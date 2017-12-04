Cleaning glass doors and windows perfectly just got easy

Glass doors and windows, when clean and spotless, look brilliant and add tons of glamour to any home. But they should be cleaned properly and smartly. Making sure that no spot, blemish, scratch or dirt is left behind is easy if you keep a few things in mind. So, take a look at these tips to get started and get sparkling and new-like glass surfaces easily.
Cleaning glass surfaces every month is essential if you want to make your task easy. First open them and carefully brush the corners with a duster or brush. You can use a vacuum cleaner to remove dirt and grime from the corners. Then, mix 1 tablespoon of detergent or vinegar and 1 tablespoon of alcohol in 5 litres of water, dip a soft sponge in it and clean the glass.
Whether you are using a sponge or cloth to clean the glass, start from top to bottom to avoid stains or marks. Wipe in one direction and try to choose a cloudy day for this. It is because, too much sun can dry up the glass windows or doors before you have cleaned them properly. You can also use a cotton t-shirt, diaper or paper towel to give the glass a sparkle. These beautiful doors are the handiwork of the architects at Meyercortez Arquitetura & Design.
You don’t need expensive cleaners from the market to clean your glass surfaces at home. Natural ingredients like alcohol, water and white vinegar can achieve your goal. Just get hold of a spray bottle and add equal parts water and alcohol in it. Mix in one tablespoon white vinegar and start spraying on glass surfaces before you rub them down.
By dipping a soft wipe in a mild detergent solution, you will be able to clean any glass surface efficiently. For frames and corners of doors and windows, use a dry brush to get rid of dirt. If that doesn’t work, moisten the bristles of an old toothbrush with detergent and rub hard.
If your glass doors and windows have not been cleaned in over 6 months, you need something more powerful than white vinegar to clean them. A tablespoon of liquid ammonia in boiled water can miraculously clean extremely filthy glass surfaces.
Can’t reach high glass windows but need to clean them desperately? Don’t worry! Take a squeegee and cover its head with a clean wiping cloth. Tie the cloth to the head with rubber bands. Then spray your cleaning solution on the glass surface in question and spread it around nicely with the squeegee. Then take the cloth off from the head of the squeegee and move the latter from top to bottom, to get clean and shiny glass windows in seconds.
Here is another story you can read –7 tips for cleaning your carpet