natural wood is the polished one which looks more regal. 

38. Combining materials

Таунхаус в Подмосковье, Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Eclectic style dressing rooms
Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home

Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home
Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home
Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home

Combine different materials like wood and fiber to create a custom look.   

39. Parallel closet

Bela Vista 01, Juliana Baumhardt Arquitetura Juliana Baumhardt Arquitetura Modern dressing room
Juliana Baumhardt Arquitetura

Juliana Baumhardt Arquitetura
Juliana Baumhardt Arquitetura
Juliana Baumhardt Arquitetura

Here the designer has created a parallel layout so that it is convenient to walk in the room. 

40. Grey color

Fotoarbeiten Reetdachhaus in List auf Sylt, Home Staging Sylt GmbH Home Staging Sylt GmbH Country style dressing room
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Paint your cupboard with the color grey to create a harmonious look. 

41. With a mirror

homify Modern dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Place a mirror near your closet to make getting dressed up easy. 

42. Storing accessories

ANKLEIDE - BEGEHBARER KLEIDERSCHRANK, DESIGNWERK Christl DESIGNWERK Christl Classic style dressing room
DESIGNWERK Christl

DESIGNWERK Christl
DESIGNWERK Christl
DESIGNWERK Christl

To store clothing accessories like ties create specific drawers with separate chambers. 

For more options check out our ideabooks

A unique 86sqm house that will take your breath away!

