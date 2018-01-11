16 South African bathrooms that use wood for uniqueness

Wood is a very versatile material that can be used around the house to make a rustic or warm statement. Whether you use it in the living room, bedroom or kitchen, wood adds tons of elegance and cosiness to any space. But when it comes to bathrooms, wood is often overlooked as a possible material, owing to its susceptibility to humidity. But if it is treated properly, wood can look very stylish and warm in modern or rustic bathrooms. Here is a look at 16 such rooms.
Though this luxurious bathroom is mostly white, the wooden garden wall in the distance and the wooden storage under the sinks lend warm contrast here. The ladder holding the towels and the wicker baskets enhance the earthy ambiance here.
Designed by the architects at Regua Arquitetura, this rustic bathroom features a dark wooden sink unit, plenty of earthy vases, a splash of bright blue around the window and a glass and iron panel that resembles a gate.
A sleek and tall wooden storage shelf in the corner of this white bathroom makes a warm and bold statement like none other.
The wooden flooring of this bathroom is a very classic and warm touch. It complements the wooden walls painted in pastel green too.
While wood lines the floor and wall of the sink area, small white pebbles line the shower area for a very unique look here.
Wooden steps leading to the tub and the wood cladding it make a very elegant and cosy statement in this bathroom.
This ultramodern bathroom is rendered in black and grey mostly, but what strikes the eye is the wooden sink countertop. The large mirror and colourful artworks are added attractions.
Adding wood in moderation to a bathroom is also a good idea. The wooden sink unit and the wooden strip behind the sink are examples.
This spacious and luxurious marble bathroom boasts of neat lines, white fixtures and a clear glass shower enclosure. But what wow us are the elegant wooden bench and the pebbles lining the shower area.
Specially treated wood has been used in this bathroom to cover a part of the floor and hold the lavish freestanding tub.
If you are not confident about using wood lavishly, using it to create shelves on the wall as shown here can be a good idea too.
A vintage style wooden sink cabinet in this beautiful bathroom makes an unforgettable impression. The framed posters on the wall are vintage style as well.
A longish wooden sink unit and a beautiful mirror framed with wood make a very luxurious statement in this classic bathroom.
Natural wood has been used in this lavish and innovative bathroom for a deck-like look, while stylish lamps and a vertical garden enhance the inviting atmosphere.
Light-hued wood appears on all walls, the floor and even the cladding of the tub in this beautiful bathroom.
A single dark wooden panel behind the mirror in this bathroom is enough to contrast and warm up the white environment.
Here is another story you can read –16 ideas for small yet stylish bathrooms