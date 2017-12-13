​15 modern melamine kitchens

The word ‘melamine’ might have popped up here and there in your past, but do you actually know what it is? Or what it can mean for the modern-style kitchen? Let’s examine…

Melamine is a white crystalline chemical. Its most common use is to combine it with formaldehyde to create a melamine resin which is a type of plastic. At home, people tend to flaunt their brightly coloured dishes made from melamine, while restaurants prefer white melamine plates because it makes the food stand out more.

This synthetic, fire-resistant and highly versatile material can be used in plates, tiles, kitchen utensils and kitchen countertops, as we are about to discover. One of its greatest strengths is that it is considerably cheaper than other materials while also being quite sturdy, being able to withstand exposure to high temperatures, humidity, fungi, parasites, etc. They are also easy to clean, since the material is highly resistant to stains and different cleaning products.

Melamine is also available in a variety of colours and textures, meaning that whatever style or design takes your fancy, you are bound to be able to include it somewhere in your house or kitchen.

That’s it for the wording part; now let’s see some visual inspiration…