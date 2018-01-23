Your browser is out-of-date.

16 outdoor kitchens full of convenience and style

Justwords Justwords
homify Modern kitchen
Having an outdoor kitchen means you can host barbeques, parties and picnics with ease. It’s a fabulous way to enjoy sunshine, fresh air and entertain close friends without undertaking any hassle inside your home. A stove, fridge and a grill are almost all you need to set up such a kitchen outside your home. And here are 16 trendy designs that will inspire you.

1. Trendy and vibrant

The sunny yellow kitchen counter paired with beautiful vibrant tiles on the floor and wooden flooring makes this eclectic kitchen very unique. Rattan furniture, charming lights, greens, a beautiful swing and a wall lined with bricks make this space endearing and inviting. Credit goes to the architects at Duailibe Arquitetura.

2. Perfect solution for small balcony

Despite the narrowness of this modern balcony, a neat wooden kitchen, a sleek table and transparent acrylic chairs make mealtimes a pleasure here. Lots of sunlight and a lush vertical garden add to the warmth and liveliness.

3. Beauty in wood and white

Done up in white and wood, this kitchen looks sober and spacious. A stylish chimney, a traditional oven and enough pots, pans and ladles complete the comfort factor here. The white chairs are very chic too.

4. Outdoor fun

The backyard of this house features a stunning swimming pool, greenery as well as a modern outdoor kitchen defined with stone and wood. The wooden seating arrangement is also elegant.

5. Opening up to the garden

Sliding glass doors open up this beautiful wooden kitchen to a sunny garden. A barbeque grill and neat furniture make the kitchen both stylish and comfy.

6. Completely rustic

Wooden furniture and a bamboo ceiling make this spacious kitchen as rustic as possible. The subtly patterned tiles and a concrete barbeque add to the raw earthiness of this space.

7. Subtle, practical and charming

Slatted wooden ceiling, modern appliances and a long wooden table with colourful chairs make this kitchen warm and functional. It opens up to a lavish garden through folding glass doors for a refreshing ambiance.

8. Leisurely outdoor kitchen

Situated on a balcony, this beautiful outdoor kitchen is a combination of wood and colourful tiles. A TV adds to the entertainment factor here.

9. Striking in grey stone

Bold grey stone defines the personality and uniqueness of this kitchen that seems to be surrounded by dense forest. The pots and pans hanging above the island add to the homely look.

10. Minimal yet cosy

Bright white join hands with wooden details and clear glass for a very stylish and minimal look in this kitchen. The charming oven and grill add to the inviting ambiance.

11. Classic in black and white

Smooth black and white surfaces make this outdoor kitchen a classic yet modern affair. Modern grill and oven along with some cosy rattan furniture and a TV promise ample leisure here.

12. Fun and food

A bright green kitchen has been integrated with a pool table and dining space here. Though shaded with a stylish gazebo, this outdoor kitchen connects with the green lawn beautifully.

13. Luxurious treat for the senses

Rendered in wood, brick, and neutral hues, this spacious outdoor kitchen is indeed luxurious and furnished elegantly. The lighting is very smart and contemporary.

14. Colourful haven

Vibrant tiles on the walls, shiny mosaic tiles and bright blue stools make this kitchen very colourful and inspiring. The nearness to the pool and wooden benches on the right lend naturalness and rusticity.

15. Wooden splendour

Solid wooden beams dominate this very spacious kitchen where you can relax, eat, watch the game and more. Stone and patterned tiles on the wall add to the earthy appeal.

16. Bold and warm

Rich wooden cladding on the walls, bright white on the ceiling and countertop, quaint wicker chairs and bold black lamps make this kitchen a very beautiful space. Large windows bring in ample sunlight and fresh air.   

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

