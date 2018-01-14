Your browser is out-of-date.

10 smart ways to make your small patio beautiful

Justwords Justwords
B&B 22 CHARMING ROOMS & APARTMENTS, EXCELSIOR HOME INTERIORS
Did you always want a big garden but are stuck with a small patio? Don’t worry. A bit of creativity and the right materials can give you a beautiful patio in no time. Whether you want to grow a small garden there or create the right ambiance for relaxation, even the smallest of patios can serve the purpose elegantly. From rustic to modern to Asian, various styles of themes can be achieved as well. So take a look at these 10 patios and get inspired.

1. Refreshing lawn

Jardim romântico, Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores

Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores
Lúcia Vale Interiores

If space permits, you can create a green lawn with manicured grass and build a pathway with pebbles for a Zen touch. Beautiful flowering plants and a wooden bench for relaxation will complete the look.

2. Organic materials and youthful colours

Mostra de Ambientes de Sete Lagoas - Cozinha Gourmet e Área Livre de Lazer, Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

The interior designers and decorators at Interior Leader have done wonders with this small and rustic patio. Natural stone, wood, wicker and beautiful greens have been combined for a fresh and earthy look here. Beautiful planters and youthful green on the walls add to the charm.

3. Neat and minimal

homify Patios Concrete Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

If a neat and clean patio is your wish, go with a minimalist design with sleek planters, trendy dining furniture and a simple hammock maybe. Use soft neutrals like white or cream for a spacious and bright look. 

4. Tropical wonder

Residência em Juqueí - São Sebastião - SP, ANALU ANDRADE - ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
ANALU ANDRADE—ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

ANALU ANDRADE - ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
ANALU ANDRADE—ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
ANALU ANDRADE - ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

Lush plants, palms, and wooden and bamboo elements make this patio a tropical getaway from the stress of life. The stone wall is an added charm.

5. Flowers and plants all around

B&B 22 CHARMING ROOMS & APARTMENTS, EXCELSIOR HOME INTERIORS
EXCELSIOR HOME INTERIORS

EXCELSIOR HOME INTERIORS
EXCELSIOR HOME INTERIORS
EXCELSIOR HOME INTERIORS

You can choose to demarcate your patio by growing lush plants and bright flowers along its perimeter. It will not only create a refreshing atmosphere, but also keep prying neighbours away.

6. Path made with logs

Condomínio São Roque, Lodo Barana Arquitetura e Interiores
Lodo Barana Arquitetura e Interiores

Lodo Barana Arquitetura e Interiores
Lodo Barana Arquitetura e Interiores
Lodo Barana Arquitetura e Interiores

This trendy and minimal patio is ideal for enjoying outdoor meals and chatting lazily. But what steals the show is the trail of log cross sections, which lend a natural and rustic touch.

7. Like being in the countryside

Jardim para lazer, Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores
Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores

Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores
Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores
Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores

Stylish wicker swings, a pretty wicker and glass table and beautiful greens in wooden crates make this country style patio very relaxing. Charming lanterns and sheer drapes enhance the appeal.

8. Lend life to patio walls

Apartamento 13, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

Don’t leave your patio walls bare if you want an interesting look. Rather, line them with a natural material like stone or wood for a warm and earthy feeling.

9. Creativity with flower boxes

Residência Cruz, Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA

Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA

Make the most of your patio walls by putting up flower boxes to adorn them. They can be of wood or concrete, but they will save you a ton of floor area.

10. Stylish lighting is a must

Badalona Home Design, CONTRACT SOLUTIONS
CONTRACT SOLUTIONS

CONTRACT SOLUTIONS
CONTRACT SOLUTIONS
CONTRACT SOLUTIONS

This beautiful and unique patio combines a verdant green wall with neat concrete steps with embedded lights and a wooden floor panel to make a lasting impression on onlookers. The pretty pendant lights and the colourful tiles enhance the style quotient here.  

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

