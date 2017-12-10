Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 beautiful bathrooms that open up to terraces and gardens

Justwords Justwords
Casa Sol , José Vigil Arquitectos José Vigil Arquitectos Tropical style bathrooms
Loading admin actions …

Your bathroom is the space which is dedicated to giving you a refreshing experience every day. This is where you wash away your stress, relax, dream and get ready to face new challenges. So, it must be comfortable, practical as well as aesthetically pleasing. But what can lend further pizzazz to a bathroom is the addition of a garden or a terrace right in front of it. This way, you will be close to nature, receive ample sunlight when you are bathing and the bathroom air will get purified as well. So, take a look at the 15 charming bathrooms described here to get inspired.

1. A wonderful view

G Farm House, Kumar Moorthy & Associates Kumar Moorthy & Associates Eclectic style bathroom
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates

Kumar Moorthy & Associates
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates
Kumar Moorthy & Associates

Equipped with stylish sanitary wares, sleek wooden shelves, decor accents, and a pretty rug, this bathroom looks very inviting. But what steals the show is the elegant terrace garden secured with neat brick-lined walls painted white. Lush greens against the white walls and clear glass separating the bathroom from the garden make a fashionable statement here. The architects at Kumar Moorthy & Associates are to be credited for this.

2. Flanked by nature

TB House, Aguirre Arquitetura Aguirre Arquitetura Minimal style Bathroom
Aguirre Arquitetura

Aguirre Arquitetura
Aguirre Arquitetura
Aguirre Arquitetura

This minimalistic bathroom boasts of pretty plants on either side of a luxurious tub, while clear glass walls allow sunlight to travel freely here. Quaint decor accents and simple lines make this space ideal for relaxation, meditation and silence.

3. A beautiful tree makes all the difference

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Rendered in black, wood and white, this contemporary bathroom features neat designs and sliding glass doors to bring in light from the small terrace. A gorgeous tree on this terrace makes for a refreshing and inspiring view.

4. Luxurious openness

Casa Sol , José Vigil Arquitectos José Vigil Arquitectos Tropical style bathrooms
José Vigil Arquitectos

José Vigil Arquitectos
José Vigil Arquitectos
José Vigil Arquitectos

Spacious and lined with earthy-hued marble, this bathroom opens up to a large terrace with lively bushes and vines for a refreshing feel. A big bathtub makes for a relaxing bath next to nature, while the shower stall with the wooden floor is a warm affair.

5. Simple tropical retreat

UNA VILLA DE LUJO EN MORAIRA, Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Mediterranean style bathrooms
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

Though this bathroom lacks a terrace or garden, a large glass window allows the bather to admire the tropical greens outside. The black and white colour palette and the trendy designs make this space very welcoming.

6. A slice of rustic charm

ZAAV-Casa-Interiores-1342, ZAAV Arquitetura ZAAV Arquitetura Minimal style Bathroom
ZAAV Arquitetura

ZAAV Arquitetura
ZAAV Arquitetura
ZAAV Arquitetura

Narrow, minimal and almost completely done up in white, this bathroom is very modern and bright. And the best part is, it offers a view of a rustic garden complete with a stone lined wall.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Embracing nature without barrier

RESIDENCE FOR MRS. & MR. VASUKI RAJAGOPALAN, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern bathroom
Muraliarchitects

Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects

We love how this luxurious marble bathroom connects with a stylish garden with tall foliage and beautiful pebbles. The absence of any barrier between the bathroom and garden helps the sunlight to flood this space with warmth.

8. The warmth of wood

青木平の家, 岩川アトリエ 岩川アトリエ Modern bathroom
岩川アトリエ

岩川アトリエ
岩川アトリエ
岩川アトリエ

This contemporary bathroom features large windows that overlook a verdant garden enclosed by dark wooden walls. The effect is subtly rustic, warm and private.

9. A very Zen feel

haus-vila, 一級建築士事務所haus 一級建築士事務所haus Asian style bathroom
一級建築士事務所haus

一級建築士事務所haus
一級建築士事務所haus
一級建築士事務所haus

Lined with neat earthy-hued stone tiles, this spacious bathroom is a very relaxing and elegant space. A massive mirror adds to the bright and airy feel, while sliding glass doors connect it with a large terrace and some plants that look simply Zen.

10. Beach vibe

自然を感じる家で暮らす, スタジオ・ベルナ スタジオ・ベルナ Modern bathroom Tiles White
スタジオ・ベルナ

スタジオ・ベルナ
スタジオ・ベルナ
スタジオ・ベルナ

White, modern and bright, this beautiful bathroom opens up to a smooth white terrace with a reclining chair and some potted greens on the wooden deck beyond. A very beach-like feel we think!

11. Spa-like essence

暖炉のある家, AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン Asian style bathroom
AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン

AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン
AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン
AMI ENVIRONMENT DESIGN／アミ環境デザイン

Clad with light-hued wood, the bathroom walls make for a very cosy feel here. The rectangular tub looks classy and partly opens up to a lively garden with white wooden walls.

12. Cutting-edge terrace

Residência AVS, A/ZERO Arquitetura A/ZERO Arquitetura Modern bathroom
A/ZERO Arquitetura

A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura
A/ZERO Arquitetura

A high feature wall with a rugged texture, thanks to the stone tiles painted white, adds tons of style and freshness to this trendy bathroom. The neat potted greens provide ample contrast.

13. Living painting!

ZAAV-Casa-Interiores-1342, ZAAV Arquitetura ZAAV Arquitetura Minimal style Bathroom
ZAAV Arquitetura

ZAAV Arquitetura
ZAAV Arquitetura
ZAAV Arquitetura

This luxurious bathroom is rendered in neutral hues that make for a soothing atmosphere, while the wood-clad tub is ideal for bathing in style. But what steals the show is the large window overlooking beautiful green plants, and creating a live painting like effect.

14. A lively niche

MR House/Casa MR, Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos Modern bathroom
Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos

Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos
Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos
Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos

Even the smallest of bathrooms can reserve a quaint niche for beautiful greens, as shown here. The plants contrast the concrete nicely and get reflected in the mirror as well.

15. Bathing in the lap of nature

Loft Tropical - Casa Cor 2014, Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Gisele Taranto Arquitetura Modern bathroom
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura
Gisele Taranto Arquitetura

Totally unique and breathtaking, this bathroom rests in the lap of nature with a trendy tub shaded by a beautiful bamboo ceiling. The luxurious rain shower paired with the dense vertical garden will make you feel as if you are in the Amazon! Niches for books give you the freedom to enjoy this space as a living room.  

Here is another story you can read –16 ideas for small yet stylish bathrooms

​20 stoorplek idees vir ‘n netjieser kombuis
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks