​The beautiful brick house built for summer!

Since the weather is heating up nicely here in South Africa, we thought we’d dedicate today’s homify 360° discovery to a design that makes adequate use of outside temperatures and fresh air. So, behold this striking structure conjured up by the experts over at Integral Architecture Assembly in Bogotá, Colombia.
Done up in the country style and treating us to all the usual tricks and treats of this design (including raw brick walls, stone-tile floors, earthy hues, and a batch of others), this house is clearly committed to a spacious layout and to mingling the indoors with the fresh outdoors.
Let’s get inspired…
Even from the get go, this house appeals to our senses via its stunning façade: textured brick walls, curved roof shingles, timber window frames, potted plants scattered about, a pristine (and fresh green) lawn… everything here is just so ‘summery’!
Adding to the exterior façade’s charm is the choice of colour added to those warm, earthy hues of the brick and wood – how often do we come across houses flaunting such a cheery daffodil yellow?
We immediately dash inside to the living room, which opens up most fantastically onto the courtyard (see what we mean by “built for summer” and “mingling the indoors with the fresh outdoors”?).
Every surface and every touch (from the patterned tile flooring and the timber ceiling to the tropical colours of the furnishings and décor) add to this space’s welcoming ambience!
The open-plan kitchen and dining area, also opening up to aforementioned courtyard, shares in the same freshness and cheery design as the living room – what a way to link up your interior surfaces, right?
We simply MUST explore this charming summer home some more…
