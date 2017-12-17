A unique 86sqm house that will take your breath away!

A very special home tour is in store for you today. Surrounded by a lush virgin forest, this house has a design that is inspired by primitive huts. Vey organic in look and feel, the house features metal tiles and tubes along with rustic touches. The double storey house overlooks a wonderful lake and opens up to greenery, fresh mountain air and natural light. The architects at Joao Diniz Arquitetura have done an awesome job indeed with this bold yet soothing residence.
The curving roof of the house is such that it paves the way for ample interior ventilation. Defined by three angular support pillars, it allows the front facade to open up to the garden and beautiful outdoor views. The sleek metal components contrast the beautiful carved side walls here.
The unique shape of the house makes you forget its compact floor area of 86sqm. Equipped with earthy-hued walls and warm golden lighting, it looks modern yet cosy and inviting. The patio in front and the large balcony are refreshing spaces for socialising and relaxing. The lavish use of glass for the front facade allows the interior lights to shine through.
Wood, stone and metal come together to make for a rustic kitchen and living space here. Lavish glazing brings in ample sunlight, while the double height of the kitchen ensures an airy feel. Vintage style furniture, fresh flowers, and trendy kitchen appliances make for a cosy and complete look.
The predominance of white on the walls is duly contrasted by a flaming orange door in the distance. This, along with the wooden floor makes the common area a very warm and lively space for socialising. The stylish steel staircase, the wooden floor and the stone kitchen countertop join hands for a unique textural play.
The idle space under the staircase has been efficiently utilised to accommodate a couple of vintage wooden chairs with checked upholstery. The wall is decked with colourful artworks, and the floor boasts of pretty vases. This space connects directly with the patio and is perfect for lazing around and sunbathing.
Wood and white steel elements define the charm of this beautiful bedroom. An entire wall covered with glass brings in ample sunlight and opens up to a large wooden balcony for open air relaxation. From here, you can enjoy the view of the distant greenery too. A sleek and exclusive shelf on the left holds books and decor accents.
The different plans of this house show how smartly space has been utilised to create various functional areas with taste and concern for convenience. The proportions are sensible and go very well with the unusual shape of the house.
