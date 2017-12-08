Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​Different swimming pool designs to inspire you

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Seba Solemar Adabükü, Seba Holding Seba Holding Pool
Loading admin actions …

With summer officially here, relaxing outdoors and taking a cool dip are just some of the things on many people’s ‘to do’ lists. And when it comes to swimming pools, fortunately we have numerous options at our disposal: from length and depth to colours and textures to styles and designs… basically you can name it, and it can be accomplished (with the right budget, of course).

Let’s take a look at some pool designs to inspire you for summer.

1. The right materials

#1, TEGET Mimarlık TEGET Mimarlık Pool
TEGET Mimarlık

TEGET Mimarlık
TEGET Mimarlık
TEGET Mimarlık

Lounging next to the pool has become just as customary as splashing around inside it, and for that we begin with this striking wooden deck that surrounds the pool in a super modern style.

2. Something more natural

PISCINAS ECOLÓGICAS. NATURAL POOLS, VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA Pool
VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA

VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA
VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA
VIVSA. VIVIENDA SANA

Not all swimming pools need to have that ‘expertly crafted’ look – for something more natural-looking, you can’t go wrong with this rustic design which looks like it just sprung out of the earth.

3. So long!

homify Pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

Now when it comes to practicing your laps, we recommend this long stunner – and the additional touches (concrete stepping stones, cushy loungers, etc.) aren’t too bad, either!

4. The one with the view

Villa Gran Atlantico, Lukas Palik Fotografie Lukas Palik Fotografie Infinity pool
Lukas Palik Fotografie

Lukas Palik Fotografie
Lukas Palik Fotografie
Lukas Palik Fotografie

Of course if you are truly blessed, then you get to enjoy a magnificent view while swimming (or tanning or relaxing… ), such as this extraordinary example. But let’s focus on the pool, with its raw stone surfaces, arid-style garden and fantastic shaded corner!

5. On top of the world

Seba Solemar Adabükü, Seba Holding Seba Holding Pool
Seba Holding

Seba Holding
Seba Holding
Seba Holding

Speaking of memorable views, this stunner also impresses with its location, and ensures more than ample legroom with its spacious wooden deck. And just see what a difference that infinity design makes to the overall look and ambience!

6. The right location

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Pool
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Our last example shows what a difference the right location can make – a cool blue swimming pool in a dry-looking landscape, making those waters seem all the more inviting. And that levelled design (with wooden panels and raw stone mixing and matching superbly) ensures quite the stylish look! 

Speaking of outdoor spaces, we present: A garden for each zodiac sign!

A home that will take your breath away!
Which of these pools do you prefer, and why?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks