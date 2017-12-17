42 Beautiful and budget friendly closet designs

There are many ways to organize our clothes and accessories. Some people prefer open cabinets with everything hanging in plain sight, while others prefer cabinets with fully reserved doors. May of you might even like closets where you can head into the fashion world and come out ready for any occasion.

For example, if you had a choice, would you like to keep your clothes free of dust? Or turn your bedroom into a store, where everything is at hand? All of these choices affect the size and layout of your closet and the necessary elements such as shelves, drawers and hangers.

Also, do not forget to take into consideration what type of layout your pieces ask for and that it is not over your final budget. Today we will show 42 ideas for the wardrobe or closet so that you can organize your belongings without going overboard with expenditure.