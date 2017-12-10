15 beautiful bathrooms that open up to terraces and gardens

Your bathroom is the space which is dedicated to giving you a refreshing experience every day. This is where you wash away your stress, relax, dream and get ready to face new challenges. So, it must be comfortable, practical as well as aesthetically pleasing. But what can lend further pizzazz to a bathroom is the addition of a garden or a terrace right in front of it. This way, you will be close to nature, receive ample sunlight when you are bathing and the bathroom air will get purified as well. So, take a look at the 15 charming bathrooms described here to get inspired.
Equipped with stylish sanitary wares, sleek wooden shelves, decor accents, and a pretty rug, this bathroom looks very inviting. But what steals the show is the elegant terrace garden secured with neat brick-lined walls painted white. Lush greens against the white walls and clear glass separating the bathroom from the garden make a fashionable statement here. The architects at Kumar Moorthy & Associates are to be credited for this.
This minimalistic bathroom boasts of pretty plants on either side of a luxurious tub, while clear glass walls allow sunlight to travel freely here. Quaint decor accents and simple lines make this space ideal for relaxation, meditation and silence.
Rendered in black, wood and white, this contemporary bathroom features neat designs and sliding glass doors to bring in light from the small terrace. A gorgeous tree on this terrace makes for a refreshing and inspiring view.
Spacious and lined with earthy-hued marble, this bathroom opens up to a large terrace with lively bushes and vines for a refreshing feel. A big bathtub makes for a relaxing bath next to nature, while the shower stall with the wooden floor is a warm affair.
Though this bathroom lacks a terrace or garden, a large glass window allows the bather to admire the tropical greens outside. The black and white colour palette and the trendy designs make this space very welcoming.
Narrow, minimal and almost completely done up in white, this bathroom is very modern and bright. And the best part is, it offers a view of a rustic garden complete with a stone lined wall.
We love how this luxurious marble bathroom connects with a stylish garden with tall foliage and beautiful pebbles. The absence of any barrier between the bathroom and garden helps the sunlight to flood this space with warmth.
This contemporary bathroom features large windows that overlook a verdant garden enclosed by dark wooden walls. The effect is subtly rustic, warm and private.
Lined with neat earthy-hued stone tiles, this spacious bathroom is a very relaxing and elegant space. A massive mirror adds to the bright and airy feel, while sliding glass doors connect it with a large terrace and some plants that look simply Zen.
White, modern and bright, this beautiful bathroom opens up to a smooth white terrace with a reclining chair and some potted greens on the wooden deck beyond. A very beach-like feel we think!
Clad with light-hued wood, the bathroom walls make for a very cosy feel here. The rectangular tub looks classy and partly opens up to a lively garden with white wooden walls.
A high feature wall with a rugged texture, thanks to the stone tiles painted white, adds tons of style and freshness to this trendy bathroom. The neat potted greens provide ample contrast.
This luxurious bathroom is rendered in neutral hues that make for a soothing atmosphere, while the wood-clad tub is ideal for bathing in style. But what steals the show is the large window overlooking beautiful green plants, and creating a live painting like effect.
Even the smallest of bathrooms can reserve a quaint niche for beautiful greens, as shown here. The plants contrast the concrete nicely and get reflected in the mirror as well.
Totally unique and breathtaking, this bathroom rests in the lap of nature with a trendy tub shaded by a beautiful bamboo ceiling. The luxurious rain shower paired with the dense vertical garden will make you feel as if you are in the Amazon! Niches for books give you the freedom to enjoy this space as a living room.
