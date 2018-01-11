Your browser is out-of-date.

16 South African bathrooms that use wood for uniqueness

Justwords Justwords
Mostra Alpha Decor 2016, RMS arquitetura e interiores RMS arquitetura e interiores Modern bathroom
Wood is a very versatile material that can be used around the house to make a rustic or warm statement. Whether you use it in the living room, bedroom or kitchen, wood adds tons of elegance and cosiness to any space. But when it comes to bathrooms, wood is often overlooked as a possible material, owing to its susceptibility to humidity. But if it is treated properly, wood can look very stylish and warm in modern or rustic bathrooms. Here is a look at 16 such rooms.

1. Contrasting touches

Casa de Banho do Casal, Gláucia Brito Interiores Gláucia Brito Interiores Eclectic style bathroom
Gláucia Brito Interiores

Though this luxurious bathroom is mostly white, the wooden garden wall in the distance and the wooden storage under the sinks lend warm contrast here. The ladder holding the towels and the wicker baskets enhance the earthy ambiance here.

2. Vibrant and lively

Sala de Banho Diferente, Régua Arquitetura Régua Arquitetura Rustic style bathroom
Régua Arquitetura

Designed by the architects at Regua Arquitetura, this rustic bathroom features a dark wooden sink unit, plenty of earthy vases, a splash of bright blue around the window and a glass and iron panel that resembles a gate.

3. Vertical storage solution

SRR | Banho Suíte, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Scandinavian style bathroom
Kali Arquitetura

A sleek and tall wooden storage shelf in the corner of this white bathroom makes a warm and bold statement like none other.

4. Warm wooden flooring

Chalé de Praia, Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Tropical style bathrooms Wood Green
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

The wooden flooring of this bathroom is a very classic and warm touch. It complements the wooden walls painted in pastel green too.

5. Unique and bold

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern bathroom
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

While wood lines the floor and wall of the sink area, small white pebbles line the shower area for a very unique look here.

6. Around the bathtub

Banheiro , Guina Arquitetura Guina Arquitetura Modern bathroom Tiles
Guina Arquitetura

Wooden steps leading to the tub and the wood cladding it make a very elegant and cosy statement in this bathroom.

7. Wood and modernism

Jardim Sul, 171, Atelier Par Deux Atelier Par Deux Eclectic style bathroom Wood Grey
Atelier Par Deux

This ultramodern bathroom is rendered in black and grey mostly, but what strikes the eye is the wooden sink countertop. The large mirror and colourful artworks are added attractions.

8. Beautiful detailing

Banheiro clean, Bruna Rodrigues Designer de Interiores Bruna Rodrigues Designer de Interiores Eclectic style bathroom White
Bruna Rodrigues Designer de Interiores

Adding wood in moderation to a bathroom is also a good idea. The wooden sink unit and the wooden strip behind the sink are examples.

9. Luxurious effect

Jd. Marajoara, Tikkanen arquitetura Tikkanen arquitetura Modern bathroom
Tikkanen arquitetura

This spacious and luxurious marble bathroom boasts of neat lines, white fixtures and a clear glass shower enclosure. But what wow us are the elegant wooden bench and the pebbles lining the shower area.

10. Creative flooring

Suíte Master - CASA COR 2013, ArchDesign STUDIO ArchDesign STUDIO Eclectic style bathroom
ArchDesign STUDIO

Specially treated wood has been used in this bathroom to cover a part of the floor and hold the lavish freestanding tub.

11. For decorative purpose

Apartamento do Jovem Casal - Brooklin, São Paulo, Moussi Arquitetura Moussi Arquitetura Modern bathroom
Moussi Arquitetura

If you are not confident about using wood lavishly, using it to create shelves on the wall as shown here can be a good idea too.

12. Vintage beauty

homify Colonial style bathroom White
homify

A vintage style wooden sink cabinet in this beautiful bathroom makes an unforgettable impression. The framed posters on the wall are vintage style as well.

13. Classic luxury

Projeto, contato.estudiodobra contato.estudiodobra Modern bathroom
contato.estudiodobra

A longish wooden sink unit and a beautiful mirror framed with wood make a very luxurious statement in this classic bathroom.

14. Deck-like feel

Mostra Alpha Decor 2016, RMS arquitetura e interiores RMS arquitetura e interiores Modern bathroom
RMS arquitetura e interiores

Natural wood has been used in this lavish and innovative bathroom for a deck-like look, while stylish lamps and a vertical garden enhance the inviting atmosphere.

15. Wood all around

homify Modern bathroom
homify

Light-hued wood appears on all walls, the floor and even the cladding of the tub in this beautiful bathroom.

16. To contrast white

Apartamento T|V, Larissa Vinagre Arquitetos Larissa Vinagre Arquitetos Modern bathroom
Larissa Vinagre Arquitetos

A single dark wooden panel behind the mirror in this bathroom is enough to contrast and warm up the white environment.

A eco-friendly house with a natural roof
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

