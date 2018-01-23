Your browser is out-of-date.

30 best living room decoration tips for your home

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Campo Belo, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern living room
Living room plays a key role in our homes. It is in this environment that most of the social relationships within the home develop. Whether it is between the people who live together or the guests we love to receive. Therefore, there are certain requirements that living rooms must meet. For example reaching a good level of comfort with the right lighting, suitable furniture and a tasteful decor.

Our interior architects are here to showcase 30 great examples of how to decorate your living room, regardless of its size and style. With modern and intelligent decoration solutions, a simple room can gain a special look. Making it the home's favorite place. 

1. Focal wall

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

You should always finish the main wall differently. 

2. Practical partitions

Campo Belo, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern living room
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

Here is a two in one layout where the furniture has been used to separating the living room. It makes the space look versatile. 

3. Mirrors

ECP | Estar e Lavabo, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Living room
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

You can also decorate the with mirrors and enhance the lighting to make it look wider. 

4. Curtains

Higienópolis/SP, Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores Modern living room Multicolored
Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores

Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores
Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores
Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores

Always opt for thin curtains to let natural sunlight enter the home. 

5. Patterns

Loft Marine Home Resort, ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE Living room Bricks Beige
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE
ANNA MAYA ARQUITETURA E ARTE

Apparent and beautiful patters can be used to play with the rustic and modern style of the room. 

6. Creative ideas

Madeira em pauta para um casal que adora receber, Helô Marques Associados Helô Marques Associados Living room
Helô Marques Associados

Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados

Use creative divider to separate the living room from the dining room. 

7. Sleek island

Apartamento LD, Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração Living room
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração

Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração

A smart and sleek island can be used to save area and decorate it as well. 

8. Flowers

Casa Simples e Confortável, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Living room Bricks White
RAC ARQUITETURA

RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA

Add flowers to the room even if they are as minimalistic as this image. 

9. Mix patters

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern living room
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Mix patterns leave the decoration of this room more dynamic. 

10. Neon light

MM apartment, Studio ro+ca Studio ro+ca Living room
Studio ro+ca

Studio ro+ca
Studio ro+ca
Studio ro+ca

Add a neon light to give the finishing touches. 

11. Tv cabinet

Apartamento Vila Rica Santos, Lucia Navajas -Arquitetura & Interiores Lucia Navajas -Arquitetura & Interiores Modern living room
Lucia Navajas -Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Lucia Navajas -Arquitetura & Interiores
Lucia Navajas -Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Lucia Navajas -Arquitetura & Interiores

Create a wooden panel that acts as a frame for the TV instead of a full cabinet. 

12. Contemporary

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here is a contemporary design with minimalist ideas to get inspired. 

13. Pictures

Casa Eugênia por Joao Diniz Arquitetura, JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA Modern living room
JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA

JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA
JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA
JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA

You can also hang small pictures on the walls. 

14. Large frames

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição, Marcella Loeb Marcella Loeb Modern living room
Marcella Loeb

Marcella Loeb
Marcella Loeb
Marcella Loeb

Larger frames also look as beautiful as the smaller ones. 

15. Custom interior

MS apartment, Studio ro+ca Studio ro+ca Living room
Studio ro+ca

Studio ro+ca
Studio ro+ca
Studio ro+ca

You can even decorate with personal objects to leave a unique touch in the room. 

16 Vertical space

Projeto Apartamento Jardins MBD, Ambienta Arquitetura Ambienta Arquitetura Modern living room
Ambienta Arquitetura

Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura

Create high shelves to accommodate different decorative elements. 

17. Warm ambiance

Projeto Casa de Sítio, Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura Living room
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura

Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura

A warm light asks for natural elements such as stone and wood which can create a cozy ambiance. 

18. Plants

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Plants can bring life to any environment. 

19. Vibrant colors

Sala, Barra de São Miguel Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Living room
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

Use cheerful colors for creating a relaxed room. 

20. Create contrast

Apartamento Bela Vista, STUDIO LN STUDIO LN Modern living room
STUDIO LN

STUDIO LN
STUDIO LN
STUDIO LN

Bet on a piece with a strong color that contrasts with the decoration

21. Accessories

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern living room
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

You can even use colored pillows with different patterns to accessorise the space. 

22. Modern mirrors

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Living room
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Mirrors look better when they have a modern design. 

23. Smooth surfaces

Apartamento Pompéia (SP), verso arquitetura verso arquitetura Modern living room
verso arquitetura

verso arquitetura
verso arquitetura
verso arquitetura

Always create smooth surfaces and highlight them by incorporating vivid colors. 

24. Custom furniture

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

A tailor-made piece of furniture always falls like a glove.

25. Bright furniture

Casa Laje de Pedra, Finkelstein Arquitetos Finkelstein Arquitetos Living room
Finkelstein Arquitetos

Finkelstein Arquitetos
Finkelstein Arquitetos
Finkelstein Arquitetos

Here the red sofa makes the room more welcoming. 

26. Organizing

Cobertura - Pinheiros, MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern living room
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

You can create several niches to organize and compose the decoration. 

27. Modern furniture

Apto. João, RSRG Arquitetos RSRG Arquitetos Living room
RSRG Arquitetos

RSRG Arquitetos
RSRG Arquitetos
RSRG Arquitetos

Here we see contemporary and modern furniture with straight lines and plants going up the walls. 

28. Rustic touch

Decora Líder Brasília - Varanda Gourmet, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern living room
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

To create a rustic decoration try using baskets of straw and wood. 

29. Wood and white color

Cobertura Jardim Oceânico, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern living room
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

White color and wood is a combination without any errors. 

30. Curtains and rugs

Obra Santo Andre, Silvana Borzi Design Silvana Borzi Design Modern living room
Silvana Borzi Design

Silvana Borzi Design
Silvana Borzi Design
Silvana Borzi Design

Use light curtain and fur rug for a comfortable environment. 

