​Different swimming pool designs to inspire you

With summer officially here, relaxing outdoors and taking a cool dip are just some of the things on many people’s ‘to do’ lists. And when it comes to swimming pools, fortunately we have numerous options at our disposal: from length and depth to colours and textures to styles and designs… basically you can name it, and it can be accomplished (with the right budget, of course).

Let’s take a look at some pool designs to inspire you for summer.