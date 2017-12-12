​What 5 things can make your home safer this holiday?

The end of another year is around the corner, but with the forthcoming rest and relaxation also comes a certain amount of responsibility – not only when driving, but also when leaving your home and valuables behind this holiday season. Because even though you think your property is 100% safe, there’s always something extra you can do for extra precaution, right?
So, to avoid an unfortunate incident of a break-in or burglary, check out these 5 tips…
Step one: Lock. Every. Single. Thing. This may seem simple enough, but around 30% of break-ins result from unlocked windows and doors.
Also ensure that you replace flimsy doors and windows with tougher, more modern versions for extra safety. Repair any damaged locks and seek the advice of a professional to install a security system.
In this day and age, regardless of where you live, you can’t risk not having a security system. Whether you own or rent, you can employ certain tactics to deter burglars and keep your dwelling safe – and motion detectors are a great example of this, as they are inexpensive and easy to install. You can also look at alternatives such as timed lights, imitation alarms and monitored security systems.
A house with no people is an open invitation to a burglar, which is why you need to give the impression of something being there at all times.
Timer lights switching on at night, a neighbour picking up your mail, and even asking someone to leave on a radio can all make it look (and sound) as if someone’s still home while you’re off vacationing.
Aside from watering your indoor potted plants and garden while you’re away, neighbours can look out for one another to avoid a crisis. And developing good relations with your neighbours is something that you need to be doing constantly throughout the year, not just when it’s time to jet off.
This is done subconsciously by leaving your curtains open, displaying your love for expensive valuables by leaving that box that your new HDTV came in right outside, parking your expensive car in the driveway instead of the garage, etc.
Rather be safe than sorry!
