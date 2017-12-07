​The modern family house to love

Our homify 360° selections here on homify always bring a certain amount of inspiration with them, whether it be the kitchen countertops, the wallpaper in the living room, the rustic-styled dining room’s chairs, or something else altogether. To each his own, based on the fact that personal taste differs from person to person – and today’s batch of inspiration is no exception.

Behold this modern marvel styled up by the experts of Antara Design and Construction S.A de C.V., who included a strong link between the interior rooms and the outdoor spaces with this design of theirs.

Let’s get inspired…