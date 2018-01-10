A eco-friendly house with a natural roof

Have you ever thought of planting trees on the roof as an exterior decoration? It is a unique and simple idea which is emerging as the alcohol in the architecture world. Although, it is not so new and has been there for centuries. However, designers have now applied it to decorate the exterior of the home.

In this article, we will visit a rustic shed house where the roof is covered with green trees. It creates a beautiful and attractive scene in the eyes of the viewer. However, green roofs do not merely add to the exterior of the house but also serve as insulation. It is also beneficial to human health. This roof design helps filter out pollutants in the air, which can also reduce the amount of rainwater.