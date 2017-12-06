Your browser is out-of-date.

7 smart ideas to build a stylish double storey house

Justwords Justwords
Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Living room
Often, big families need a double storey house to live comfortably. And today, we will take you through 7 images and ideas to make such a house practical, functional and yet stylish. You can then decide how you wish to go about it, depending on your taste, need and budget. Hiring a professional architect or engineer will also help you out.

1. Decide the layout and divisions you need

MR Ibiza, POCHE ARQUITETURA POCHE ARQUITETURA Modern houses
POCHE ARQUITETURA

POCHE ARQUITETURA
POCHE ARQUITETURA
POCHE ARQUITETURA

First, decide what rooms you wish to have on which floor. The ground floor for instance can comprise of the living, dining, kitchen, garage and laundry room. The first floor can accommodate the bedrooms, the bathrooms, a study, a dressing room and a children’s room if need be. Decide which rooms you want to integrate with your terraces or balconies. Consider if you want an open plan living room or something that is separate from the dining space. Also think if you need a small dining space in the kitchen itself. Decide if you have enough space to spare for a separate laundry room or wish to accommodate the washer in the bathroom. This contemporary house by the architects at Poche Arquitetura is an inspiration.

2. Plan different functional environments smartly

AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Living room
SANSON ARCHITETTI

SANSON ARCHITETTI
SANSON ARCHITETTI
SANSON ARCHITETTI

Since your entrance and the living room are places which make an impression on guests first, make sure they are properly designed and linked. The kitchen and dining can be merged for convenience. Bedrooms are bathrooms can be entirely reserved for the first floor, and if they are on the ground floor, make sure they have ample privacy. This modern living room for instance has been integrated with the dining, while a trendy staircase takes you to the private quarters which are completely cut off from view.

3. Connect functional spaces with style

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Living room
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

Different functional areas need to be well-connected both vertically and horizontally in a double storied house. For instance, the living space should directly lead to the dining and kitchen, without compromising the privacy of bedrooms. But the staircase that takes you upstairs to the bedrooms should ideally give an idea of where everything is, so that guests don’t get confused and land up where they shouldn’t be.

4. Spare a thought for your outdoor space

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

A double storied house is perfect for making the backyard or patio beautiful and inviting by building a pergola. It will not only look great but also keep the sun out during summers. You can enjoy cosy outdoor meals with your loved ones here.

5. Adequate windows

CASA UVIÑA, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style house Bricks White
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Ample windows are a must for double storied houses since they ensure the influx of natural light as well as efficient ventilation. So, make sure they are properly positioned. 

6. Balcony design is of importance

RESIDENCIA LOPEZ, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Patios
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Balconies are perfect for relaxing, sunbathing and growing a small garden if need be. So, first gauge the space you have to build a balcony and then decide if you want something that is supported by columns or something that resembles a terrace on the first floor.

7. Plan your exterior

RESIDENCIA NUÑO, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Patios
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

The beauty, functionality and comfort of a house depend as much on the exterior as well as its interiors. Planning the exterior space is important especially if you wish to have a deck, pool or garden. Also find out how the exterior space will connect with the street and how it will impact the entrance.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

