A warm and rustic house with charming interiors

The interior designers and decorators at Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores bring you a very rustic house that integrates beautifully with its natural surroundings. The use of wood, concrete, stone and earthy colours makes this residence a charming affair. Its interiors are rustic too, yet very practical and cosy. Modern ideas and convenient layouts ensure that living here is a dream-come-true. The colours used inside are mostly white and different shades of brown and grey. This creates a classic and elegant vibe.