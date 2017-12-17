42 Beautiful and budget friendly closet designs

There are many ways to organize our clothes and accessories. Some people prefer open cabinets with everything hanging in plain sight, while others prefer cabinets with fully reserved doors. May of you might even like closets where you can head into the fashion world and come out ready for any occasion.
For example, if you had a choice, would you like to keep your clothes free of dust? Or turn your bedroom into a store, where everything is at hand? All of these choices affect the size and layout of your closet and the necessary elements such as shelves, drawers and hangers.
Also, do not forget to take into consideration what type of layout your pieces ask for and that it is not over your final budget. Today we will show 42 ideas for the wardrobe or closet so that you can organize your belongings without going overboard with expenditure.
Open shelves are best in case you want everything to be visible.
If you want your clothes to be easy to grab then such racks are ideal.
For a more sturdy version of open shelves you must consider using metal ones.
Similar hanger units are not only sleek but also perfect for small storage needs.
In case you want something more elaborate then create a proper walk-in closet.
For storing accessories the best option is to use low-height cabinets.
Another option available to those looking for simple cupboards are these hanging rods.
A more modern version of the traditional hanging rods are these pull-out ones.
There are many companies which build prefabricated cabinet fixtures and they are easy to install.
Place a single metal rod in your room so that it can be used as a place to hang clothes.
Similar to prefabricated ones these units also come ready made. Although, they need to be mounted on the wall.
using wood to create your cabinet will allow you to have a strong structure.
If you want to create a closet in the attic then use the lower side to install open shelves.
Create a corner cupboard combining different storage units.
closets with sliding doors are ideal if you are looking to save space.
Standard cupboards can also be a great alternative if you want to stick to traditional layouts.
Here the designer has installled sliding hanges to make the process convenient.
You can even use glass shelves to make the overall structure light.
Another light weight alternative for cupboards are the ones made with fiber board.
Color your closet with the color white to make it look modern.
Use similar shelves that can be adjusted according to your needs.
A chest of drawers can also serve the purpose of storage.
Here the entire wall has been transformed into an open cupboard.
Using wood in its real form will add a unique warmth to your closet.
Make sure that you incorporate proper lighting in the closet as well.
Here the designer has used a wall separator to divide the bedroom and closet.
Even if it is a walk-in closet make sure you use the verticle space well.
Here the mezzanine has been used as a open concept cupboard.
The dresser or closet should always be placed near the bathroom to make everyday easy.
Hanging units are the best option when your looking to store your formal wear.
Here the bathroom and cupboard are both designed on an open concept.
Using creative ideas like these will allow you to create a hanging unit out of reusable wood and other materials.
This walk-in closet has been designed completely with wood, including its floor giving it a traditional look.
In case you do not want the closet to stand out then use the same building material as teh rest of teh room.
Another good alternative to natural wood is the polished one which looks more regal.
Combine different materials like wood and fiber to create a custom look.
Here the designer has created a parallel layout so that it is convenient to walk in the room.
Paint your cupboard with the color grey to create a harmonious look.
To store clothing accessories like ties create specific drawers with separate chambers.
For more options check out our ideabooks