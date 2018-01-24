Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

16 best stone wall ideas for your home

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Get ready as you will soon enjoy an incredible combination of living space and stone architecture. We have selected 16  living rooms for your inspiration which showcases several ways to include stone as a wall covering. It can be present in the pillars, in one or more walls, in a piece of furniture, or even as a decorative feature. Although the decision is yours, it is best to start with the examples so that you can choose the one that offers a better result for your space.

1. To beautify the living room

ESCALERA CON PIEDRA, HHRG ARQUITECTOS HHRG ARQUITECTOS Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
HHRG ARQUITECTOS

HHRG ARQUITECTOS
HHRG ARQUITECTOS
HHRG ARQUITECTOS

It's a simple way to coat the wall of your living room. The stone is an incredible resource because you will not even need to spend money on retouching or painting.

2. Divide environments

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern living room
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

The stone is an excellent option for those who want to share the environments, just as the image shows.

3. Stone on all sides

Casa Cham, La Desarrolladora La Desarrolladora Tropical style dining room Stone Grey
La Desarrolladora

La Desarrolladora
La Desarrolladora
La Desarrolladora

When it comes to natural stone, you really can not deny that it is an excellent investment. Your home will have a warm and personalized atmosphere.

4. Contrast with the white wall

COLINAS DEL VALLE, Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma Living room
Estudio Tanguma

Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma

If you want a neutral color scheme in your home, then know that nothing works as well as a contrast than the natural stone.

5. To break the visual balance

Casa del Limonero, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern living room Concrete Grey
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

It does not hurt to have a little stone in your living room so that it breaks with the smooth appearance of the whole atmosphere. In fact it is even highly recommended, because the visual monotony of the environment disappears.

6. Use stone as it is resistant

Cinco Casas (2015), Weber Arquitectos Weber Arquitectos Living room
Weber Arquitectos

Weber Arquitectos
Weber Arquitectos
Weber Arquitectos

The stone is one of the most resistant materials that exist, so it is a good idea to include in your room where more solidity is needed.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Divide the interior and exterior

Casa Horizonte, VMArquitectura VMArquitectura Modern living room Concrete
VMArquitectura

VMArquitectura
VMArquitectura
VMArquitectura

Using stone in this type of wall always causes a good feeling, as well as providing an excellent look and strength in the interior. It will take time for you to feel nauseous and want a new coat.

8. Allowing texture to express itself

Residencia en el Lago, Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez Modern living room
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez

Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez
Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez

The most typical feature of the stone as a coating is its texture whether in the room or any other space. So do not make the mistake of covering it to reduce its roughness.

9. Designed entirely with stone

Casa Paseo del Vergel, D.I. Pilar Román D.I. Pilar Román Living room
D.I. Pilar Román

D.I. Pilar Román
D.I. Pilar Román
D.I. Pilar Román

If you want to highlight your room, then place the stone on the walls that surround the area. In the rest of the spaces install more discrete coatings. So, you will highlight just what you really want.

10. There are stones of all sizes

Proyecto Arquitectónico " Casa XC03" , PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Modern living room
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

Combining various sizes of stones is another great way to invoke the presence of this noble material in your living room. It makes the environment looks romantic.

11. Brick counts as stone

Residência LP, Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Living room
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura

Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura

Brick counts as a stone because it shares the same range of colors and size. Just look at the blocks that cover the wall of this room. Here the design has made everything more incredible.

12. Now brick-shaped stone

La Casa de las Sirenas, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Modern living room
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Here the natural stone has been cut in the shape of a regular brick. This is an excellent option to create stone walls simply and quickly.

13. The rustic origins

Memo Rojas, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern living room
RIMA Arquitectura

RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

Although, modernity and minimalism have made the appearance of the pavement more linear and aesthetic. But we must never forget that the rusticity is in its essence.

14. The pieces of rack sizes

Casa O44, P11 ARQUITECTOS P11 ARQUITECTOS Modern living room
P11 ARQUITECTOS

P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS

The bigger the pieces of stone you choose, the easier and faster it will be to cover the area of the room, especially if it is very spacious.

15. The traditional color

Town Houses Zibatá, Tectónico Tectónico Living room
Tectónico

Tectónico
Tectónico
Tectónico

The stone as well as being one of the favorite materials of architecture, is also the best elements for incorporating earth tones. If you are a loyal follower of this color palette, then you already know what material to choose to coat your wall.

16. The small thickness is allied

Casa La Lagartija, alexandro velázquez alexandro velázquez Modern living room
alexandro velázquez

alexandro velázquez
alexandro velázquez
alexandro velázquez

When you want a stone coating for your living room, make sure that you choose an easy to install option. Therefore, we suggest that you acquire very fine and smooth pieces of stone from one side, thus avoiding complications in your application.

For more options check out our ideabooks

​Voor en na: ‘n Ou woonstel kry moderne styl

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks