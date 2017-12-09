Your browser is out-of-date.

​10 country houses for a perfectly relaxing lifestyle

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Balayı Evi, Hoyran Wedre Country Houses Hoyran Wedre Country Houses Mediterranean style house
Traffic, pollution, crowded pavements… yes, it’s no picnic living in the city, and even though there are certain factors that appeal to some (after-hours drinks at cocktail bars, the glittering city lights, the hustle and bustle of being a city dweller), city life is not for all of us.

If you’re one of those who much rather prefer a quiet location (and rolling hills for a 24/7 view), then consider this piece tailor-made for you – we’re going back to the country! And don’t worry – these rural houses bring adequate space and charm to ensure a 21st century lifestyle is still in order.

1. The veranda outside this one-storey dwelling ensures prominent views of the surrounding landscapes.

Casa nuova realizzazione, SOGEDI costruzioni SOGEDI costruzioni Rustic style house
SOGEDI costruzioni

SOGEDI costruzioni
SOGEDI costruzioni
SOGEDI costruzioni

2. A double-storey design (with patios) in raw stone? Sign us up!

Balayı Evi, Hoyran Wedre Country Houses Hoyran Wedre Country Houses Mediterranean style house
Hoyran Wedre Country Houses

Hoyran Wedre Country Houses
Hoyran Wedre Country Houses
Hoyran Wedre Country Houses

3. There’s something so appealing about using wood for a rural house, making it all the more natural.

Casa pre fabricada en bogotá 2, PREFABRICASA PREFABRICASA Modern houses
PREFABRICASA

PREFABRICASA
PREFABRICASA
PREFABRICASA

4. And don’t forget how striking the effect can be when combining timber with raw stone!

ALTINDAĞ KÖYPARK PROJESİ , GÖZDE MOBİLYA GÖZDE MOBİLYA Modern windows & doors
GÖZDE MOBİLYA

GÖZDE MOBİLYA
GÖZDE MOBİLYA
GÖZDE MOBİLYA

5. This design is perfect for summer, especially that spacious terrace that extends the entire length of the house.

gümüşlük taş evler, Gülercan Mimarlık Gülercan Mimarlık Country style house
Gülercan Mimarlık

Gülercan Mimarlık
Gülercan Mimarlık
Gülercan Mimarlık

6. A good ol’ farmhouse with charming gardening touches sprinkled about.

Front Elevation Beech Architects Country house
Beech Architects

Front Elevation

Beech Architects
Beech Architects
Beech Architects

7. When constructed properly with good insulation, stone homes are naturally cool and cosy.

Bağyüzü Taş Ev, Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji Country style house Stone
Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji

Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji
Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji
Plano Mimarlık ve Teknoloji

8. This luxurious house knows just how to mix and mingle rustic- and modern designs.

Bauernhof N, GALLIST ARCHITEKTEN GmbH GALLIST ARCHITEKTEN GmbH Eclectic style houses
GALLIST ARCHITEKTEN GmbH

GALLIST ARCHITEKTEN GmbH
GALLIST ARCHITEKTEN GmbH
GALLIST ARCHITEKTEN GmbH

9. Featuring a wide roof, beautiful wooden construction and a garden extending far and wide, this cosy cottage is perfectly suited to its mountain setting.

RISTRUTTURAZIONE EDIFICIO RURALE, zanella architettura zanella architettura Rustic style house
zanella architettura

zanella architettura
zanella architettura
zanella architettura

10. Something more subtle, perhaps? See how a box shape becomes stylish with its snow-whites hues and eye-catching front door.

MAXIAL, Esfera de Imagens Lda Esfera de Imagens Lda
Esfera de Imagens Lda

Esfera de Imagens Lda
Esfera de Imagens Lda
Esfera de Imagens Lda

Next up: 7 small houses you'll want for yourself.

7 ideas to keep the house cool in summer
Which of these country/rustic-style homes would you pick?

