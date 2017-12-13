Your browser is out-of-date.

17 charming wall coating ideas for your home

Ritika Tiwari
FELANITX RENOVATION, munarq munarq Rustic style dining room
After the house is built, the next step is to coat the walls. It is essential so that furniture can be accommodated to enjoy the environment created. It is not an easy decision to choose colors or textures for the walls. Also, it is not a decision that should be made in a hurry, instead, with care and attention. In this article, we will show you 17 types of coatings for the walls. It is a list of materials with which you can cover the surface of your home quickly. They are fresh ideas which will fit all pockets, taste, and preferences.

1. Plasterboard

House in Chandlers Ford II, LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect

House in Chandlers Ford II

LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect

One detail that makes the environment more attractive is to put the plaster on top of the wall or do a job with marquetry.

2. Italian stone

Stand Grassi Pietre - Marmomacc 2016 - Studio Somenthing, Grassi Pietre srl
Grassi Pietre srl

Grassi Pietre srl
Grassi Pietre srl
Grassi Pietre srl

It is a very popular stone with a rough texture. However, it still looks exquisite.

3. Marble

Stand Grassi Pietre - Marmomacc 2016 - Studio Somenthing, Grassi Pietre srl
Grassi Pietre srl

Grassi Pietre srl
Grassi Pietre srl
Grassi Pietre srl

From the ancient Greeks and Romans til today,  marble remains a highly refined and desired material. Also, there are many colors, types, and combinations available.

4. Brick

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Brick, itself, is not a layer, it is a building material. But there are thin pieces that can be used as decorative elements and a coating.

5. A touch of texture

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here is an acrylic mold that is placed on a mixture of cement which gives a clay-like design to the house.

6. Melamine

Villa T, arkham project
arkham project

arkham project
arkham project
arkham project

Here we see seductive, elegant and modern textured finish. Its flexibility allows it to adapt to any shape and size.

7. Decorative stone

FELANITX RENOVATION, munarq
munarq

munarq
munarq
munarq

Another type of stone is the decorative one. It can be in the form of thin blocks or tiles. Its texture is rustic and takes up less space than natural stone.

8. Wood

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The wood is beautiful, flexible and warm. At the same time, it is elegant and casual. It allows you to give a rustic or very sophisticated touch.

9. More wood but colorful

Landelijke badkamer met steigerhout, Taps&Baths
Taps&Baths

Taps&Baths
Taps&amp;Baths
Taps&Baths

Another way of presenting the wood is by painting the material. It changes the appearance, but not the feeling of warmth and harmony.

10. Mosaic tiles

Black Lip Mother of Pearl in Bathroom Renovation in Kentfield, California, USA, ShellShock Designs
ShellShock Designs

Black Lip Mother of Pearl in Bathroom Renovation in Kentfield, California, USA

ShellShock Designs
ShellShock Designs
ShellShock Designs

Mosaic tiles are ideal for mimicking glass. They are usually used for wet areas such as the bathroom or kitchen. Also, they are easy to clean and can provide the room with a lot of brightness.

11. Mirrors

Mirrors, bandesign
bandesign

Mirrors

bandesign
bandesign
bandesign

We are accustomed to seeing the mirrors that cover the interior walls of the houses, especially in the bedrooms or bathrooms. However, not on the outer walls. Do not install mirrors on walls that are facing southwest and west to avoid the sun's rays.

12. Ceramic parts

PANELADOS CCH, Cordoba CreativeHeritage
Cordoba CreativeHeritage

Cordoba CreativeHeritage
Cordoba CreativeHeritage
Cordoba CreativeHeritage

These ceramic pieces with three-dimensional designs can give a unique touch. They are fascinating because the simple movement of natural light creates different shapes throughout the day due to the shadow.

13. Thousand colors

Loft Manatí, T+E ARQUITECTOS
T+E ARQUITECTOS

T+E ARQUITECTOS
T+E ARQUITECTOS
T+E ARQUITECTOS

The straightforward pieces are usually the most interesting when combined with accessories, furniture, and different colors. A ceramic or porcelain wall can become a compelling mural if you choose a colorful and inviting design.

14. Natural stone

MIESZKANIE POKAZOWE NA OŁTASZYNIE, Q2Design
Q2Design

Q2Design
Q2Design
Q2Design

Some pieces are smaller and made for environments like the bathroom and kitchen. Here you can play with different models on the same wall.

15. Rustic stone

Vivienda unifamiliar en Wamba (Valladolid), ADDEC arquitectos
ADDEC arquitectos

ADDEC arquitectos
ADDEC arquitectos
ADDEC arquitectos

As we can see, this material is thick heavy and irregular. Because of its appearance, it should occupy small spaces.

16. All white

Casa Clemente, Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

This is a painting made of pure lime and water. This blend is economical and environmentally friendly.

17. Apparent concrete

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Finally, concrete is also a natural option for coating the walls. It leaves any home more interesting.

For more options check out our ideabook

​What 5 things can make your home safer this holiday?
Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?

