​The modern family house to love

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
RESIDENCIA SOSA, ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Stone
Our homify 360° selections here on homify always bring a certain amount of inspiration with them, whether it be the kitchen countertops, the wallpaper in the living room, the rustic-styled dining room’s chairs, or something else altogether. To each his own, based on the fact that personal taste differs from person to person – and today’s batch of inspiration is no exception.

Behold this modern marvel styled up by the experts of Antara Design and Construction S.A de C.V., who included a strong link between the interior rooms and the outdoor spaces with this design of theirs.

Let’s get inspired…

Seen from the back

RESIDENCIA SOSA, ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV Modern houses Stone
Stepping back, we can take in the entire splendour of the house’s rear side, seeing how the modern design treats us to its ‘building block’ look, with the various segments neatly stacked next to and atop one another.

The backyard patio

RESIDENCIA SOSA, ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV Patios Wood
Although we usually begin our discoveries at the front façade, this backyard patio was just too good to ignore – look at that stunning wooden pergola (in a dark chocolate tone) adding both shade and style to this rear side of the house!

Lots of space for lots of style

RESIDENCIA SOSA, ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Stone
We’re on to the interiors, and taking its cue from that dark-hued pergola outside, this open-plan layout includes a bit of the same design to neatly separate the living room from the corridor.

A double-height design

RESIDENCIA SOSA, ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Glass
There’s no shortage of space, vertical or horizontal, as is evidenced by the double-height of the ceilings, which means the upstairs area enjoys a prime view of the style being flaunted below. 

Contemporary glass balustrades include the adequate amount of safety (and style).

Let’s scope out some more, shall we?

RESIDENCIA SOSA, ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV Wine cellar Solid Wood
RESIDENCIA SOSA, ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV Modern kitchen Granite
RESIDENCIA SOSA, ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV Modern dining room Bamboo
RESIDENCIA SOSA, ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV Modern living room Ceramic
RESIDENCIA SOSA, ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Glass
RESIDENCIA SOSA, ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV Media room Wood
RESIDENCIA SOSA, ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV Modern style bedroom Ceramic
RESIDENCIA SOSA, ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV Modern style bedroom Ceramic
RESIDENCIA SOSA, ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV Modern bathroom Stone
RESIDENCIA SOSA, ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV Patios Solid Wood
RESIDENCIA SOSA, ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV ANTARA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCIÓN SA DE CV Modern Garden Stone
Next up for your inspiration: A simple and modern single storey home.

12 interior decoration tips according to your sun sign
We’re curious to know what you think of this house...

