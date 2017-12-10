Your browser is out-of-date.

33 Amazing and cool facade ideas for your home

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Modern garage/shed
The entrance to your home is the cover letter and a prelude to what comes next. To be perfect, the facade of the house should not only bet on the dimensions of the building. But should also make a good impression on the personal choices that mark the decoration of this space.

To show you how an entrance can create the feeling of welcome, we have gathered 33 great examples of delicate projects with the most varied compositions. From ideas with vegetation to concrete it includes all. These incredible projects will bring divine inspirations to make your home even more special.

1. Creepers and plants

RESIDENCIA 02 - S. J. CAMPOS, Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo Rustic style garden
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo

Add a natural touch with creepers and plants to give a pleasant welcome.

2. Marble

RESIDENCIA EN MÉRIDA, JC-ROA, AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO Passive house
AIDA TRACONIS ARQUITECTOS EN MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN, MÉXICO

You can choose elegant and sturdy stones such as marble as well.

3. Touch of wood

Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Modern garage/shed
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Forget the old stone trails and leave the entrance more natural with a touch of wood.

4. Wooden door

RESIDENCIA LOPEZ, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern houses
Excelencia en Diseño

Bet on elegance with a beautiful and solid wooden door.

5. Rustic materials

N14, aaestudio aaestudio Modern houses
aaestudio

You can also bet on the sum of textures with rustic materials such as stone and wood.

6. Plants

homify Modern houses
homify

High-rise plants always draw attention in the front garden.

7. A discreet entry

Casa La Lagartija, alexandro velázquez alexandro velázquez Modern houses
alexandro velázquez

A discreet entry can help get out of the ordinary and promote privacy.

8. Hallways

Casa Mo, FGO Arquitectura FGO Arquitectura Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs Bamboo Wood effect
FGO Arquitectura

A stone or concrete hallway can make all the difference.

9. An artificial fountain

CASA ALTABRISA 24, Adagio Arquitectos Adagio Arquitectos
Adagio Arquitectos

An artificial fountain or lake can provide contrasts between natural and synthetic elements.

10. Mediterranean style

CASA EN HIPÓDROMO CONDESA, TW/A Architectural Group TW/A Architectural Group Modern houses
TW/A Architectural Group

Add a touch of Mediterranean style with colorful tiles.

11. Wood and stones

Moradia no Cadaval, MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA Modern windows & doors
MIGUEL VISEU COELHO ARQUITECTOS ASSOCIADOS LDA

Moradia no Cadaval

You can use wood to warm the environment and pots with white stones to compose elegance.

12. Tiled entrance

homify Modern houses
homify

A stone or tile entrance is as rustic as it is sophisticated.

13. Italian tuscany

Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Classic style houses
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

Admire the charm of Italian Tuscany at the entrance of the home with ocher colors and elements in wood or stone.

14. Floor lamps

Casas de Playa - El Patio -, LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO Modern houses
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

Create lighting effects with floor lamps to compose country-style originality.

15. Grassy path and shrubs

Casa 26, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Modern houses
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Let the plants be protagonists with a grassy path which are flanked by small shrubs.

16. A pergola

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses
Imativa Arquitectos

Offer a touch of distinction and intimacy with a pergola cover at the entrance of the home.

17. Traditional designs

Casa con estructura de madera VDP, RIBA MASSANELL S.L. RIBA MASSANELL S.L. Mediterranean style house Wood
RIBA MASSANELL S.L.

Choose roofs with traditional designs that offer more space for shade.

18. A wide door

residencia Chapultepec, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern houses Wood White
Excelencia en Diseño

You can opt for a full door as it offers an extra highlight with good lighting.

19. LED lighting

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern houses
Imativa Arquitectos

Choose LED lighting to give a touch of modernity.

20. Sloping garden

Residencia Unifamiliar, Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores Tropical style garden
Marcelo John Arquitetura e Interiores

Use the slope of the land in your favor and choose different plants to increase the environment.

21. Concrete walls

San José del Tajo, 2M Arquitectura 2M Arquitectura Modern windows & doors
2M Arquitectura

Follow the trend of apparent concrete walls to create a designer facade. 

22. Darker stones

Casa SL, Elias Braun Architecture Elias Braun Architecture Modern houses
Elias Braun Architecture

Use darker shade stones to create a grand entrance.

23. Medium illumination

CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern houses
Grupo Arsciniest

Create effects with light colors and medium illumination for an elegant result.

24. With straight lines

homify Modern houses
homify

By choosing this design, you will be able to enjoy a beautiful, modern, and a rectangular facade.

25. Dark pergola

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Front doors Iron/Steel White
BAG arquitectura

You can improve the small spaces by adding a dark pergola to contrast with the scenery.

26. Natural elements

Casa O44, P11 ARQUITECTOS P11 ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
P11 ARQUITECTOS

Join natural elements to compose the entrance aisles.

27. Colorful concrete

CASA GABRIELA, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern houses
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

Join natural elements to compose the entrance aisles.

28. Classic designs

Casa Sierra Alta, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Colonial style house
fc3arquitectura

Reinvent the facade of your home with the traditional classic style.

29. Create contrast

Casa La Escondida, fc3arquitectura fc3arquitectura Modern windows & doors
fc3arquitectura

Contrast is the key to success. Using light and dark tones will make the entrance of the house stand out.

30. Polished marble

homify HouseholdPlants & accessories Marble Grey
homify

Choose white or polished marble for a clean and elegant finish.

31. Wood and masonry

residencia Gallardo, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style window and door Solid Wood Brown
Excelencia en Diseño

Inspire yourself with the composition of wood and masonry. It creates a warm and country environment.

32. A garden

Diseno de Interiores, D.I. Liliana López Zanatta D.I. Liliana López Zanatta Modern Garden
D.I. Liliana López Zanatta

Choose a garden with flowers of different colors and stones of various sizes to be the center of attention.

33. Romantic aura

Fachada frontal Santos Arquitetura minimalist garage/shed
Santos Arquitetura

Fachada frontal

Use lights to create a romantic aura and to inspire tranquility.

Which one of these facades inspired you the most?

