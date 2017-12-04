A charming and elegant family home

We’re jetting off to Rome, Italy for our daily dose of design inspiration, and this one is a real keeper. Courtesy of restoration and renovation team Facile Ristrutturare comes an eye-opener of an apartment that, apart from treating us to an abundance of style, also teaches us an important lesson: the classic style is nowhere near outdated or boring!
Let’s get inspired…
Immediately upon entering, we are greeted by the tasteful furnishings and décor. And it’s not just the classic design that’s so pleasing to the eye, but lots of personal little details, like the glass vases and bowls filled with flowers and candles, and the unique way in which potted plants introduce a striking hue into the neutral colour palette.
We move on to the spacious living room, and here we can see the smart & visually sound separation of the lounging and dining areas. The L-shaped cushy sofa neatly divides the lounge space from the dining area behind it. And watch how the soft carpet housing the central wooden coffee table anchors the seating/lounging zone.
The hearty dining area boasts of a beautiful old wooden dining table and cream-upholstered chairs, creating a strong contrast. And what we really love is how the spots of glitter of the golden-framed pieces and ceiling lights insert a touch of dazzle here and there.
A kitchen clad mostly in white might sound boring, but once we feast our eyes on this space, we simply can’t imagine it looking any other way.
Modular and presenting ample storage space, this kitchen has a snug breakfast nook with a glass-top table and comfortable grey-cushioned chairs. Yet it’s that patterned backsplash with fiery touches of reds and pinks that gets crowned as the star focal piece (in our opinions, at least).
Let’s discover more of this super memorable project.
