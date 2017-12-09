​10 country houses for a perfectly relaxing lifestyle

Traffic, pollution, crowded pavements… yes, it’s no picnic living in the city, and even though there are certain factors that appeal to some (after-hours drinks at cocktail bars, the glittering city lights, the hustle and bustle of being a city dweller), city life is not for all of us.

If you’re one of those who much rather prefer a quiet location (and rolling hills for a 24/7 view), then consider this piece tailor-made for you – we’re going back to the country! And don’t worry – these rural houses bring adequate space and charm to ensure a 21st century lifestyle is still in order.