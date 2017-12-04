Cleaning glass doors and windows perfectly just got easy

Can’t reach high glass windows but need to clean them desperately? Don’t worry! Take a squeegee and cover its head with a clean wiping cloth. Tie the cloth to the head with rubber bands. Then spray your cleaning solution on the glass surface in question and spread it around nicely with the squeegee. Then take the cloth off from the head of the squeegee and move the latter from top to bottom, to get clean and shiny glass windows in seconds.

