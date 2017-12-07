​More than 30 ideas for your patio and pergola

Welcome back, summer! We’ve missed you dearly and to prove that to you, we are gearing up to spend as much time outdoors as possible.

Of course this is darling idea for just about everyone here in South Africa, but let’s not be too hasty and start sizzling out in that dangerous sun – adequate shade is crucial! And for that we have just the remedy – or rather, 35 of them, for these examples of covered terraces, patios, balconies, gardens, courtyards and other spaces are sure to inspire you for not only keeping yourself safe this summer, but also relaxing (and socialising) in adequate style.

Today we’re talking about pergolas, glass ceilings, fabric awnings and a few other choice designs (in a myriad of different styles, from country and classic to super modern) to ensure you and your company continue your little outdoor gathering safe from those UV rays.

Let’s get inspired…