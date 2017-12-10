​Before and after: an outdated pool gets a glorious new look

There’s no excuse to be stuck with an outdated space or element in (or outside) your home, whether that be a hallway floor, a living room fireplace, a kitchen island or even the little fence surrounding your garden – expert professionals and DIY tips are available in abundance here on homify, as well as renovation pieces showing you (step by step) how to turn any ugly old thing into something beautiful, like today’s piece which highlights an old pool that was severely neglected and very… well, ugly.

But cheer up, for this story does have a stylish ending: the ugly old pool, through the magic of traditional coatings and clever professionals, got treated to a superb new look.

Let’s see how it happened…