Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 trendy kitchens to make your life easy

Justwords Justwords
Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Cooking is an enjoyable chore for many, what with the chopping, dicing, sautéing, frying and breathing in the amazing aromas. Feeding large and sumptuous meals to loved ones is a very rewarding experience and for that, you need a beautiful and practical kitchen. By organising the kitchen space properly and keeping the appliances and cookware in the right places, you can make your culinary journey comfortable and attractive. Here are 8 modern kitchens to inspire you.

1. The L-shaped beauty

Ateliê do Mestre Cervejeiro, Sarau Arquitetura Sarau Arquitetura Modern dining room
Sarau Arquitetura

Sarau Arquitetura
Sarau Arquitetura
Sarau Arquitetura

Rendered by the architects at Sarau Arquitetura, this trendy L-shaped kitchen counter is perfect for arranging utensils, plating and preparing small meals. Sleek and modern shelves in the background make it easy to store all and sundry.

2. White surprise with island

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern kitchen
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Small yet stunning, this bright kitchen looks welcoming and spacious in white. The island is minimal yet very useful with the chimney hood above, and the sleek cabinets add to the aesthetics. The kitchen opens up to a sunny balcony through sliding glass doors.

3. Tiny yet practical

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Bold hues are usually not the first choice for small kitchens, but this tiny corner kitchen steals the show in black and red. The L-shaped counter and overhead cabinets store essentials as well as display collectibles.

4. Unique creation

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

While the L-shaped black counter stores all the crockery and condiments, the vibrant orange counter promises stylish and quick meals. A couple of trendy black lights hang over this counter, perfectly complementing the snazzy chairs.

5. Fancy extension

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern kitchen
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Different and soothing shades of grey make this modular kitchen a wonderful sight to behold. A special niche for the fridge and the layout makes working here a very breezy task. But what catches the eye is the extension of the wooden countertop, as it holds small decorative pieces for visual appeal.

6. From the future

the "andér-MATT" project (showroom 2015) , Archidé SA interior design Archidé SA interior design KitchenElectronics
Archidé SA interior design

Archidé SA interior design
Archidé SA interior design
Archidé SA interior design

This cutting-edge kitchen is fitted with an ultramodern stove and other trendy appliances which make cooking a dream. It is indeed futuristic.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Cosy place to dine

Residência Londrina 3, Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes Modern kitchen
Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes

Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes
Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes
Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes

We love how the kitchen island in this image has extended to become a dining table of a lower height. This idea is perfect when you are short on space. The island and the table also contrast the wooden shelf and the colourful decorative pieces nicely.

8. Functional genius

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green Kitchen
Schmidt Palmers Green

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS

Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green

A chopping board has been brilliantly embedded in the kitchen countertop here, so that it can be pulled out when needed and stashed away when not in use. The smooth wooden countertop goes extremely well with the light-hued wooden cabinets here.

Here is another story you can read –13 modern countertops to consider for your kitchen

​Die Brasiliaanse huis met ‘n uitmuntende styl
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks