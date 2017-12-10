33 Amazing and cool facade ideas for your home

The entrance to your home is the cover letter and a prelude to what comes next. To be perfect, the facade of the house should not only bet on the dimensions of the building. But should also make a good impression on the personal choices that mark the decoration of this space.
To show you how an entrance can create the feeling of welcome, we have gathered 33 great examples of delicate projects with the most varied compositions. From ideas with vegetation to concrete it includes all. These incredible projects will bring divine inspirations to make your home even more special.
Add a natural touch with creepers and plants to give a pleasant welcome.
You can choose elegant and sturdy stones such as marble as well.
Forget the old stone trails and leave the entrance more natural with a touch of wood.
Bet on elegance with a beautiful and solid wooden door.
You can also bet on the sum of textures with rustic materials such as stone and wood.
A discreet entry can help get out of the ordinary and promote privacy.
A stone or concrete hallway can make all the difference.
An artificial fountain or lake can provide contrasts between natural and synthetic elements.
Add a touch of Mediterranean style with colorful tiles.
You can use wood to warm the environment and pots with white stones to compose elegance.
Admire the charm of Italian Tuscany at the entrance of the home with ocher colors and elements in wood or stone.
Create lighting effects with floor lamps to compose country-style originality.
Let the plants be protagonists with a grassy path which are flanked by small shrubs.
Offer a touch of distinction and intimacy with a pergola cover at the entrance of the home.
Choose roofs with traditional designs that offer more space for shade.
You can opt for a full door as it offers an extra highlight with good lighting.
Choose LED lighting to give a touch of modernity.
Use the slope of the land in your favor and choose different plants to increase the environment.
Follow the trend of apparent concrete walls to create a designer facade.
Use darker shade stones to create a grand entrance.
Create effects with light colors and medium illumination for an elegant result.
By choosing this design, you will be able to enjoy a beautiful, modern, and a rectangular facade.
You can improve the small spaces by adding a dark pergola to contrast with the scenery.
Join natural elements to compose the entrance aisles.
Reinvent the facade of your home with the traditional classic style.
Contrast is the key to success. Using light and dark tones will make the entrance of the house stand out.
Inspire yourself with the composition of wood and masonry. It creates a warm and country environment.
Choose a garden with flowers of different colors and stones of various sizes to be the center of attention.
Use lights to create a romantic aura and to inspire tranquility.
