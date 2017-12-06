​The beautiful brick house built for summer!

Since the weather is heating up nicely here in South Africa, we thought we’d dedicate today’s homify 360° discovery to a design that makes adequate use of outside temperatures and fresh air. So, behold this striking structure conjured up by the experts over at Integral Architecture Assembly in Bogotá, Colombia.

Done up in the country style and treating us to all the usual tricks and treats of this design (including raw brick walls, stone-tile floors, earthy hues, and a batch of others), this house is clearly committed to a spacious layout and to mingling the indoors with the fresh outdoors.

Let’s get inspired…