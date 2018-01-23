30 best living room decoration tips for your home

Living room plays a key role in our homes. It is in this environment that most of the social relationships within the home develop. Whether it is between the people who live together or the guests we love to receive. Therefore, there are certain requirements that living rooms must meet. For example reaching a good level of comfort with the right lighting, suitable furniture and a tasteful decor.

Our interior architects are here to showcase 30 great examples of how to decorate your living room, regardless of its size and style. With modern and intelligent decoration solutions, a simple room can gain a special look. Making it the home's favorite place.