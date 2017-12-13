Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​15 modern melamine kitchens

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Showroom Alberto Aguilera, Cocinas Rio Cocinas Rio Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

The word ‘melamine’ might have popped up here and there in your past, but do you actually know what it is? Or what it can mean for the modern-style kitchen? Let’s examine…

Melamine is a white crystalline chemical. Its most common use is to combine it with formaldehyde to create a melamine resin which is a type of plastic. At home, people tend to flaunt their brightly coloured dishes made from melamine, while restaurants prefer white melamine plates because it makes the food stand out more.

This synthetic, fire-resistant and highly versatile material can be used in plates, tiles, kitchen utensils and kitchen countertops, as we are about to discover. One of its greatest strengths is that it is considerably cheaper than other materials while also being quite sturdy, being able to withstand exposure to high temperatures, humidity, fungi, parasites, etc. They are also easy to clean, since the material is highly resistant to stains and different cleaning products. 

Melamine is also available in a variety of colours and textures, meaning that whatever style or design takes your fancy, you are bound to be able to include it somewhere in your house or kitchen.

That’s it for the wording part; now let’s see some visual inspiration…

1

cocinas, OLKAB CORART OLKAB CORART Kitchen
OLKAB CORART

OLKAB CORART
OLKAB CORART
OLKAB CORART

2

COCINAS MODERNAS, Maxel Maxel KitchenBench tops
Maxel

Maxel
Maxel
Maxel

3

Cocina melamina Vison y Ceniza, Cesaro Cesaro Modern kitchen
Cesaro

Cesaro
Cesaro
Cesaro

4

Ideias de cozinhas, Ansidecor Ansidecor KitchenCabinets & shelves
Ansidecor

Ansidecor
Ansidecor
Ansidecor

5

Showroom Alberto Aguilera, Cocinas Rio Cocinas Rio Kitchen
Cocinas Rio

Cocinas Rio
Cocinas Rio
Cocinas Rio

6

Showroom Alberto Aguilera, Cocinas Rio Cocinas Rio Kitchen
Cocinas Rio

Cocinas Rio
Cocinas Rio
Cocinas Rio

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7

Showroom Alberto Aguilera, Cocinas Rio Cocinas Rio Modern kitchen
Cocinas Rio

Cocinas Rio
Cocinas Rio
Cocinas Rio

8

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern kitchen
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

House in Belgrano

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

9

Piso en Palermo · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

10

Cocinas, KZ KZ Kitchen
KZ

KZ
KZ
KZ

11

cocinas, Muebles muc. Muebles muc. HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Muebles muc.

Muebles muc.
Muebles muc.
Muebles muc.

12

cocinas, OLKAB CORART OLKAB CORART Kitchen
OLKAB CORART

OLKAB CORART
OLKAB CORART
OLKAB CORART

13

Loft conversion and house remodelling in Wimbledon, TOTUS TOTUS Modern kitchen
TOTUS

Loft conversion and house remodelling in Wimbledon

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

14

Anbau, Photography in the picture Photography in the picture Modern kitchen
Photography in the picture

Photography in the picture
Photography in the picture
Photography in the picture

15

Apartamento Itaim, Lore Arquitetura Lore Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Lore Arquitetura

Lore Arquitetura
Lore Arquitetura
Lore Arquitetura

Check out the Must haves for modern kitchens.

How to design your kitchen with a sitting area (20 ideas you can copy)
Which of these melamine kitchens stood out the most for you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks