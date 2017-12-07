Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​More than 30 ideas for your patio and pergola

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
Loading admin actions …

Welcome back, summer! We’ve missed you dearly and to prove that to you, we are gearing up to spend as much time outdoors as possible.

Of course this is darling idea for just about everyone here in South Africa, but let’s not be too hasty and start sizzling out in that dangerous sun – adequate shade is crucial! And for that we have just the remedy – or rather, 35 of them, for these examples of covered terraces, patios, balconies, gardens, courtyards and other spaces are sure to inspire you for not only keeping yourself safe this summer, but also relaxing (and socialising) in adequate style.

Today we’re talking about pergolas, glass ceilings, fabric awnings and a few other choice designs (in a myriad of different styles, from country and classic to super modern) to ensure you and your company continue your little outdoor gathering safe from those UV rays.

Let’s get inspired…

1

Casa de Inverno, Kauer Arquitetura e Design Kauer Arquitetura e Design Rustic style garden
Kauer Arquitetura e Design

Kauer Arquitetura e Design
Kauer Arquitetura e Design
Kauer Arquitetura e Design

2

homify Scandinavian style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

3

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

4

Casa Clemente, Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Modern houses
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

5

Gartenpavillon, Holz-Wohn-Bau GmbH - kuheiga.com Holz-Wohn-Bau GmbH - kuheiga.com Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
Holz-Wohn-Bau GmbH—kuheiga.com

Holz-Wohn-Bau GmbH - kuheiga.com
Holz-Wohn-Bau GmbH—kuheiga.com
Holz-Wohn-Bau GmbH - kuheiga.com

6

Casa Manantiales, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Patios
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

8

Villa Mía-Zihuatanejo Mexico, Elías Arquitectura Elías Arquitectura Modern Garden
Elías Arquitectura

Elías Arquitectura
Elías Arquitectura
Elías Arquitectura

9

TERRAZA VIDRIO LAMINADO, DEAALUM DEAALUM Patios
DEAALUM

DEAALUM
DEAALUM
DEAALUM

10

Toldo plegable para pérgola. Colónia Roma., Materia Viva S.A. de C.V. Materia Viva S.A. de C.V. Patios
Materia Viva S.A. de C.V.

Materia Viva S.A. de C.V.
Materia Viva S.A. de C.V.
Materia Viva S.A. de C.V.

11

CASA COMALA, ARQUITECTOS BARRERA OSORIO ARQUITECTOS BARRERA OSORIO Patios
ARQUITECTOS BARRERA OSORIO

ARQUITECTOS BARRERA OSORIO
ARQUITECTOS BARRERA OSORIO
ARQUITECTOS BARRERA OSORIO

12

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

13

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

14

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

15

Palillería retráctil, Colónia Nápoles, Materia Viva S.A. de C.V. Materia Viva S.A. de C.V. Patios
Materia Viva S.A. de C.V.

Materia Viva S.A. de C.V.
Materia Viva S.A. de C.V.
Materia Viva S.A. de C.V.

16

Casa da Praia, Mellani Fotografias Mellani Fotografias Tropical style houses
Mellani Fotografias

Mellani Fotografias
Mellani Fotografias
Mellani Fotografias

17

DEPARTAMENTO TORRE MURANO , BARDASANO ARQUITECTOS BARDASANO ARQUITECTOS Patios
BARDASANO ARQUITECTOS

BARDASANO ARQUITECTOS
BARDASANO ARQUITECTOS
BARDASANO ARQUITECTOS

18

Casa de Campo, Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Country style house
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

19

Nova chance ao apê, Lore Arquitetura Lore Arquitetura Patios
Lore Arquitetura

Lore Arquitetura
Lore Arquitetura
Lore Arquitetura

20

Casa SVJ, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Patios
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

21

ANTIGO JARDIM TRANSFORMADO EM VARANDA GOURMET, ARQUITETURA CONCRETA ARQUITETURA CONCRETA Patios
ARQUITETURA CONCRETA

ARQUITETURA CONCRETA
ARQUITETURA CONCRETA
ARQUITETURA CONCRETA

22

Casa Cor RS 2014, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Patios
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres

23

Deck de madera y pérgola en Huixquilucan, Materia Viva S.A. de C.V. Materia Viva S.A. de C.V. Patios
Materia Viva S.A. de C.V.

Materia Viva S.A. de C.V.
Materia Viva S.A. de C.V.
Materia Viva S.A. de C.V.

24

Reforma das Áreas Sociais de Condominio, LK estudio de design LK estudio de design Patios
LK estudio de design

LK estudio de design
LK estudio de design
LK estudio de design

25

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Patios
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

26

Casa de Inverno, Kauer Arquitetura e Design Kauer Arquitetura e Design Patios
Kauer Arquitetura e Design

Kauer Arquitetura e Design
Kauer Arquitetura e Design
Kauer Arquitetura e Design

27

Projeto, Isnara Gurgel - Arquitetura + Interiores Isnara Gurgel - Arquitetura + Interiores Country style house
Isnara Gurgel—Arquitetura + Interiores

Isnara Gurgel - Arquitetura + Interiores
Isnara Gurgel—Arquitetura + Interiores
Isnara Gurgel - Arquitetura + Interiores

28

Churrasqueiras, CLÁUDIA FERRO ARQUITETOS ASSOCIADOS S/S CLÁUDIA FERRO ARQUITETOS ASSOCIADOS S/S Patios
CLÁUDIA FERRO ARQUITETOS ASSOCIADOS S/S

CLÁUDIA FERRO ARQUITETOS ASSOCIADOS S/S
CLÁUDIA FERRO ARQUITETOS ASSOCIADOS S/S
CLÁUDIA FERRO ARQUITETOS ASSOCIADOS S/S

29

Churrasqueiras, CLÁUDIA FERRO ARQUITETOS ASSOCIADOS S/S CLÁUDIA FERRO ARQUITETOS ASSOCIADOS S/S Patios
CLÁUDIA FERRO ARQUITETOS ASSOCIADOS S/S

CLÁUDIA FERRO ARQUITETOS ASSOCIADOS S/S
CLÁUDIA FERRO ARQUITETOS ASSOCIADOS S/S
CLÁUDIA FERRO ARQUITETOS ASSOCIADOS S/S

30

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

31

Churrasqueira + Lazer, Q2 Arquitetura Q2 Arquitetura Patios
Q2 Arquitetura

Q2 Arquitetura
Q2 Arquitetura
Q2 Arquitetura

32

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

33

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

34

Parque Sabará I, Terence Arquitetura Terence Arquitetura Patios
Terence Arquitetura

Terence Arquitetura
Terence Arquitetura
Terence Arquitetura

35

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you’re up for it, have a look at DIY: 6-steps to a home-made gazebo.

A simply fantastic house
Which of these outdoor designs will you be copying for your patio back home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks