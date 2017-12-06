Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​The beautiful brick house built for summer!

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Casa Fagua, ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral Living room
Loading admin actions …

Since the weather is heating up nicely here in South Africa, we thought we’d dedicate today’s homify 360° discovery to a design that makes adequate use of outside temperatures and fresh air. So, behold this striking structure conjured up by the experts over at Integral Architecture Assembly in Bogotá, Colombia. 

Done up in the country style and treating us to all the usual tricks and treats of this design (including raw brick walls, stone-tile floors, earthy hues, and a batch of others), this house is clearly committed to a spacious layout and to mingling the indoors with the fresh outdoors.

Let’s get inspired…

A charming sight

Casa Fagua, ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral Country style house Bricks
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral

ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral

Even from the get go, this house appeals to our senses via its stunning façade: textured brick walls, curved roof shingles, timber window frames, potted plants scattered about, a pristine (and fresh green) lawn… everything here is just so ‘summery’!

Interesting colours

Casa Fagua, ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral Country style house Bricks
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral

ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral

Adding to the exterior façade’s charm is the choice of colour added to those warm, earthy hues of the brick and wood – how often do we come across houses flaunting such a cheery daffodil yellow? 

See these 7 tips to choose the right colours for your home.

A cheerful ambience

Casa Fagua, ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral Living room
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral

ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral

We immediately dash inside to the living room, which opens up most fantastically onto the courtyard (see what we mean by “built for summer” and “mingling the indoors with the fresh outdoors”?). 

Every surface and every touch (from the patterned tile flooring and the timber ceiling to the tropical colours of the furnishings and décor) add to this space’s welcoming ambience!

The culinary space

Casa Fagua, ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral Kitchen Ceramic
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral

ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral

The open-plan kitchen and dining area, also opening up to aforementioned courtyard, shares in the same freshness and cheery design as the living room – what a way to link up your interior surfaces, right?

We simply MUST explore this charming summer home some more…

Casa Fagua, ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral

ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral

Casa Fagua, ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral Country style windows & doors
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral

ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Casa Fagua, ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral Country style garden Stone
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral

ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral

Casa Fagua, ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral Country style house Wood
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral

ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral

Casa Fagua, ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral Rock Garden Wood
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral

ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral

Casa Fagua, ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral Country style house Bricks
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral

ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral

Casa Fagua, ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral

ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral
ENSAMBLE de Arquitectura Integral

Next up to inspire you: A storybook cottage with heaps of charm.

A soothing and elegant home for a happy family
We’d love to know what you think of this house...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks