Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A charming and elegant family home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Marconi, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Living room
Loading admin actions …

We’re jetting off to Rome, Italy for our daily dose of design inspiration, and this one is a real keeper. Courtesy of restoration and renovation team Facile Ristrutturare comes an eye-opener of an apartment that, apart from treating us to an abundance of style, also teaches us an important lesson: the classic style is nowhere near outdated or boring!

Let’s get inspired…

A classy welcome

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Marconi, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

Immediately upon entering, we are greeted by the tasteful furnishings and décor. And it’s not just the classic design that’s so pleasing to the eye, but lots of personal little details, like the glass vases and bowls filled with flowers and candles, and the unique way in which potted plants introduce a striking hue into the neutral colour palette.

Lots of charms and comfort

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Marconi, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Living room
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

We move on to the spacious living room, and here we can see the smart & visually sound separation of the lounging and dining areas. The L-shaped cushy sofa neatly divides the lounge space from the dining area behind it. And watch how the soft carpet housing the central wooden coffee table anchors the seating/lounging zone.

So inviting

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Marconi, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Classic style dining room
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

The hearty dining area boasts of a beautiful old wooden dining table and cream-upholstered chairs, creating a strong contrast. And what we really love is how the spots of glitter of the golden-framed pieces and ceiling lights insert a touch of dazzle here and there.

The white kitchen

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Marconi, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern kitchen
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

kitchen clad mostly in white might sound boring, but once we feast our eyes on this space, we simply can’t imagine it looking any other way. 

Modular and presenting ample storage space, this kitchen has a snug breakfast nook with a glass-top table and comfortable grey-cushioned chairs. Yet it’s that patterned backsplash with fiery touches of reds and pinks that gets crowned as the star focal piece (in our opinions, at least).

Let’s discover more of this super memorable project.

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Marconi, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Classic style bedroom
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Marconi, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Classic style bathroom
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

For more Mediterranean splendour, get ready to discover this Dream Villa By The Ocean.

A house that will make you fall in love with its design
Simply fantastic, or not your cup of tea – how do you feel about this classic-style apartment?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks