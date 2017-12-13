17 charming wall coating ideas for your home

After the house is built, the next step is to coat the walls. It is essential so that furniture can be accommodated to enjoy the environment created. It is not an easy decision to choose colors or textures for the walls. Also, it is not a decision that should be made in a hurry, instead, with care and attention. In this article, we will show you 17 types of coatings for the walls. It is a list of materials with which you can cover the surface of your home quickly. They are fresh ideas which will fit all pockets, taste, and preferences.
One detail that makes the environment more attractive is to put the plaster on top of the wall or do a job with marquetry.
It is a very popular stone with a rough texture. However, it still looks exquisite.
From the ancient Greeks and Romans til today, marble remains a highly refined and desired material. Also, there are many colors, types, and combinations available.
Brick, itself, is not a layer, it is a building material. But there are thin pieces that can be used as decorative elements and a coating.
Here is an acrylic mold that is placed on a mixture of cement which gives a clay-like design to the house.
Here we see seductive, elegant and modern textured finish. Its flexibility allows it to adapt to any shape and size.
Another type of stone is the decorative one. It can be in the form of thin blocks or tiles. Its texture is rustic and takes up less space than natural stone.
The wood is beautiful, flexible and warm. At the same time, it is elegant and casual. It allows you to give a rustic or very sophisticated touch.
Another way of presenting the wood is by painting the material. It changes the appearance, but not the feeling of warmth and harmony.
Mosaic tiles are ideal for mimicking glass. They are usually used for wet areas such as the bathroom or kitchen. Also, they are easy to clean and can provide the room with a lot of brightness.
We are accustomed to seeing the mirrors that cover the interior walls of the houses, especially in the bedrooms or bathrooms. However, not on the outer walls. Do not install mirrors on walls that are facing southwest and west to avoid the sun's rays.
These ceramic pieces with three-dimensional designs can give a unique touch. They are fascinating because the simple movement of natural light creates different shapes throughout the day due to the shadow.
The straightforward pieces are usually the most interesting when combined with accessories, furniture, and different colors. A ceramic or porcelain wall can become a compelling mural if you choose a colorful and inviting design.
Some pieces are smaller and made for environments like the bathroom and kitchen. Here you can play with different models on the same wall.
As we can see, this material is thick heavy and irregular. Because of its appearance, it should occupy small spaces.
This is a painting made of pure lime and water. This blend is economical and environmentally friendly.