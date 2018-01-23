16 outdoor kitchens full of convenience and style

Having an outdoor kitchen means you can host barbeques, parties and picnics with ease. It’s a fabulous way to enjoy sunshine, fresh air and entertain close friends without undertaking any hassle inside your home. A stove, fridge and a grill are almost all you need to set up such a kitchen outside your home. And here are 16 trendy designs that will inspire you.
The sunny yellow kitchen counter paired with beautiful vibrant tiles on the floor and wooden flooring makes this eclectic kitchen very unique. Rattan furniture, charming lights, greens, a beautiful swing and a wall lined with bricks make this space endearing and inviting. Credit goes to the architects at Duailibe Arquitetura.
Despite the narrowness of this modern balcony, a neat wooden kitchen, a sleek table and transparent acrylic chairs make mealtimes a pleasure here. Lots of sunlight and a lush vertical garden add to the warmth and liveliness.
Done up in white and wood, this kitchen looks sober and spacious. A stylish chimney, a traditional oven and enough pots, pans and ladles complete the comfort factor here. The white chairs are very chic too.
The backyard of this house features a stunning swimming pool, greenery as well as a modern outdoor kitchen defined with stone and wood. The wooden seating arrangement is also elegant.
Sliding glass doors open up this beautiful wooden kitchen to a sunny garden. A barbeque grill and neat furniture make the kitchen both stylish and comfy.
Wooden furniture and a bamboo ceiling make this spacious kitchen as rustic as possible. The subtly patterned tiles and a concrete barbeque add to the raw earthiness of this space.
Slatted wooden ceiling, modern appliances and a long wooden table with colourful chairs make this kitchen warm and functional. It opens up to a lavish garden through folding glass doors for a refreshing ambiance.
Situated on a balcony, this beautiful outdoor kitchen is a combination of wood and colourful tiles. A TV adds to the entertainment factor here.
Bold grey stone defines the personality and uniqueness of this kitchen that seems to be surrounded by dense forest. The pots and pans hanging above the island add to the homely look.
Bright white join hands with wooden details and clear glass for a very stylish and minimal look in this kitchen. The charming oven and grill add to the inviting ambiance.
Smooth black and white surfaces make this outdoor kitchen a classic yet modern affair. Modern grill and oven along with some cosy rattan furniture and a TV promise ample leisure here.
A bright green kitchen has been integrated with a pool table and dining space here. Though shaded with a stylish gazebo, this outdoor kitchen connects with the green lawn beautifully.
Rendered in wood, brick, and neutral hues, this spacious outdoor kitchen is indeed luxurious and furnished elegantly. The lighting is very smart and contemporary.
Vibrant tiles on the walls, shiny mosaic tiles and bright blue stools make this kitchen very colourful and inspiring. The nearness to the pool and wooden benches on the right lend naturalness and rusticity.
Solid wooden beams dominate this very spacious kitchen where you can relax, eat, watch the game and more. Stone and patterned tiles on the wall add to the earthy appeal.
Rich wooden cladding on the walls, bright white on the ceiling and countertop, quaint wicker chairs and bold black lamps make this kitchen a very beautiful space. Large windows bring in ample sunlight and fresh air.
Here is another story you can read –7 pictures of pantries for a modern and organized kitchen