​Different swimming pool designs to inspire you

With summer officially here, relaxing outdoors and taking a cool dip are just some of the things on many people’s ‘to do’ lists. And when it comes to swimming pools, fortunately we have numerous options at our disposal: from length and depth to colours and textures to styles and designs… basically you can name it, and it can be accomplished (with the right budget, of course).
Let’s take a look at some pool designs to inspire you for summer.
Lounging next to the pool has become just as customary as splashing around inside it, and for that we begin with this striking wooden deck that surrounds the pool in a super modern style.
Not all swimming pools need to have that ‘expertly crafted’ look – for something more natural-looking, you can’t go wrong with this rustic design which looks like it just sprung out of the earth.
Now when it comes to practicing your laps, we recommend this long stunner – and the additional touches (concrete stepping stones, cushy loungers, etc.) aren’t too bad, either!
Of course if you are truly blessed, then you get to enjoy a magnificent view while swimming (or tanning or relaxing… ), such as this extraordinary example. But let’s focus on the pool, with its raw stone surfaces, arid-style garden and fantastic shaded corner!
Speaking of memorable views, this stunner also impresses with its location, and ensures more than ample legroom with its spacious wooden deck. And just see what a difference that infinity design makes to the overall look and ambience!
Our last example shows what a difference the right location can make – a cool blue swimming pool in a dry-looking landscape, making those waters seem all the more inviting. And that levelled design (with wooden panels and raw stone mixing and matching superbly) ensures quite the stylish look!
