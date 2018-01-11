16 South African bathrooms that use wood for uniqueness

Wood is a very versatile material that can be used around the house to make a rustic or warm statement. Whether you use it in the living room, bedroom or kitchen, wood adds tons of elegance and cosiness to any space. But when it comes to bathrooms, wood is often overlooked as a possible material, owing to its susceptibility to humidity. But if it is treated properly, wood can look very stylish and warm in modern or rustic bathrooms. Here is a look at 16 such rooms.